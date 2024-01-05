FCC
FCC Concludes Review of Rural Digital Opportunity Applications with More Defaults
Nearly one-third of the money awarded through RDOF was defaulted on.
WASHINGTON, January 5, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission announced the conclusion of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund long-form application review last month, which means that no more money will be awarded through Phase I of the program, and no additional defaults or forfeitures will be announced.
The announcement coincided with news of another service provider failing to fulfill their initial bid within the program. Wavelength, a service provider from Arizona, defaulted on its commitment to deploy services to 12,418 locations, after failing to demonstrate its financial qualifications to receive RDOF support adequately.
Three years prior, the FCC had announced granting RDOF awards totaling $9.2 billion in Phase I of the auction. However, following the comprehensive long-form process, the final awards amount to slightly over $6 billion. This indicates that more than $3 billion, or one-third, in awards were defaulted on, meaning that the bidder couldn’t fulfill the promised project.
The FCC has faced considerable backlash for what critics say is an insufficient screening of applicants and overreliance on winning bidders’ long-form submitted after the auction.
Three of the initial largest winning RDOF bidders, LTD Broadband, SpaceX, and fixed wireless startup Starry, contributed to nearly $2.5 billion in defaults, with several smaller defaults also recorded.
A total of 379 of the original 427 long-form applicants have successfully secured winning bids, with 97 percent of locations covered by winning bids for Gigabit speed service.
Notable winners include Charter Communications, bidding as CCO Holdings, securing a significant $1.1 billion to deploy services to over 993,000 locations spread across 24 states.
The Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium, with more than 90 participating electric cooperatives across 22 states, brought in $1.05 billion to serve nearly 600,000 locations.
Windstream Communications acquired $522 million to serve 192,501 locations, while AMG Technology Investment Group, bidding for Nextlink, won $428.9 million to serve 205,000 locations. Frontier obtained $427.8 million for 148,000 locations, and CenturyLink secured $262 million for service areas spanning 20 states.
There has been no word on what will happen with the more than $3 billion in defaulted RDOF funds. RDOF was originally budgeted for $20.4 billion, but it’s not clear when or if the remaining money will be awarded.
Service providers that default on RDOF bids are subject to a $3,000 base violation charge, with additional violations for each census block group forfeited in a bid.
FCC
FCC Rules Face Litigation Risk in 2024, Note Journalists
A potentially active Supreme Court and its ‘major questions’ doctrine could pose challenges for the FCC.
WASHINGTON, January 4, 2024 — A panel of top telecom journalists on Wednesday warned that major FCC policy moves in 2023 face significant litigation threats in the year ahead.
The year “2024 is going to include a lot of litigation and a lot of it generated by the cable TV industry,” said Ted Hearn, editor of Policyband.
Speaking on Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, Hearn said that industry would likely be challenge the agency’s rules on net neutrality, digital discrimination, early termination fees, and “all-in” pricing.
Others of the journalists agreed that the FCC’s net neutrality order is unlikely to survive court scrutiny. Howard Buskirk, executive senior editor of Communications Daily, pointed out that the Supreme Court’s “major questions doctrine” as a barrier for the FCC to overcome.
In 2022, the Supreme Court held in West Virginia v. EPA that Congress alone has the power to decide on “major questions” of “vast economic or political significance.” Hearn and Buskirk said that it was almost certain that net neutrality would fit into that category, and that as such a “major question,” its resolution was the responsibility of Congress alone.
Noting the lack of radio frequency spectrum availability in 2023, Buskirk also highlighted the role of spectrum sharing over the past year. This included the FCC’s focus on finalizing rules for specific spectrum bands, such as the 4.9 GigaHertz, as well as the broader implications for 5G and 6G wireless technology development.
BEAD Implementation
Other topics covered included details in the implementation of the $42 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, and concern over the likely depletion of the Affordable Connectivity Program fund.
While BEAD is likely to help advance rural connectivity, its focus on rural areas leaves major urban connectivity gaps unaddressed, noted Sean Gonsalves, senior reporter and editor at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative. He predicted the lion’s share of BEAD funds will be awarded to incumbent internet service providers.
Gonsalves also highlighted that the FCC’s new rules around digital discrimination may amount to little given that the agency allows for discrepancies as “justified by genuine issues of technical or economic feasibility.”
As the event wound down, Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, the session moderator, asked each panelist to name one surprise issue to watch for in 2024.
Hearn highlighted marketplace challenges for the cable industry, including from fixed wireless access.
Buskirk said the year will be dominated by actions at the FCC, including those by recently-confirmed agency Commissioner Anna Gomez.
Gonsalves warned of increasingly aggressive anti-community broadband campaigns by cable lobbyists.
Telecommunications Reports Senior FCC Reporter Lynn Stanton closed the session by predicting “some big sleeper issue we’ve all completely forgotten about that will somehow rise from the dead now that the FCC has this 3 to 2 majority.”
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
Kick off 2024 with us at our first livestream event of the year with broadband journalists predicting the biggest shifts in infrastructure and connectivity in 2024 as we consider The Twelve Days of Broadband! Tune in to get a glimpse into the future of connectivity and where the year might take us!
Panelists
- Howard Buskirk, Executive Senior Editor, Communications Daily
- Sean Gonsalves, Senior Reporter, Editor and Communications Team Lead, Institute for Local Self Reliance’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative
- Ted Hearn, Publisher, Policyband
- Lynn Stanton, Senior Editor, Wolters Kluwer’s TR Daily.
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Ted Hearn is the Editor and Publisher of Policyband, a new website dedicated to comprehensive coverage of the broadband communications market. A former communications executive and reporter for newsletters and trade journals, Hearn has decades of experience with traditional video and broadband industry trends, regulatory developments, technology advancements, and market dynamics.
Howard Buskirk is Executive Senior Editor and joined Warren Communications News in 2004, after covering Capitol Hill for Telecommunications Reports. He has covered Washington since 1993 and was formerly executive editor at Energy Business Watch, editor at Gas Daily and managing editor at Natural Gas Week. Previous to that, he was a staff reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Greenville News.
Sean Gonsalves is Senior Reporter, Editor and Communications Team Lead, Institute for Local Self Reliance’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative. He is a longtime former reporter, columnist, and news editor with the Cape Cod Times. He is also a former nationally syndicated columnist in 22 newspapers, including the Oakland Tribune, Kansas City Star and Seattle Post-Intelligencer. His work has also appeared in the Boston Globe, USA Today, the Washington Post and the International Herald-Tribune. An award-winning newspaper reporter and columnist, Sean also has extensive experience in both television and radio.
Lynn Stanton is Senior Editor for Wolters Kluwer’s TR Daily, has been covering telecommunications, broadband, and Internet policy for nearly three decades. She has also reported on pharmaceutical marketing compliance and has worked as a copyeditor for a wide range of publications. She holds a bachelor’s degree in government and politics from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree in political theory from the University of Virginia.
Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
See “The Twelve Days of Broadband” on Broadband Breakfast
- On the First Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Second Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Third Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Fourth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Fifth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Sixth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
One-hundred-and 66 Billion Dollars of American Semiconductor Investment
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Seventh Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
7 Layers to the Open Systems Interconnection Model and Open Access Networks
One-hundred-and 66 Billion Dollars of American Semiconductor Investment
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Eighth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
The Number 8 As a Representation of Balance, Justice and Fairness
7 Layers to the Open Systems Interconnection Model and Open Access Networks
One-hundred-and 66 Billion Dollars of American Semiconductor Investment
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Ninth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
93 Percent Match of Federal Funds for Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Program
The Number 8 As a Representation of Balance, Justice and Fairness
7 Layers to the Open Systems Interconnection Model and Open Access Networks
One-hundred-and 66 Billion Dollars of American Semiconductor Investment
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Tenth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
Nearly 10 Months Without FCC Spectrum Auction Authority
93 Percent Match of Federal Funds for Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Program
The Number 8 As a Representation of Balance, Justice and Fairness
7 Layers to the Open Systems Interconnection Model and Open Access Networks
One-hundred-and 66 Billion Dollars of American Semiconductor Investment
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Eleventh Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
More Than 11 Years in Lawsuits Over Net Neutrality
Nearly 10 Months Without FCC Spectrum Auction Authority
93 Percent Match of Federal Funds for Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Program
The Number 8 As a Representation of Balance, Justice and Fairness
7 Layers to the Open Systems Interconnection Model and Open Access Networks
One-hundred-and 66 Billion Dollars of American Semiconductor Investment
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Twelfth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
12 Year Olds (and Older) Having to Age-Verify on Social Media
More Than 11 Years in Lawsuits Over Net Neutrality
Nearly 10 Months Without FCC Spectrum Auction Authority
93 Percent Match of Federal Funds for Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Program
The Number 8 As a Representation of Balance, Justice and Fairness
7 Layers to the Open Systems Interconnection Model and Open Access Networks
One-hundred-and 66 Billion Dollars of American Semiconductor Investment
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Broadband Mapping & Data
NTIA Endorses FCC’s Proposed Increase of Broadband Speed Benchmark
The FCC sought comment on upping the definition to 100 * 20 Mbps.
WASHINGTON, January 3, 2024 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is backing the Federal Communications Commission’s proposal to alter the definition of broadband to increase the speed benchmark.
The current definition, set in 2015, requires a speed of 25 Megabits per second download and 3 Mbps upload for internet service to be considered broadband, or high-speed internet. The commission sought comment in November on a proposal to increase that threshold to 100 * 20 Mbps, in addition to using more data sources in its assessment of broadband availability in the U.S.
NTIA officials met with commission staff on December 21 to express support for the move, according to an ex parte letter the agency filed last week.
“We support the Commission’s proposal to raise the speed threshold for fixed broadband to 100 Mbps downstream and 20 Mbps upstream,” the agency wrote, saying a higher benchmark would better reflect user needs and bring the standard in line with the Infrastructure Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, which the NTIA is tasked with managing.
That $42.5-billion broadband expansion effort already has a 100 * 20 Mbps benchmark, meaning infrastructure funded by the program will be required to provide at least that speed, and areas currently receiving slower internet will be eligible to be served with BEAD funded infrastructure. Homes and businesses receiving less than the current FCC benchmark of 25 * 3 Mbps are given special priority.
The commission is required by section 706 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 to conduct annual assessments of the “availability of advanced telecommunications capability to all Americans.” In the same November notice of inquiry, the FCC proposed adding a number of new data points to that assessment, including latency, affordability, adoption, and equitable access among minority groups. That will partly be facilitated by the commission’s new Broadband Data Collection database, which has more precise information from internet providers.
The NTIA endorsed all of that as well, writing: “The Section 706 inquiry has the potential to serve as an important indicator of our nation’s progress toward achieving digital equity, and it will be best equipped to do so if it examines the available data on a wide range of challenges in this field.”
The agency added that it is working on a project with the Census Bureau to estimate broadband adoption in small geographic areas.
Industry response
In comments to the commission, broadband industry groups expressed broad support for the 100 * 20 Mbps benchmark, but some disagreed on the commission’s proposed long-term goal of 1 Gbps * 500 Mbps – something the NTIA did not touch on.
CTIA, a trade group representing wireless providers, wrote that while the commission noted some situations in which users require more than 100 * 20 Mbps, “none of these justifies a fixed broadband benchmark above 100 * 20 Mbps, even as a long-term goal.” That’s a view shared by WISPA, an association of wireless broadband providers.
NTCA, which represents small and rural broadband providers, advocated for an even higher long-term goal, but did not specify an exact number. Trade group INCOMPAS pushed for setting the download benchmark to 1 Gbps now, rather than in the future.
USTelecom, another broadband industry group, said the long-term 1 Gbps * 500 Mbps goal would be impractical, as the only technology capable of providing those speeds is fiber-optic cable.
“There are locations where deployment of fiber is not practical now and may never be,” the group wrote in comments to the Commission.
CTIA also opposed adding non-deployment metrics like adoption and affordability to the 706 inquiry, arguing that reporting requirements for existing Universal Service Fund programs are a better venue for assessing them.
This story was updated to reflect the current definition of broadband, 25 * 3 Mbps.
FCC
FCC Adopts New Pole Attachment Rules at December Meeting
The commission set up a “rapid response team” to handle disputes.
WASHINGTON, December 13, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission voted on Wednesday to set up a dedicated team to resolve pole attachment disputes and to expand its definition of a “red tagged” pole.
In what commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said is an effort to reduce friction for the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s $42.5 billion broadband expansion program, the Rapid Broadband Assessment Team will be on call to resolve disagreements between utility and telecommunications companies that could hinder broadband deployments.
Part of the team’s duties will be screening disputes for placement on the commission’s “Accelerated Docket,” meaning the FCC would adjudicate the issue in under 60 days. The FCC has authority to set terms of pole attachment deals in 26 states. Other states have their own laws that supplant commission rules on the issue.
The new rules make it harder for utilities to offload those costs on to attachers by updating the commission’s definition of “red tagged” poles – the replacement cost of which cannot be allocated entirely to telecoms. That now covers all poles utilities identify as needing replacement for any reason other than a lack of capacity for new equipment.
In updates from the public draft circulated in November, commissioners said the adopted language clarified utilities’ obligations to share easement information and that the first 3,000 poles in a bulk application must be processed according to the FCC’s timeline.
Both publicly and in comments to the commission, telecom companies have argued that utilities unfairly pass the entire cost of replacement on to them, even when poles are already unsafe and would need to be replaced even without their extra equipment. They say the cost should be shared because the owner benefits from the new pole.
Utilities say they would not normally replace the poles being used by telecom companies, either because they are structurally sound or to phase out old lines, and don’t benefit from the installation of newer poles.
“I thought I’d seen tough fights,” said Commissioner Brendan Carr. But the ongoing dispute over pole attachments has “made all the fights we’ve had, from Title II to digital equity to major mergers, look like pillow fights in comparison.”
That’s a reference not to the thousands of comments filed with the commission since it first sought comment on replacement costs in 2022, but to the reaction Carr said he received after suggesting pole owners should pay more of those costs at a House oversight hearing earlier this month.
The approved measure also requires pole owners to provide attachers with recent inspection reports and seeks comment on updating commission rules on when telecoms can do their own contracting work to prepare a pole for attachments.
Robotexts and “lead generators”
In the commission’s latest move to combat scam calls and texts, commissioners adopted new rules on robotexts and closed the so-called “lead generator loophole.”
That refers to the practice of businesses like comparison shopping sites taking phone numbers that consumers voluntarily provide and providing them to a multitude of other entities that can send scam calls and texts.
For example, the FCC’s draft rules circulated before the final vote mention the example of a website obtaining consumers’ consent to receive robocalls from “marketing partners.” That phrase referred to a list of over 5,000 entities, all of whom were then freely able to send those consumers robocalls and robotexts.
Under the new rules, only companies that consumers specifically consent to hearing from can send robocalls and texts.
Republican Commissioner Nathan Simington dissented in part to the provision, citing concerns from the Small Business Administration that its members might have more difficulty finding customers under the new rules.
The rules also require mobile carriers to block texts from numbers the commission flags as engaging in illegal activity and clarifies that numbers on the National Do-Not-Call Registry are also blacklisted from sending texts.
Commissioners will be hearing comments on additional proposed text blocking measures and instituting a text authentication scheme similar to the FCC’s STIR/SHAKEN protocol for voice calls.
Data breach notifications
The commission also approved new data breach notification rules for telecom and VoIP providers.
The measure expands those rules to cover more personally identifiable information and expands the FCC’s definition of “breach” to include inadvertent access to protected customer information.
In cases where companies can determine that customers are unlikely to be harmed by a breach, or have hard evidence that only encrypted information was accessed, they will no longer have to notify customers under the new rules.
Commissioners also did away with the 7-day waiting period for carriers to notify customers of such breaches, now requiring customers to be notified without an unreasonable delay after federal authorities.
Republican commissioners Carr and Simington dissented, arguing the measure was too similar to commission rules that Congress nullified in 2017.
Video service fees
The FCC also voted to seek comment on a proposal to prohibit early termination fees from cable and satellite video providers.
The proposed rules would also stop providers from charging customers who terminate service for the time remaining in their billing cycle.
A 2021 executive order directed the agency to consider such measures.
The commission’s two Republicans again dissented from the move, arguing companies would pass the lost money on to consumers and raise rates across the board.
Commissioners also voted to seek comment on making all mobile devices compatible with hearing aids and to streamline some filing requirements in its Rural Health Care Program, a broadband subsidy.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Broadband People: Rusty Williams Is New CEO of Utilities Technology Council
FCC Concludes Review of Rural Digital Opportunity Applications with More Defaults
Dish Files Petition for Reconsideration on SpaceX Testing
Colorado to Begin BEAD Challenge Process Next Week
NTIA Approves Delaware Initial Proposal, Volume 1
$113 Million in Broadband Grants Aim to Empower Colorado’s Local Providers
FCC Rules Face Litigation Risk in 2024, Note Journalists
Florida Announces $13 Million for Broadband Devices
Draft BEAD Plans Looking to Mark Some Fixed Wireless ‘Underserved’
NTIA Endorses FCC’s Proposed Increase of Broadband Speed Benchmark
12 Days of Broadband: State Regulations and Children’s Safety Online
12 Days of Broadband: Net Neutrality Is the Issue That Never Dies
12 Days: How Soon Will the Affordable Connectivity Program Expire?
NTIA Endorses FCC’s Proposed Increase of Broadband Speed Benchmark
12 Days: For State Broadband Offices, 2023 Was All About BEAD
Draft BEAD Plans Looking to Mark Some Fixed Wireless ‘Underserved’
12 Days: Broadband Mapping Efforts Ramped up in 2023
12 Days: In 2023, a Rising Tide of Open Access Networks
NTIA Issues Clarifying Policy Notice on BEAD Uniform Guidance
12 Days of Broadband: Net Neutrality Is the Issue That Never Dies
All 56 States and Territories Submit BEAD Initial Proposals
In Year-End Message, FCC Chairwoman Urges Affordable Connectivity Funding
12 Days: Biden’s Signature CHIPS Act Spurs Investments and China Concerns
12 Days: FCC Issued Rules Against Digital Discrimination
FCC Rules Face Litigation Risk in 2024, Note Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on February 7, 2024 – Social Media in the Courts
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy
Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges
Broadband Breakfast on January 10, 2024 – Live from Las Vegas at CES 2024
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
Broadband Breakfast on January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Experts Still Disagree on FCC’s New Digital Discrimination Rules
Broadband Breakfast on December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
One Year After ChatGPT, Washington Still Working Out its Relationship to AI: Experts
Trending
-
Expert Opinion3 weeks ago
Brant Carter: For Faster Fiber Buildout, Combine GIS, Deployment and Operations
-
Funding3 weeks ago
Virginia and NTIA at Odds on BEAD Low-Cost Option
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
-
Open Access2 weeks ago
Former Utah House Speaker Spearheads Campaign Against UTOPIA Fiber
-
Funding4 weeks ago
FCC Proposes $22 Million Fine Against LTD Over RDOF
-
Open Access4 weeks ago
Shared Broadband Infrastructure to Get Increasingly Common: Experts
-
Open Access4 weeks ago
Panelists Debate Whether Lease-Utility Model Offers Open Access Benefits
-
12 Days of Broadband2 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast Presents the 12 Days of Broadband