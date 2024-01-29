Spectrum
FCC Enhances Broadband Access on Airplanes and Vessels with New Spectrum Rules
Companies have been eyeing the 70/80/90 GHz bands to power alternatives to satellite.
January 29, 2024 – The Federal Communications Commission recently adopted new regulations for the 70/80/90 gigahertz spectrum bands in an effort to expand broadband access on-board airplanes and passenger ships.
These regulations, adopted Wednesday, bring updates to existing rules for the 71–76 GHz, 81–86 GHz, 92–94 GHz, and 94.1–95 GHz bands. The changes authorize specific point-to-point connections to moving endpoints within the 70 and 80 GHz bands, aiming to enhance the use of these frequencies for in-flight and maritime broadband services.
“Satellite operators see real potential for these bands to expand the capacity of our satellite broadband networks,” notes FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks in a statement. At the same time, “companies have been eyeing these bands to power faster and cheaper alternatives to satellite on planes, ships, and offshore platforms.”
To promote more intensive use of spectrum in the 70 and 80 GHz bands, including use of backhaul to deploy 5G wireless, the commission also adopted rules making several modifications to the antenna standards of these bands.
In a nutshell, these changes improve how antennas listen, speak, and interact with each other, making communication more efficient in the 70/80/90 GHz bands.
The FCC adopted proposals to increase maximum antenna beamwidth from 1.2 degrees to 2.2 degrees, allowing the antennas to “hear” from a wider angle, which will aid in capturing signals more effectively.
In technical terms, the new antenna rules “reduce minimum antenna gain from 43 dBi to 38 dBi, while retaining the proportional EIRP reduction requirement.” In layman’s terms, this change makes it so antennas don’t have to be as loud, reducing the minimum volume requirement from 43 to 38. But, keeping a rule that ensures they’re not too quiet when needed.
The rules “eliminate the co-polar and relax the cross-polar discrimination requirements at angles less than 5 degrees,” meaning the FCC removed some rules that make antennas overly cautious when talking to each other at certain angles. Think of it as allowing better conversation between antennas close to each other.
The rules “revise the co-polar and cross-polar discrimination requirements at angles between 5 degrees and 180 degrees” updating how antennas communicate with each other at different angles. Imagine adjusting how you talk to someone depending on whether they’re right in front of you or a bit to the side.
Finally, the new antenna rules “allow minor modifications to registrations in the 70/80/90 GHz bands without the loss of first-in-time rights.” Meaning the FCC is making it easier for companies to make small changes to their communication setups without losing their spot in line.
“We are maximizing the use of these bands by allowing them to also be used for small, lower-cost antennas that can assist with 5G backhaul,” wrote FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement. “On top of expanding the opportunities for connection in transit, we are growing the opportunities for the use of these bands in places where other backhaul efforts have proved challenging.”
“I wouldn’t be surprised if the very short wavelengths all the way up in the 70/80/90 GHz bands end up serving as a backbone of U.S. communications networks,” said Starks.
The commission coordinated with NTIA prior to adopting any rules in this proceeding that would affect federal users.
In the 70 and 80 GHz band, fixed, mobile, and broadcasting services must not interfere with the fixed-satellite service operations of 28 military installations. Additionally, in the 80 GHz band, and in the 92–94 GHz and 94.1–95 GHz bands, licensees proposing to register links located near 18 radio astronomy observatories are required to coordinate their proposed links with those observatories to prevent interference.
The 94–94.1 GHz frequencies are designated for federal use, specifically for earth exploration satellite, radiolocation, and space research, as well as non-federal use for radiolocation. Moreover, the adjoining 86–92 GHz band is allocated for both federal and non-federal earth exploration satellite, space research, and radio astronomy services.
In a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, the commission invites public comment on the potential incorporation of ship-to-aerostat transmissions into maritime operations and the inclusion of fixed satellite service earth stations in the light-licensing regime of the bands.
The FCC unanimously adopted the NPRM seeking comment on adopting new rules to further non-federal uses of the 70/80/90 GHz bands under former FCC Chair Ajit Pai in June 2020.
NTIA Must Outline Clear Spectrum Auction Targets for U.S. 5G Leadership: CTIA
CTIA’s strategy calls for resolving deficit in private access to lower 3 GiHz band.
January 18, 2024 – The Wireless Association, commonly known as CTIA, is raising concerns as the United States grapples with obstacles to making additional spectrum available for commercial use, saying the situation is now a threat to the nation’s global 5G leadership.
CTIA unveiled Wednesday a comprehensive action plan for U.S. spectrum policy, asserting that 2024 must be a decisive year for U.S. policymakers to address challenges and meet escalating consumer demand. The plan outlines key actions for policymakers to take to foster innovation and growth in the country’s wireless market.
CTIA’s strategy calls for resolving the current deficit of available spectrum by granting licensed commercial access to the lower 3 Gigahertz band, correcting what the industry group says are “faulty assumptions” made by a prior government study of the 3 GHz band completed by the Department of Defense in 2023.
The DoD contended in December that the agency could not currently share spectrum in the 3 GHz band, as doing so would require moving government systems to other frequencies.
The industry group proposes expediting the two-year schedule, proposed by the Biden administration’s National Spectrum Strategy, for studying spectrum to make available for commercial use.
The spectrum plan outlined by the federal government instructs the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to conduct a two-year study on 2,786 Megahertz of spectrum, with the eventual goal of making it available for commercial use. However, no immediate plans for auctioning off the spectrum are proposed.
CTIA’s plan says in order for the U.S. to maintain dominance in the wireless industry, the NTIA, which manages the public use of spectrum, must publish a robust National Spectrum Strategy Implementation Plan, outlining clear targets for forthcoming spectrum auctions.
Another objective of CTIA’s call to action includes assessing the 7/8 GHz band for more immediate commercial use. The plan also calls for Congress to restore the Federal Communications Commission’s spectrum auction authority, and ensure a spectrum pipeline for future auctions dedicated to 5G.
As the spectrum policy landscape evolves rapidly, decisions made in 2024 will have far-reaching implications on the nation’s global standing in 5G technology, economic growth, and geopolitical influence.
Funding and Unified Standards Essential for Open RAN: Experts
Dish is planning to stand up an NTIA-funded testing facility in the next 6 months.
WASHINGTON, January 17, 2024 – Industry stakeholders testified at a House hearing on Wednesday that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration should award its Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund quickly and include some standards organizations in the mix of recipients.
Funded by the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, the $1.5 billion program is aimed at expanding open RAN networks, which operate on generic components and software rather than proprietary hardware from large suppliers. The NTIA has doled out more than $98 million and is set to release up to $140 million in total through its first round of funding.
“If we want this to be impactful, the money needs to go out in the next couple of years,” said Diane Rinaldo, executive director of the Open RAN Policy Coalition. “If we let this money go for the next 10 years, this is a 7G conversation. We don’t want to be in that position.”
The lion’s share of what has been awarded went to Dish. A $50 million grant is set to fund a facility for smaller companies to field test their equipment against Dish’s commercial network.
The company plans to stand up the lab within six months, said Dish Executive Vice President of External and Government Affairs Jeff Blum.
AT&T also recently announced a $14 billion partnership with equipment supplier Ericsson to build out an open RAN network, with plans to have 70 percent of its traffic on open platforms by late 2026.
These are early steps, and the technology is still nascent. But U.S. officials are hoping it will serve as an alternative to equipment provided by Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE – both domestically and abroad.
The FCC is currently overseeing the ‘rip and replace’ program, which reimburses providers for swapping out equipment from those companies in their networks.
A standardized certification system for open RAN equipment would help spur adoption both in the U.S. and globally, said Kristian Toivo, executive director of the Telecom Infra Project. He said some of the NTIA’s Innovation Fund cash could be used to support an “independent entity” in establishing a “global certification regime.”
In the absence of such a standard, multiple frameworks could spring up and work against the goal of interoperable network equipment, Blum said.
“We don’t want what happened in the 1980s with Betamax and VHS,” he said. “They both worked, but they were incompatible.”
CES 2024: NTIA and House Commerce Weigh in on Spectrum Policy
Reinstating FCC auction authority is the ‘number one priority’ of the Energy and Commerce Committee Chair.
LAS VEGAS, January 12, 2024 – A senior National Telecommunications and Information Administration advisor and the chief lawyers for both Democratic and Republican sides of the House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology talked about their spectrum policy priorities on Thursday at CES.
The group touted U.S. wins at the World Radiocommunication Conference in Dubai, as well as lawmakers’ goals for spectrum auction authority heading into 2024.
World Radio Congress
Going into the conference, in which representatives from around the world meet to coordinate spectrum usage, “the 6 GigaHertz (GHz) issue was the top priority of the U.S. government,” said Phil Murphy, a senior advisor at the NTIA.
The band was set aside in 2020 by the Federal Communications Commission for unlicensed use in the United States, but some countries like China wanted to see some of the band tapped for 5G mobile use, Murphy said.
The U.S. delegation was ultimately able to deliver in December: the conference decision set aside 700 MegaHertz (MHz) for mobile, but left the door open for regulatory agencies to approve unlicensed use throughout the band.
That’s a win for the American Wi-Fi industry: the Wi-Fi alliance announced its official Wi-Fi 7 certification on Monday ahead of the tech conference. The new generation supports wider spectrum channels and multi-link operation, both of which will make use of the 1,200 MHz of real estate in the 6 GHz band.
“We’re really excited by the results,” Murphy said. “We’re really excited to see 6 GHz moving forward, not just here in the United States, but in other parts of the world as well.”
Auction authority
The Federal Communications Commission’s authority to auction and issue licenses for the commercial use of electromagnetic spectrum expired for the first time in March 2023. That’s not an issue for technologies like Wi-Fi, which don’t require such licenses to operate in bands set aside for unlicensed use, but it is important for ever-expanding 5G networks and wireless broadband.
“The Chair’s number one priority is to reauthorize the FCC spectrum auction authority that expired in March,” said Kate O’Connor, chief counsel for the Republican majority on the communications and technology subcommittee. “Even if it hasn’t been public, there’s been a lot going on behind the scenes.”
Jennifer Epperson, chief counsel for the Democratic side of the subcommittee, and Murphy, the NTIA advisor, agreed on the importance of the issue.
“I think reauthorizing the FCC’s spectrum auction authority is a priority for the administration as well,” he said. “There’s probably spectrum that the FCC has available to auction right now, but they can’t because they don’t have the authority to do so.”
At a House oversight hearing in November, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said “I have a bunch of bands sitting in the closet at the FCC,” pointing to 550 MHz in the 12.7-13.25 GHz band as spectrum the agency could go to auction with “relatively quickly.”
Efforts at blanket reauthorization have stalled publicly since a bill cleared the House Energy and Commerce Committee in May, but a stopgap measure allowing the Commission to issue licenses that had been purchased before the lapse was signed into law in December.
“With the funding bills coming up, we’re taking a look and hoping that we can turn this on as soon as possible,” O’Connor said.
