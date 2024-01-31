Satellite
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, Elon Musk Swipe Over Starlink at Biden, FCC
FCC Commissioner criticized the deployment of wire-based broadband in rural areas where Starlink is available.
WASHINGTON, January 30, 2024 – Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr criticized a decision by the commission to turn down subsidies for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband satellite constellation after the Joe Biden administration announced earlier this month funding for wireline broadband networks in North Carolina.
The White House on January 18 outlined a plan by the U.S. Treasury Department to spend $82 million from the Capital Projects Fund to link 16,000 homes throughout the tarheel state to broadband. The funds will be infused into the state’s Broadband Stop Gap Solutions Program, an effort to expand broadband networks into areas that lack access.
In response to the announcement, Carr took to social media platform X to express his displeasure based on a claim that the satellite connectivity would have cost less per location and would have been faster to deploy than the networks announced on January 18.
“In 2020, the FCC secured a commitment from Starlink to offer high-speed Internet in rural areas for $1,377 per location in support. The Biden Administration rescinded that deal, and is now spending $5,125 per location. Spending over 3X more & taking years longer is not a win,” Carr said in the social media post, alluding to the Democrats on the FCC.
In August 2022, the FCC refused to give Starlink $855.5 million in rural broadband subsidies from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, citing the company’s nascent technology and uncertainty about its ability to maintain threshold internet speeds.
The agency upheld the decision in December, saying that speed tests showed its current networks operating well below what Starlink’s bids committed to, and the FCC was not convinced the company could improve its technology enough.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk chimed in to the social media thread, denying claims made by the FCC in its denial that it could not meet the 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) down * 20 Mbps upload threshold.
“Utterly false. Starlink exceeds that right now,” Musk posted on X.
However, Musk conceded that Starlink speeds dip in dense areas during high-usage hours – though that’s in areas with over double the threshold speeds, he claims.
“Average bandwidth during peak hours in high density areas is lower, but this award is specifically for low population density areas of the country, where 300Mb/s is normal,” Musk said.
The RDOF was adopted by the FCC in January 2020 to expand broadband access to rural regions of the country. The initiative aims to spend $20.4 billion over a 10-year period to address the lack of connectivity in underserved regions.
SpaceX initially submitted a successful auction bid to serve 642,925 locations over 35 states under the former FCC Chair Ajit Pai.
But a review of the claims in the applications under the new commission led to greater scrutiny. Starlink opposed the denials, but advocates of fiber hailed the decision, saying that it provided a clearer path for fiber-based solutions.
Expert Opinion
Luke Hogg: The FCC is Behind the Times on Satellite Internet
John Deere, the most well-known agricultural company in America, recently inked a deal with Starlink for digital farming.
Although internet access has become an essential part of modern life, much of rural America remains unconnected. Closing this digital divide between urban and rural America has been a stated priority for both Democrats and Republicans, including President Biden. But the Federal Communications Commission, which is charged with running several programs to bring the internet to rural America, continues to ignore the systems best equipped to do so. Private-sector companies like John Deere have come to recognize the usefulness of satellite internet services for rural America; it’s time the FCC followed suit.
While most Americans only have to think about which internet provider will give them the best deal, many rural Americans are concerned with whether they have internet access at all. The lack of connectivity has serious implications for an agricultural industry that is increasingly reliant on “smart” agricultural equipment such as tractors, harvesters, and combines that require an internet connection. By the latest count, approximately 17 percent of rural lands have no access to broadband at all and, according to John Deere, 30 percent of farmland in the U.S. lacks sufficient broadband to run the types of equipment it hopes to connect using satellite services, leaving many farmers and ranchers without the means to take advantage of modern equipment.
Traditional broadband infrastructure—laying fiber-optic cables or setting up cell towers—is prohibitively expensive in rural areas, owing to the vast distances and low population density. For private companies focused on the bottom line, the return on investment in these areas is often insufficient to justify the expense. Following the model of mid-20th century rural electrification programs, the federal government has attempted to make serving rural Americans with broadband more cost effective through grant and subsidy programs, but many areas remain unserved. For these areas, satellite internet is a beacon of hope.
In recent years, satellite internet technology has made large strides. Unlike traditional broadband services that require extensive ground infrastructure and can be difficult to deploy in rural areas, satellites launched into low-earth orbit can beam internet access directly to hard-to-reach areas. Companies like SpaceX’s Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper, promise to deliver high-speed internet to the most isolated corners of the planet.
As satellite internet services have matured, the private sector has come to recognize the potential for satellite internet to revolutionize rural connectivity. Nowhere is this more clear than in the agriculture industry, where precision farming and data analytics are becoming increasingly important. John Deere, the most well-known agricultural company in America, recently inked a deal with Starlink to “propel the tractor maker’s digital farming push and help automate planting and harvesting in remote locations.”
Despite these developments, the FCC has been slow to adapt its funding and policies to fully support satellite internet. The Commission oversees several programs designed to subsidize and expand broadband access in rural areas, such as the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. However, there’s been a reluctance to allow satellite internet providers to compete on an equal footing for these funds. Just last month, the Commission reaffirmed its decision to rescind a $900 million grant awarded to Starlink under RDOF under questionable circumstances.
As FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who opposed the decision, commented, the Commission revoked the award by holding “Starlink to a standard that [the FCC] has made up on the fly,” one that “no entity could ever pass,” in spite of significant evidence that the company could meet the requirements imposed on more traditional providers.
The private sector, often a bellwether for innovation, has already started integrating satellite internet into its operations. It’s time for the FCC to catch up. By opening up federal funding programs to satellite internet providers, the Commission can spur competition and innovation in the rural broadband market. This doesn’t mean abandoning traditional broadband expansion but rather complementing it with satellite technology to create a more inclusive, holistic approach to connectivity. By doing so, it can ensure that rural America is not left behind in the digital age, empowering these communities with the connectivity they need to thrive in the 21st century.
Luke Hogg is the director of outreach at the Foundation for American Innovation, where his work focuses on the intersection of emerging technologies and public policy. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Satellite
Dish Files Petition for Reconsideration on SpaceX Testing
The company is concerned about interference in adjacent bands.
WASHINGTON, January 5, 2024 – Dish Network filed a petition for reconsideration of the Federal Communications Commission’s decision to allow SpaceX to test satellites for its cellular service with T-Mobile.
The partnership is intended to use SpaceX satellites to provide service to mobile devices on some of T-Mobile’s spectrum bands.
But Dish, in a Tuesday filing, is concerned about the potential for harmful interference in adjacent bands in which it operates its own satellite systems and asked the FCC to limit the number of satellites SpaceX can test, or to halt future testing altogether.
AT&T and the Rural Wireless Association, a trade group of small, rural wireless carriers, have also opposed the move out of fears that other systems could be interrupted. SpaceX applied to operate the service in May 2023.
Satellite-mobile company Omnispace met with Commission staff on December 11 to discuss an analysis that raised similar concerns. Dish submitted a letter signing onto Omnispace’s study and asked the agency to require further study on the potential for interference before fully authorizing the service.
The FCC granted SpaceX authorization on December 1 to test the radios on its satellites in the 1910-1915 megahertz and 1990-1995 MHz bands, known as the “G-Block,” but only for 10 days at a time.
The size of SpaceX’s fleet makes that limitation less effective at mitigating the effects of any interference, Dish said in its petition.
“When a system is authorized for 7,500 satellites, testing for each launch would effectively allow such operations for an astounding 75,000 days, the equivalent of two centuries,” the company said.
SpaceX, for its part, has said in filings that its software can quickly turn off individual satellites in the event of any interference with existing systems and has refuted Omnispace’s analysis, arguing the potential for such interference is low.
PCMag reported the Commission gave the company permission on December 14 to go further and conduct field tests with on-the-ground devices in 25 locations across the United States. SpaceX launched its first six satellites for that purpose on Tuesday and plans to “soon” begin testing, the company said in a release.
Dish and SpaceX did not respond to requests for comment.
Satellite
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
Starlink has deployed about 5,500 satellites into low earth orbit, and the current generation service produces ‘urban-quality’ broadband, said SpaceX.
WASHINGTON, December 20, 2023 – Elon Musk’s global satellite Internet company Starlink is close to joining a major federal broadband subsidy program.
David Goldman, Vice President of Satellite Policy for SpaceX, disclosed today that Starlink plans to enter the Affordable Connectivity Program run by the Federal Communications Commission for the past two years.
“We are eligible for it, and we are planning on participating. We haven’t turned it on yet.” Goldman said today on a webcast sponsored by Broadband Breakfast.
Starlink’s standard unlimited data plan costs $120 a month in addition to the upfront equipment charge of $599. The ACP provides a $30 a month discount on monthly broadband bills for eligible households.
Starlink, Goldman said, has deployed about 5,500 satellites into low earth orbit – about 340 miles in the sky. He said current generation satellites have four times the capacity of earlier versions, meaning more customers can be served with “urban-quality” broadband.
“We also are available anywhere in the United States, all 50 states, and we have cleared any kind of backlog that we have,” Goldman said, adding that Starlink serves more than 2 million subscribers globally.
Hosted by Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, the webinar also included: Kalpak Gude, Head of Domestic Regulatory Affairs, Project Kuiper; Kelly Martin, Account Director, Eutelsat OneWeb; and Martin Marshall, Senior Sales Engineer Services & Platforms, Eutelsat OneWeb.
The ACP – which originally received $14.2 billion from Congress to help with the recovery from COVID-19 – is expected to run out of money by next April. That could impact up to 25 million households, FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said in Nov. 30 House testimony. President Biden has requested $6 billion to keep ACP going.
Senior Capitol Hill Republicans have pushed back on Rosenworcel’s estimate, pointing to data from the Universal Service Administrative Company that only 16% and 22% of current ACP enrollees did not have Internet access prior to the launch of the ACP.
This article by Ted Hearn was originally published on Policyband on December 20, 2023, and is reprinted with permission.
Correction: A previous version of this story said that the current generation of Starlink’s satellites have download speeds four times faster than earlier generations. In fact, the current generation of Starlink’s satellites have four times the capacity of earlier generations. The story has been corrected.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
As satellite internet providers like SpaceX’s Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper continue expanding, the race for space-based broadband is heating up. With the FCC approving SpaceX’s Gen2 satellite deployment and Amazon testing prototype launches, these companies are poised to blanket the skies with thousands more satellites. What are the implications of this new phase, particularly the potential for interference issues, orbital debris concerns and 5G backhaul capabilities? What about the regulatory and policy questions surrounding mega-constellations and space commercialization? Will satellite broadband address the current digital divide, potentially on a global scale? Join the discussion for informed perspectives on the path forward amid the space broadband boom.
Panelists
- David Goldman, Vice President of Satellite Policy for SpaceX
- Kalpak Gude, Head of Domestic Regulatory Affairs, Project Kuiper
- Kelly Martin, Account Director, Eutelsat OneWeb
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
David Goldman is the Vice President of Satellite Policy for SpaceX. Prior to joining SpaceX in 2018, he was the Chief Counsel for the Senate Communication and Technology Subcommittee since January 2015. Before that, he served as the Senior Legal Advisor for FCC then-Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, and was her chief advisor on wireless, international, and public safety issues, along with responsibility for other issues of policy, strategy, public relations, and office operations.
Kalpak Gude is the Head of Domestic Regulatory Affairs for Project Kuiper at Amazon. He is also responsible for Project Kuiper’s space safety and sustainability efforts on a global basis. Prior to Amazon, Mr. Gude was General Counsel at Swarm Technologies and President of the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance trade association. He has also had senior roles in the U.S. government at the FCC and U.S. Senate, as well as in industry at OneWeb, Intelsat and PanAmSat.
Kelly Martin is Director for OneWeb servicing government segments including government grant programs, federal government, state & local, and international defense. OneWeb’s go-to-market strategy is through distribution partners. In her director role, Kelly interfaces with AT&T, Hughes and X2nSat in bringing LEO satellite services to the end-user.
Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Luke Hogg: The FCC is Behind the Times on Satellite Internet
Broadband Breakfast on February 21, 2024 – Social Media and the Supreme Court
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, Elon Musk Swipe Over Starlink at Biden, FCC
Pallone Introduces Bill to Expand FCC Robocall Authorities
Broadband Industry Groups Push for Tax-Exempt Grants
Major Cities Keep Pressing FCC For Cable Broadband Fees
FCC Enhances Broadband Access on Airplanes and Vessels with New Spectrum Rules
Craig Settles: Towns, Cities Show Power of Fixed Wireless
FCC Chair Opposes Including Broadband Providers in Universal Service Fund
Broadband People: FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez Appoints Key Staff
FCC to Vote on Emergency Alerts, Space Stations, Robocalls and Microphones
Oklahoma Broadband Office Greenlights 142 Projects Worth $374 Million
Movement to Restore R&D Tax Credit Prompts Broadband Interest
Illinois, Indiana and Georgia Announce Plans for BEAD Challenges
Broadband Breakfast on February 21, 2024 – Social Media and the Supreme Court
Chamber of Commerce Asks Fifth Circuit to Vacate Digital Discrimination Rules
Broadband Infrastructure Program From 2021 Offers Early Signs of NTIA Public-Private Success
Eric Fruits: Slouching Toward the End of the Affordable Connectivity Program
Funding and Unified Standards Essential for Open RAN: Experts
Sean Gonsalves: New Municipal Broadband Networks Skyrocket in Post-Pandemic America
NTIA Must Outline Clear Spectrum Auction Targets for U.S. 5G Leadership: CTIA
Industry Groups Urge Fixes to FCC’s Cybersecurity Labeling at House Hearing
President Biden Unveils $82 Million Investment to Expand Internet Access in North Carolina
AAPB Opposes Bill Forcing Kentucky Utility to Divest Telecommunications Unit
Broadband Breakfast on February 21, 2024 – Social Media and the Supreme Court
Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024–Preparing for 20th Anniversary of the Pulver Order
Broadband Measurement Summit Announced for March 7
FCC Rules Face Litigation Risk in 2024, Note Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy
Broadband Breakfast on January 31, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges
Broadband Breakfast on January 10, 2024 – Live from Las Vegas at CES 2024
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
Broadband Breakfast on January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Experts Still Disagree on FCC’s New Digital Discrimination Rules
Trending
-
Robocall3 weeks ago
CES 2024: FCC and AT&T Say Collaboration is Key in Combatting Spam
-
Infrastructure1 week ago
Movement to Restore R&D Tax Credit Prompts Broadband Interest
-
Infrastructure4 weeks ago
Draft BEAD Plans Looking to Mark Some Fixed Wireless ‘Underserved’
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
NTIA Endorses FCC’s Proposed Increase of Broadband Speed Benchmark
-
12 Days of Broadband4 weeks ago
12 Days of Broadband: Net Neutrality Is the Issue That Never Dies
-
Congress3 weeks ago
Bipartisan Bill Proposes $7 Billion Extension for Affordable Connectivity Program
-
FCC3 weeks ago
FCC Unveils Plans to Phase Out Affordable Connectivity Program
-
Broadband Mapping & Data2 weeks ago
FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program Shutdown Silent on Broadband Labels