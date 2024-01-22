Funding
Illinois, Indiana and Georgia Announce Plans for BEAD Challenges
Illinois aims to kick off the challenge process on Monday, January 29, and Indiana plans a March 4 start
January 22, 2024 – Illinois, Indiana and Georgia have announced their plans to start the challenge process under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
States are waiting for approval of their Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Volume I draft plans to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. But two of the states have announced tentative dates::
- Illinois aims to kick off the challenge on Monday, January 29
- Indiana plans a March 4 start
- Georgia officials say they are prepared to launch its challenge as soon as it receives approval of its Volume 1 draft.
Engaging in the challenge process will afford local governments, nonprofits, and internet service providers the chance to rectify inaccuracies present on the FCC National Broadband Map, in an effort to accurately depict the availability of internet service within their respective states. The revised maps will play a crucial role in determining the eligibility of specific locations for funding under the BEAD program.
On Wednesday, the Illinois Office of Broadband said it wants to commence the challenge process on January 29, and began initiating efforts to inform residents of the impending procedure.
Illinois also released its BEAD Program Challenge Map on Monday, offering stakeholders the opportunity to delve into the mapping platform, explore its data layers, and familiarize themselves with the procedures for future challenge submissions.
The state anticipates that the challenge process will extend for two weeks, subject to final timing based on approval from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Residents of Illinois can actively engage in the process starting today by visiting BEADchallenge.org to conduct an internet speed test and submit the results. Alternatively, they can coordinate with registered local governments or non-profits to submit a challenge.
Indiana and Georgia proposals
Last Thursday, Indiana’s Broadband Office outlined its plans to initiate the state’s challenge process on March 4. The objective is to afford stakeholders additional time to pre-register for active participation in the broadband challenge process. The state will begin pre-registration in late February though the Connecting Indiana portal built by Ready.
In anticipation of this, the state office is informing local challengers about the advantages of acquiring a CostQuest license at the earliest opportunity.
Obtaining a CostQuest license allows eligible challengers to download the complete FCC National Broadband Map Fabric for Indiana. While not mandatory for challenge submissions, a CostQuest license may prove beneficial for those looking to submit bulk challenges.
Though Georgia is awaiting NTIA approval to begin its challenge process, the Georgia Technology Authority published a Challenge Process Guidebook on January 12 to assist eligible challengers in navigating the state’s challenge portal. Jessica Simmons, executive director of the state’s broadband office, said that the state is prepared to open the challenge as soon as it gets NTIA approval.
Once a state embarks on its BEAD challenge process, permissible entities have 30 days to submit challenges before the state broadband office moves into the rebuttal phase.
Broadband Infrastructure Program From 2021 Offers Early Signs of NTIA Public-Private Success
The $288 million program was a component of the 2021 Coronavirus Response and Consolidated Appropriations Act.
WASHINGTON, January 19, 2024 – Between 30 and 94 percent of residents will be pre-subscribing to broadband internet expansion projects funded through the Broadband Infrastructure Program, state broadband leaders said during a National Telecommunicationd and Information Administration event on Wednesday.
A component of the Coronavirus Response and Consolidated Appropriations Act (2021), BIP is a $288 million initiative aimed at fostering partnerships formed between states, local jurisdictions, and internet service providers to expand broadband service in areas which lack internet speeds of 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) download * 3 Mbps upload.
As the first federal broadband program to exclusively fund public-private partnerships, BIP garnered applications totaling $2.8 billion. In March 2022, grants were disbursed to 13 states and one territory, Guam. The fourteen grant recipients undertook a total of 64 projects, with 42 currently in the construction phase.
Maine funded island projects
In Maine, BIP funded seven public-private partnerships leading to 14,000 home broadband connections in the towns of Somerville, Washington, and Isle au Haut. The grants established municipally-owned networks in the three municipalities, who serve as partners under the grant.
An island in the Gulf of Maine supporting a population of 92, Isle au Haut, saw 94 percent of its population pre-register to subscribe for the broadband network the island partnered with Axiom to build. In preparation to build, the island battled specific challenges including seasonality, and had to adapt its infrastructure to increase climate resilience, shifting from tower to subsea cable backhaul.
In the town of Washington, Maine, community engagement efforts saw the town’s projected take rate jump from 3 percent to over 40 percent. The town hosted a broadband festival, in collaboration with Axiom and the Maine Connectivity Authority, complete with end-user preparation activities to break down barriers to accessing fiber, a potluck-style lunch, and a bounce house.
“It reinforced that community partnerships are key and a real cornerstone of broadband expansion,” Kendra Jo Grindle, senior manager of community and regional partnerships at the Maine Connectivity Authority, said during the NTIA virtual event.
As the state’s projects progress, Grindle affirmed that much credit is due to the extensive community work and engagement that brought them to this point, saying she observes a continuous rise in adoption rates as connections are established—neighbors engaging in conversations, and communities uniting to explore how to effectively leverage this infrastructure.
Missouri and Mississippi officials weigh in
BJ Tanksley, director of the office of broadband development for Missouri, reported the state broadband office is anticipating similarly-high figures of 40 to 50 percent take rates in the service areas for 16 projects funded through $42.2 million for Missouri from the NTIA program. Regarding the reason, Tanksley said these projects are “in broadband hungry areas” where people are desperate for service.
Mississippi’s state broadband authority learned the importance of forming community connections in building to the country’s most remote locations, when embarking on a BIP-funded project in the northwestern corner of the state, which hosts the largest Native American burial grounds of any county in the state, noted Kyle Brown, deputy director of broadband expansion and accessibility for Mississippi, during the event.
In Coahoma County, Mississippi, a mix of technologies will be deployed in an effort to not disturb the important archaeological site. The state received $32 million through BIP to fund broadband expansion projects to 12,487 unserved households across ten counties.
In total, the program has seen 32,900 households passed, 700 households served, and 1,179 miles of fiber-optic infrastructure laid, as displayed by the NTIA’s award recipient map.
The experiences of these communities underscore the importance of community engagement, the leaders said.
How States Are Using Money from the Capital Projects Fund
Over $9 billion of the program’s $10-billion budget for the CPF has been allocated, director says.
January 17, 2024 – Director of the Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund, Joseph Wender, said Wednesday that over $9 billion of the program’s $10 billion allotment has been awarded to states and territories to expand broadband access to more than two million locations – with states and territories using the funds in their own ways.
Wisconsin, with an ambitious $182 million allocation, has three comprehensive plans, allocating $33 million for digital devices, $42 million for broadband infrastructure projects, and $107 million to develop multi-purpose community facilities.
The first of the state’s plans introduces a competitive digital technology grant program, deploying computers and devices, and providing digital navigation services to ensure that users are able to make full use of the technology. Wisconsin estimates this program will serve more than 20,000 households.
In Maryland, 26 percent of the state’s CPF allocation, about $45 million, is dedicated to a grant program targeting multi-dwelling units. The initiative focuses on upgrading MDUs with reliable internet and installing public Wi-Fi in common areas. CPF investments will serve around 11 percent of locations still lacking high-speed broadband in the state, as reported by Maryland.
Alaska has designated the state’s CPF funding to seven projects aiming to construct and expand multi-purpose community facilities. The largest chunk of the state’s funding, $24 million, goes to the construction of the Nenana Health and Wellness Complex, featuring various healthcare facilities and services, as well as a daycare center.
Notably, many states are choosing to fund competitive grant programs to deliver last-mile broadband infrastructure to unserved locations. New Hampshire, for instance, predicts its grant program will serve over 50 percent of locations currently lacking internet access with CPF funding.
In the Pacific, the Federated States of Micronesia plans to utilize $14.3 million of CPF funding to construct a critical portion of a submarine fiber optic cable system to deliver reliable broadband to multiple islands in the region.
Puerto Rico allocates $65 million, 41 percent of its CPF allocation, to construct technology centers equipped with backup power generation and the capacity to support an influx of patrons if a natural disaster occurs. The territory’s remaining $85.7 million supports the Puerto Rico Submarine Cable Resiliency Program, establishing a new submarine fiber route and creating three new cable landing stations on the island’s coastlines.
The CPF designed to fund essential capital projects facilitating remote work, education, and health monitoring, marks a historic milestone as the first federal broadband initiative with a 100/100 symmetric speed requirement.
These projects are made possible through directives established in the American Rescue Plan Act in response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The clock is ticking, with projects mandated to be fully operational by December 31, 2026.
$113 Million in Broadband Grants Aim to Empower Colorado’s Local Providers
All but one of the awardees are Colorado-based internet service providers.
WASHINGTON, January 4, 2024 – Colorado on Wednesday tentatively granted more than $113.5 million in broadband expansion awards to 13 applicants to connect nearly 19,000 homes and businesses across southwest Colorado.
All but one of the awardees are Colorado-based internet service providers and municipal network operators. The other, Visionary Communications, offers service across two additional states, Montana and Wyoming.
Administered through the Advance Colorado Broadband Grant Program, the awards were funded by the Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund. The program saw fierce competition, receiving 112 applications seeking a combined total of over $642 million across 47 counties.
Clearnetworx emerged as a major victor, securing $25.3 million for five projects. Based in Montrose, Colorado, the locally owned and operated fiber and wireless service provider arose in 2012 to address the region’s broadband scarcity.
Clearnetworx has been granted awards to install fiber along Highway 160 and Highway 184 in Montezuma County. This development coincides with the Colorado Transportation Commission’s recent approval of a fee schedule that allows broadband service providers to install fiber along the state’s roadways at reduced rates. Under the revised fiber access fee structure, broadband providers in rural counties such as Montezuma will gain access to some of the most competitive rates in the region, priced at $0.03 per foot.
Close on its heels, Maverix Broadband, is in line to win $25.1 million, aiming to deploy fiber-to-the-home services across Gilpin, Boulder, Chaffee, and Saguache counties, and Kiowa city, extending coverage to 731 locations in a city of 725 residents.
Fort Collins Connexion, a municipal broadband utility, secured $10.8 million for four projects serving 1,409 locations in Larimer County. Meanwhile, another municipal network operator, Loveland Pulse, is slated to receive $3.2 million to extend fiber connectivity to three service areas.
The Southern Ute Indian Tribe secured $8.5 million to serve 557 locations within the Southern Ute Reservation, marking a significant step in enhancing connectivity.
The recipients are committing over $42 million in additional funds towards the project’s costs – a total $155.5 million investment.
Additionally, more funding from the Capital Projects Fund is designated for the Ridge View campus in rural Colorado. This initiative aims to establish a supportive residential community to aid in overcoming homelessness, ensuring long-term housing stability, and fostering successful reintegration into preferred communities.
The awards are set for finalization following an ongoing challenge process.
The state is committed to connecting 99 percent of Colorado’s households to “adequate” broadband by 2027. Today, over 90 percent of Colorado’s households and businesses have access to internet with 100 * 20 Megabits per second service, according to state data.
