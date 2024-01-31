Digital Inclusion
House Republicans Issue Resolution to Block Digital Discrimination Rules
The mostly ceremonial move drew industry support.
WASHINGTON, January 31, 2024 – More than 60 House Republicans introduced on Wednesday a resolution to block the Federal Communications Commission’s digital discrimination rules.
Filed under the Congressional Review Act, such resolutions are a mechanism for Congress to nullify rules adopted by federal agencies. Wednesday’s attempt stands little chance of becoming law, as it would ultimately require President Joe Biden’s signature and the administration pushed the FCC to adopt comprehensive policies during the rulemaking process.
The commission was required by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to adopt rules preventing gaps in broadband access based on race, income, and other characteristics. Those rules, adopted in November and set to take effect in March, take a “disparate impact” standard for identifying digital discrimination, meaning broadband providers could be in violation even if they are not intentionally withholding adequate internet from a protected group.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has said the rules will take “genuine barriers of technical and economic feasibility” into account, as mandated by the infrastructure law, but Republicans and industry groups have not been convinced.
“Yet again, the Biden administration is attempting to push its ideology through heavy-handed government controls,” Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Georgia, one of the resolution’s lead sponsors, said in a statement. “This time, the Federal Communications Commission plans to enact widespread regulations on every aspect of our internet’s functionality.”
The resolution has the support of multiple trade associations who lobbied the commission against the rules, including USTelecom, CTIA, and ACA Connects. That also includes the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which officially filed on Wednesday a lawsuit it signaled last week, asking Fifth Circuit judges to vacate the FCC rules.
The FCC’s Democratic commissioners have defended the rules as appropriate to the broad statutory mandate of ensuring equitable broadband access.
“If we were to adopt rules that only covered discriminatory intent, we would fall short of fully meeting our legal obligation to facilitate equal access to broadband,” Rosenworcel said when announcing the rules.
Public interest groups like Public Knowledge and the NDIA also support the digital discrimination rules as a measure to bridge the digital divide – the gap between communities with access to high-speed internet and those without it.
The Los Angeles City Council adopted a regulation preventing broadband pricing discrimination on January 25, directing the city attorney to create a process for submitting digital discrimination complaints to the FCC.
Digital Inclusion
Emily Drabinski: Will Congress Keep Its Broadband Promise?
Or will it cut the cord for millions of Americans?
Prince George’s County Memorial Library System received a $500,000 Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant from the Federal Communications Commission in March to find and connect those living in eligible households with the $30 monthly discount available to home broadband. Libraries in New Jersey, Nashville, and New York City likewise received the outreach grant.
After months of hiring, developing their outreach program, and identifying eligible individuals, outreach grantees are hitting their stride. But instead of continuing that momentum into the new year, PGCMLS and other outreach grant recipients are facing a very different question from those we talk to that are eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program.
Instead of the enthusiasm we’ve come to expect, library staff are being asked, “Why enroll in a program that may only last a few more months?” Once ISPs notify households the program is ending, the question will stop being asked; replaced with an assumption that funding will not be extended and that receiving a $30/month discount for only a couple of months just isn’t worth the effort. They’re not wrong.
If Congress lets this program expire, it’s deliberately deciding to imperil the best shot we have at closing the digital divide and truly connecting everyone to broadband. Outreach grants extend through June 2025, but lack of Congressional leadership means our work will end prematurely. And we’re not alone.
More than 185 other organizations across 46 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands received a total of $66 million to reach out into their communities both to inform residents about the program and provide one-stop enrollment events that would get them signed up for the subsidy immediately.
It’s likely that most of the 185 recipients are only now fully up and running, and capable of identifying and enrolling those that are truly disconnected – a large subset of Americans that are part of the broadband adoption gap. Think about your neighbors that need a helping hand to learn the digital skills required to get online. That is just one of many barriers holding back some of the most vulnerable in our communities from getting online.
Funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program will run out in a matter of months
The problem, of course, is that funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program itself will run out in a matter of months – May at the latest. Congress knows this. The media know this. The 185 entities who are receiving Outreach Grant funding know this. And, with increased frequency, those invited to the PGCMLS’ enrollment events know it as well.
It’s become fashionable for Congress to wait until the 11th hour – or even later – before acting. It’s become common that a desire to achieve a partisan “win” now supersedes extending a program that has helped those in nearly 23 million American households get connected to high-speed broadband – and that could help those in millions more.
Waiting to extend ACP funding weakens any elected official’s “campaign-speech” commitment to removing the digital divide, and directly undermines the efforts of all 185 Outreach Grant recipients to fulfill their commitment to their communities.
Prince George’s County Memorial Library System applied for the Outreach Grant last year because the library’s mission states that “we build relationships that support discovery by providing equal access to opportunities and experiences.” And in 2024, equal access to opportunities and experiences cannot and will not happen without equal access to the high-speed broadband required to learn, to apply for jobs, or to become the very best members of their communities.
“Equal access” is more than a catchy website mission statement; for library staff, it’s the day-to-day commitment to those serve ALL who live in our communities. And it’s also the commitment of 184 other organizations across the country – in red states and blue – to bring cost-effective home broadband access to everyone.
Now is the time for Congress to demonstrate a similar commitment and extend funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program. Let’s keep Americans connected to digital and economic opportunity. Congress, don’t let that moment get away.
Emily Drabinski is the President of the American Library Association. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Digital Inclusion
Chamber of Commerce Asks Fifth Circuit to Vacate Digital Discrimination Rules
The group has argued the rules go beyond the FCC’s authority under the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
WASHINGTON, January 24, 2024 – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is asking a federal appeals court to vacate the Federal Communications Commission’s recent digital discrimination order.
As mandated by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, the commission adopted in November 2023 rules to prevent gaps in broadband access based on race, income level, and other demographic characteristics – known as digital discrimination. The rules take up a “disparate impact” standard for identifying that discrimination, meaning broadband providers could be in violation even if they are not intentionally withholding adequate internet from a protected group. They are set to take effect in March.
The Chamber of Commerce, along with two Texas business associations, filed a short protective petition for review with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on January 19. The petition asks judges to vacate the digital discrimination rules on the grounds they are “arbitrary, capricious,” and “in excess of the Commission’s statutory authority” under the infrastructure law.
The Supreme Court has been less deferential to federal agencies’ interpretations of the law in recent years. In 2022, the court held that only Congress could decide on questions of “vast economic or political significance,” a position known as the major questions doctrine. The court also heard oral arguments last week in two cases that could impact the longstanding practice of deferring to agencies’ interpretations of laws.
While its filing last week was brief, the Chamber of Commerce and other industry groups have expanded on their position in comments throughout the FCC’s rulemaking process. In June 2022 the group pushed for a “disparate intent” standard for discrimination, which would only prevent willfully discriminatory conduct, arguing a disparate impact standard would be broader than Congress intended.
In a November 2023 letter the group called the rules “rate regulation by another name,” arguing that a provision requiring comparable prices for similar levels of service overstepped the agency’s legal authority. The Infrastructure Act calls for equitable “terms and conditions” for different groups of consumers but does not specifically mention prices.
For its part, the FCC has argued its rules are appropriately broad. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said when announcing the proposed rules that “If we were to adopt rules that only covered discriminatory intent, we would fall short of fully meeting our legal obligation to facilitate equal access to broadband.”
The commission has also stressed that it will take into account genuine barriers of “technical and economic feasibility” when evaluating claims of digital discrimination – another requirement of the Infrastructure Act. But the Chamber and broadband providers have not been convinced, arguing that companies will be opened up to sanctions from the agency for routine business practices.
The digital discrimination rules do not apply retroactively, and the commission is planning to accept informal complaints of infractions and evaluate them on a case by case basis. Rules also do not apply to federally funded build outs, as Democratic commissioners say BEAD and USF rules already prevent discriminatory deployment.
The Chamber of Commerce and FCC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Digital Inclusion
FCC Chief Says More Than 20 Percent of Affordable Connectivity Signups are New
Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel used USAC data to highlight the high rate of new ACP signups.
WASHINGTON, January 23, 2024 – In the face of conservative opposition, the head of the Federal Communications Commission touted to Republicans the number of fresh broadband sign-ups as a result of the discounts offered by the Affordable Connectivity Program, as she presses Congress to renew funding for the subsidy program.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel replied to Republicans on January 5, 2024, disputing the lawmakers’ criticisms of December 15. Rosenworcel said 20 to 22 percent of ACP participants did not have internet access prior to the implementation of the program. She cited data from the agency’s fund administrator, the Universal Service Administrative Company.
In other words, Rosenworcel is arguing, the program is helping Americans get connected.
The program, which provides a $30- and $75-per month subsidy for eligible Americans, is expected to run out of its $14.2 billion allotment in April 2024, spurring a winding-down process if Congress does not inject new funds.
Rosenworcel has warned that the collapse of the program would mean the 25 million households that have registered with the program would not have broadband.
She also lauded the pace of the program’s success in generating new enrollments, pointing to an average per month increase in broadband adoption of 3.8 percent since the program’s inception. The initiative also enrolled 45 percent of the eligible pool of 48.6 million eligible homes, according to the letter.
Rosenworcel also touted the ACP’s “first-of-its-kind” outreach grant program, boosting broadband access to low-income and disadvantaged communities, increasing program enrollment by around 13 million households.
Bipartisan group of lawmakers are pressing for ACP renewal
The Affordable Connectivity Program started in 2021 as part of Congress’ Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, assisting more than 22 million homes in connecting with the internet so far.
On January 9, a set of bipartisan lawmakers led by Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and Democratic Vermont Sen. Peter Welch unveiled a bill that would allocate $7 billion in additional funding to the ACP program, underlining the importance of expanding internet access to rural and historically underserved communities.
The ACP’s predecessor, the Emergency Broadband Benefit — a short-term program to give broadband grants to low-income households— was plagued by fraud issues. Providers allegedly enrolled ineligible households in the program under the false claim they had children enrolled in a Community Eligibility Provision school.
Telecom analyst Blair Levin of NewStreet Research suggests that Republicans may not be eager to continue funding the program, citing broader pushes to pair back government spending.
“The House Republicans attempting to demonstrate that they are cutting back on government spending makes re-funding the ACP very difficult,” Levin wrote in a January 8 note. “It is unlikely the House Republican leadership will allow the bill to go to the floor.”
