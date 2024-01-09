FCC
FCC Unveils Plans to Phase Out Affordable Connectivity Program
Despite efforts to secure additional funding, the FCC is initiating steps to cease new enrollments and establish an official end-date.
WASHINGTON, January 9, 2024 – The Federal Communications Commission on Monday announced its gradual phase-out plan for the Affordable Connectivity Program, intending to formally establish the program’s end date should congressional efforts to sustain it remain absent.
The FCC will begin efforts this week to set a date on when new program enrollment will cease. Subsequently, the commission will embark on establishing the program’s official end date, projected for April. This determination aligns with the anticipated depletion of the initial $14.2 billion in ACP funds based on current enrollment.
The FCC, in a letter to Congress dated Monday, proposed next steps to allow time to inform participating households, providers, and stakeholders of forthcoming changes.
The ACP assists at least 23 million American households in maintaining their monthly internet subscription by providing a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service and up to $75 per month for eligible households in high-cost areas and on tribal lands.
The letter penned by FCC Chief Jessica Rosenworcel highlighted the program’s jeopardy and iterated the need for Congress to urgently allocate $6 billion in funding to secure the program’s continuity.
The FCC said it remains committed to supporting congressional efforts aimed at securing the necessary funding to sustain and expand the ACP, but is taking necessary steps to ensure ACP participants are well-informed of the effects of the program’s end.
The FCC letter raises concerns that ending the ACP could undermine the success of $42.5 billion in rural broadband network deployments subsidized by the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment program, on account of rural households enrolling in the ACP at a higher rate than their urban counterparts.
“In summary, the ACP is in jeopardy and, absent additional funding, we could lose the significant progress this program has made towards closing the digital divide,” Rosenworcel put forth. “The commission stands ready to assist Congress with any efforts to fully fund the ACP into the future.”
There were no successful efforts to introduce legislation to extend program funding during the 118th Congress, though last year saw numerous appeals to sustain the program.
President Joe Biden submitted a formal request in October to Congress for an additional $6 billion to fund the ACP until the end of 2024.
Additional public support for the program was expressed by 45 bipartisan members of Congress advocating for the extension of ACP in August, along with 26 governors urging Senate leaders to maintain funding the program last November.
China
FCC: Only Five Firms Have Finished ‘Rip and Replace’ of China Gear
Congress appropriated $1.9 billion, but with $4.98 billion in applications, there is a $3.08 billion shortfall.
WASHINGTON, January 7, 2024 – In a new report to Congress, the Federal Communications Commission says just a handful of telecommunications companies has finished removing tech equipment supplied by companies considered to have close ties to China’s Communist government.
In 2019, Congress passed the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act, which authorized the FCC to reimburse certain telecommunications providers for the removal of Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. communications equipment and services within one year of receiving funds. The FCC was flooded with funding requests.
In the FCC report, the agency said just five funding recipients have submitted final certifications that Huawei and ZTE gear is out of their networks. The report did not include the names of the five firms.
Huawei and ZTE, both based in Shenzhen near Hong Kong, are global suppliers of telecommunications equipment, including technology for advanced 5G wireless networks. Huawei says its company is entirely employee-owned. The Chinese government reportedly has a substantial stake in ZTE, which also makes inexpensive Android smartphones.
The FCC’s report was prepared for the Senate Commerce Committee and the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, panels that oversee the FCC and the communications sector.
The FCC said funding recipients attributed the sluggish pace to “lack of funding, supply chain delays, labor shortages, and weather-related challenges.”
Congress appropriated $1.9 billion for the “rip and replace” program, the shorthand phrase that many use to refer to the 2019 law. But applications for funding sought $4.98 billion, creating a $3.08 billion shortfall.
The FCC said it has so far received 12,983 reimbursement claims “across 122 of the 126 applications approved for a funding allocation.” The agency’s budget officials have approved $396.5 million in disbursements, which will cover both removal and replacement costs.
In 2020, the FCC formally determined that Huawei and ZTE posed a national security threat to the integrity of U.S. communications networks and communications supply chains. That decision cut off the FCC’s Universal Service Program as a funding source to acquire equipment provided by Huawei or ZTE.
“We cannot treat Huawei and ZTE as anything less than a threat to our collective security,” Republican FCC Commissioner Carr said in a June 30, 2020 statement.
Ted Hearn is the Editor of Policyband, a new website dedicated to comprehensive coverage of the broadband communications market. This piece was published on Policyband on January 6, 2024, and is reprinted with permission.
FCC
FCC Concludes Review of Rural Digital Opportunity Applications with More Defaults
Nearly one-third of the money awarded through RDOF was defaulted on.
WASHINGTON, January 5, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission announced the conclusion of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund long-form application review last month, which means that no more money will be awarded through Phase I of the program, and no additional defaults or forfeitures will be announced.
The announcement coincided with news of another service provider failing to fulfill their initial bid within the program. Wavelength, a service provider from Arizona, defaulted on its commitment to deploy services to 12,418 locations, after failing to demonstrate its financial qualifications to receive RDOF support adequately.
Three years prior, the FCC had announced granting RDOF awards totaling $9.2 billion in Phase I of the auction. However, following the comprehensive long-form process, the final awards amount to slightly over $6 billion. This indicates that more than $3 billion, or one-third, in awards were defaulted on, meaning that the bidder couldn’t fulfill the promised project.
The FCC has faced considerable backlash for what critics say is an insufficient screening of applicants and overreliance on winning bidders’ long-form submitted after the auction.
Three of the initial largest winning RDOF bidders, LTD Broadband, SpaceX, and fixed wireless startup Starry, contributed to nearly $2.5 billion in defaults, with several smaller defaults also recorded.
A total of 379 of the original 427 long-form applicants have successfully secured winning bids, with 97 percent of locations covered by winning bids for Gigabit speed service.
Notable winners include Charter Communications, bidding as CCO Holdings, securing a significant $1.1 billion to deploy services to over 993,000 locations spread across 24 states.
The Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium, with more than 90 participating electric cooperatives across 22 states, brought in $1.05 billion to serve nearly 600,000 locations.
Windstream Communications acquired $522 million to serve 192,501 locations, while AMG Technology Investment Group, bidding for Nextlink, won $428.9 million to serve 205,000 locations. Frontier obtained $427.8 million for 148,000 locations, and CenturyLink secured $262 million for service areas spanning 20 states.
There has been no word on what will happen with the more than $3 billion in defaulted RDOF funds. RDOF was originally budgeted for $20.4 billion, but it’s not clear when or if the remaining money will be awarded.
Service providers that default on RDOF bids are subject to a $3,000 base violation charge, with additional violations for each census block group forfeited in a bid.
FCC
FCC Rules Face Litigation Risk in 2024, Note Journalists
A potentially active Supreme Court and its ‘major questions’ doctrine could pose challenges for the FCC.
WASHINGTON, January 4, 2024 — A panel of top telecom journalists on Wednesday warned that major FCC policy moves in 2023 face significant litigation threats in the year ahead.
The year “2024 is going to include a lot of litigation and a lot of it generated by the cable TV industry,” said Ted Hearn, editor of Policyband.
Speaking on Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, Hearn said that industry would likely be challenge the agency’s rules on net neutrality, digital discrimination, early termination fees, and “all-in” pricing.
Others of the journalists agreed that the FCC’s net neutrality order is unlikely to survive court scrutiny. Howard Buskirk, executive senior editor of Communications Daily, pointed out that the Supreme Court’s “major questions doctrine” as a barrier for the FCC to overcome.
In 2022, the Supreme Court held in West Virginia v. EPA that Congress alone has the power to decide on “major questions” of “vast economic or political significance.” Hearn and Buskirk said that it was almost certain that net neutrality would fit into that category, and that as such a “major question,” its resolution was the responsibility of Congress alone.
Noting the lack of radio frequency spectrum availability in 2023, Buskirk also highlighted the role of spectrum sharing over the past year. This included the FCC’s focus on finalizing rules for specific spectrum bands, such as the 4.9 GigaHertz, as well as the broader implications for 5G and 6G wireless technology development.
BEAD Implementation
Other topics covered included details in the implementation of the $42 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, and concern over the likely depletion of the Affordable Connectivity Program fund.
While BEAD is likely to help advance rural connectivity, its focus on rural areas leaves major urban connectivity gaps unaddressed, noted Sean Gonsalves, senior reporter and editor at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative. He predicted the lion’s share of BEAD funds will be awarded to incumbent internet service providers.
Gonsalves also highlighted that the FCC’s new rules around digital discrimination may amount to little given that the agency allows for discrepancies as “justified by genuine issues of technical or economic feasibility.”
As the event wound down, Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, the session moderator, asked each panelist to name one surprise issue to watch for in 2024.
Hearn highlighted marketplace challenges for the cable industry, including from fixed wireless access.
Buskirk said the year will be dominated by actions at the FCC, including those by recently-confirmed agency Commissioner Anna Gomez.
Gonsalves warned of increasingly aggressive anti-community broadband campaigns by cable lobbyists.
Telecommunications Reports Senior FCC Reporter Lynn Stanton closed the session by predicting “some big sleeper issue we’ve all completely forgotten about that will somehow rise from the dead now that the FCC has this 3 to 2 majority.”
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
Kick off 2024 with us at our first livestream event of the year with broadband journalists predicting the biggest shifts in infrastructure and connectivity in 2024 as we consider The Twelve Days of Broadband! Tune in to get a glimpse into the future of connectivity and where the year might take us!
Panelists
- Howard Buskirk, Executive Senior Editor, Communications Daily
- Sean Gonsalves, Senior Reporter, Editor and Communications Team Lead, Institute for Local Self Reliance’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative
- Ted Hearn, Publisher, Policyband
- Lynn Stanton, Senior Editor, Wolters Kluwer’s TR Daily.
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Ted Hearn is the Editor and Publisher of Policyband, a new website dedicated to comprehensive coverage of the broadband communications market. A former communications executive and reporter for newsletters and trade journals, Hearn has decades of experience with traditional video and broadband industry trends, regulatory developments, technology advancements, and market dynamics.
Howard Buskirk is Executive Senior Editor and joined Warren Communications News in 2004, after covering Capitol Hill for Telecommunications Reports. He has covered Washington since 1993 and was formerly executive editor at Energy Business Watch, editor at Gas Daily and managing editor at Natural Gas Week. Previous to that, he was a staff reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Greenville News.
Sean Gonsalves is Senior Reporter, Editor and Communications Team Lead, Institute for Local Self Reliance’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative. He is a longtime former reporter, columnist, and news editor with the Cape Cod Times. He is also a former nationally syndicated columnist in 22 newspapers, including the Oakland Tribune, Kansas City Star and Seattle Post-Intelligencer. His work has also appeared in the Boston Globe, USA Today, the Washington Post and the International Herald-Tribune. An award-winning newspaper reporter and columnist, Sean also has extensive experience in both television and radio.
Lynn Stanton is Senior Editor for Wolters Kluwer’s TR Daily, has been covering telecommunications, broadband, and Internet policy for nearly three decades. She has also reported on pharmaceutical marketing compliance and has worked as a copyeditor for a wide range of publications. She holds a bachelor’s degree in government and politics from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree in political theory from the University of Virginia.
Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
