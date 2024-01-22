Broadband's Impact
INCOMPAS Drives City Preparedness for Broadband Funding with BroadLAND Initiatives
Key objectives include streamlining permitting applications to facilitate wireless and fiber deployment.
WASHINGTON, January 22, 2024 – INCOMPAS is spearheading efforts to guide cities in readying their administrative processes for the receipt of Broadband Equity Access and Deployment funding, having issued guidelines urging local governments to establish procedures that accelerate the delivery and implementation of vital broadband initiatives.
Part of the trade group’s BroadLAND campaign, INCOMPAS released a video showcasing mayors nationwide advocating for cities to adhere to steps outlined in the BroadLAND Ready City Checklist in a press release on Friday. This tool, created by INCOMPAS, delineates five primary objectives for cities gearing up for broadband projects.
INCOMPAS submitted comments to 45 state broadband offices in December, calling for state and local governments to utilize the checklist as a guide to effectively implement the grants given through the BEAD program.
One of the checklist’s key objectives is streamlining the review of zoning and permitting applications to facilitate wireless and fiber deployment. This includes efficient use of existing infrastructure in compliance with federal law.
Cities are urged to adopt efficient intake procedures, such as batch permitting and electronic submission, with the goal of approving or denying all project-related forms, applications, and documentation within 30 days of submission.
Mayor Rex Richardson of Long Beach, California, emphasizes the importance of blanket term permits, in the recent video. Rather than approving numerous applications for the same project, he suggests approving the overall design, streamlining the process for faster implementation.
The BroadLAND Ready City Checklist also focuses on objectives such as aligning application fees and right-of-way access fees with objectively reasonable costs incurred by the jurisdiction. It encourages cities to allow innovative deployment processes like micro-trenching, promoting faster work in the deployment of these future-proof networks.
To ensure that broadband funding is efficiently spent on projects, the checklist advises supporting smart street restoration obligations that match the construction scope required for deployment. These obligations should be set at the time of the application, ensuring communities maximize the benefits of their broadband dollars.
Mayor Matthew Tuerk of Allentown, Pennsylvania emphasized the significance of readying city processes in the video, noting that when a community is being considered for investment, it may happen discreetly, and a lack of preparation could lead to exclusion from consideration. Tuerk emphasized that a community might only become aware of being overlooked when a similar community secures a private sector investment due to superior systems in place.
In a statement released on Friday, Chip Pickering, CEO of INCOMPAS and co-chair of the BroadLAND USA Campaign, stated that America’s mayors have the authority to influence a better broadband future and should take steps in preparation for the historic opportunity to provide improved internet to millions of families in need.
“As federal and state policymakers seek to implement the bipartisan Infrastructure Act, they should look to mayors and local leaders who lead fiber friendly cities that welcome competition, faster speeds and lower prices,” Pickering asserted.
Digital Inclusion
Low-income Californians Cite Cost as Significant Barrier, Experts Mourn Loss of ACP
Without action by Congress, the Affordable Connectivity Program is likely to run out of funds by April 2024.
January 19, 2024— Low-income households in California cite cost as a significant barrier to broadband, and are less likely to have internet access, a statewide digital equity survey revealed.
Released Thursday, the survey is a collaboration between the California Department of Technology and the non-profit California Emerging Technology Fund. It is expected to inform the state’s digital equity plan under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, the groups said.
Eighty-five percent of respondents making $40,000 or less per year reported having broadband access at home, compared to nearly 100% of respondents making more than $100,000 per year. The survey found that a majority of low-income people see broadband access as too expensive, with 61% of respondents pointing to cost as the most important reason they avoid the service.
Low-income households pay less for broadband than the average Californian, forking over $69.40 per month compared to the state average of $83.60.
The price difference may be attributed to lower-income households selecting lower-tier broadband services, according to panelists participating in a conference call about the survey. Despite paying lower prices, 70% of low-income households pay more than the FCC-recommended threshold of 2% household income.
Reactions from speakers
Hernan Galperin, professor of communications at the USC Annenberg School of Journalism, said that the government has not been proactive enough in helping low-income households connect to broadband. Galperin lamented that 61% of low-income households have not heard of the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program — a program that would provide income-qualifying households with a $30 discount on broadband service.
Created in 2021 as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Affordable Connectivity Fund has provided a supplement for low-income individuals. He also complained that – because of lack of continued funding – the program is set to end. Galperin said that not extending ACP would exacerbate broadband inequality.
Galperin also pointed out that low-income households have suffered a dramatic decline in device accessibility.
Sixty-two percent of low-income households with students from kindergarten through 12th grade report having device access for individuals in 2023, compared to 98% in 2021. Galperin argued that pandemic-era support programs from schools have started to expire, resulting in a sharp drop in device adoption by low-income households. He suggested that perhaps similar programs be created in the future to spur broadband adoption by low-income households.
Differential rates of access by ethnic group
Among other findings, the survey revealed that Latino households in California are significantly less likely to have broadband access than other ethnic groups.
According to the survey, 12.2% of Latinos do not have broadband internet access at home, compared to 3.5% of Asians and 3% of whites. Galperin suggested that this gap may be attributed to average income differences between racial groups. Furthermore, older Californians are less likely to have broadband access with 9.2% of those over 60 reporting no access to wireless internet, compared to 5% of respondents between the ages of 30 and 39.
The state’s digital equity plan aims to eradicate barriers to broadband service and improve broadband access disparities for traditionally disadvantaged groups. The survey was conducted via telephone and included 1,650 households in the main sample, with a 3% margin of error.
Digital Inclusion
Eric Fruits: Slouching Toward the End of the Affordable Connectivity Program
Despite bipartisan support for a bill to extend ACP, several powerful Republican members of Congress decry the program as ‘wasteful.’
Rather than Congress taking a “new year, new you” approach to telecom policy, it seems that D.C. is starting the year with the “same old, same old” of brinkmanship. This time, with broadband subsidies.
The Affordable Connectivity Program is a federal program, administered by the Federal Communications Commission, that provides eligible low-income households with discounts of up to $30 per-month for broadband-internet service, and up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from a participating provider. Congress created the program in 2021 as part of the COVID-19 relief package.
The ACP has been funded by a $14 billion appropriation, but that money is expected to run out this year. In October 2023, FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel requested $6 billion to keep the program running through the end of 2024. If additional funds are not appropriated, the program will shutter by May 2024, affecting nearly 23 million currently enrolled households, or about 17% of all U.S. households.
Legislation was introduced last week—the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act—to appropriate $7 billion. Despite bipartisan support for the bill, several powerful Republican members of Congress sent a letter to Rosenworcel decrying the program as “wasteful.” The legislators—Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Bob Latta, R-Ohio—complain that the program is ineffective in connecting nonsubscribers to the internet, and that the FCC has shirked its obligation to collect data on broadband adoption by first-time subscribers under the ACP.
These criticisms are somewhat valid, but also misleading in some ways. In a recent International Center for Law & Economics issue brief, we find, on the one hand, that the ACP has faced difficulties in stimulating sufficient interest among some segments of the 5% of unconnected households that could access the internet, but fail to take up service. On the other hand, the ACP’s subsidies appear to have successfully enabled already-subscribed households to maintain at-home internet service through the COVID-19 pandemic and afterward. In other words, the benefits may be less about connecting the unconnected and more about helping households stay connected.
With no deal imminent, the FCC plans to wind down the ACP. The agency will stop accepting new enrollees after Feb. 7 and will bar providers from joining thereafter. Those providers also will have to barrage beneficiaries with warnings about looming rate hikes. Under the FCC’s winddown order, households losing their ACP subsidies must affirmatively opt in to continue their internet service at the higher unsubsidized rates.
An ACP winddown could have far-reaching—and unintended—consequences. The median household receiving ACP subsidies reports they pay $40 a month for internet service. Loss of ACP subsidies would result in a 75% increase in those subscribers’ monthly internet bills. Such a steep increase may cause many households to think twice about continuing their internet service. Many also may see service discontinued because they were unaware they had to opt in or failed to take the proper steps to opt in. This could amount to a double-whammy that serves to disconnect millions of households from the internet.
In addition, the ACP prompted many internet providers to offer low-priced plans targeted to ACP households. Without the ACP subsidies driving demand for these programs, providers may take steps to eliminate these plans. If that’s the case, we may face a triple-whammy.
The end of ACP could ripple through to many other programs
In addition to these foreseeable consequences, the end of the ACP could ripple through to other programs, such as the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, which was established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and is administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. As explained by the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation (emphasis added):
The IIJA and NTIA’s Notice of Funding Opportunity were therefore explicit that networks funded through BEAD include a low-cost service option for eligible consumers, which NTIA will evaluate based on the total recurring charges to the consumer, accounting for any subsidies like the Affordable Connectivity Program. Per NTIA guidance, states’ “Initial Proposals” for the BEAD funds, which are all due by year’s end, must include the expected price of this low-cost option, or their formula for arriving at it, for NTIA’s approval—prior to the disbursement of funds.
Thus, if the ACP is wound down, then BEAD proposals that rely on the ACP to support a low-cost option may be rejected, imperiling some states’ access to BEAD funding. ITIF points out that states could reduce this risk by developing low-cost options that do not rely on ACP subsidies, but this would likely impose additional administrative burdens on an already-burdensome process marked by red tape.
The ACP can be thought of as a demand-side program to reduce the cost of internet adoption to households. The BEAD program can be thought of as a supply-side program to boost the deployment of internet service to underserved areas. If the winddown of the ACP slows BEAD deployment, then internet services may experience both a decrease in demand and a slow-down in supply. That means 2024 could be the first year in history that the United States would see a decrease in the number of households connected to the internet.
As we conclude in ICLE’s issue brief, despite its shortcomings, the ACP is a much better policy than other alternatives—such as direct rate regulation or municipal broadband. Rate regulation would discourage investment and innovation in the broadband market. Municipal broadband would create unfair competition and waste local taxpayer money. If the ACP goes away, these inferior policies will likely be trotted out and gain some traction with policymakers. The ACP is not perfect, but it’s good enough, and it’s better than the alternatives.
Eric Fruits, Ph.D. is a senior scholar at the International Center for Law and Economics and an adjunct professor of economics at Portland State University. A version of this Expert Opinion was originally published in Truth on the Market on January 17, 2024, as is reprinted with permission.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Consumers’ Research Asks for Supreme Court Review of Eleventh Circuit USF Ruling
The group thinks the Fifth Circuit is poised to issue a conflicting decision.
WASHINGTON, January 17, 2024 – Conservative nonprofit Consumers’ Research is asking the Supreme Court to review an Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that found the administration of the Universal Service Fund is constitutional.
The USF spends about $8 billion annually to fund four internet subsidy programs for rural infrastructure, low-income households, schools and libraries, and healthcare providers. It has been funded since 1996 by fees on phone bills from voice providers, with the Federal Communications Commission’s Universal Service Administrative Company responsible for collecting and distributing the money.
The group alleged to the Eleventh Circuit – and in multiple other courts – that Congress did not put proper guardrails on the FCC’s authority to collect the fund and the commission abused what authority it does have by handing the responsibility to USAC. The court rejected that argument in a December 14 decision, which Consumers’ Research has asked the nation’s highest court on January 5 to review.
Eleventh Circuit judges found that Section 254 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which sets out the commission’s USF responsibilities, provides enough of an “intelligible principle” to pass legal muster. They also ruled that the FCC oversees USAC closely enough that the fund is still functionally under commission control.
Consumers’ Research has asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on this issue before – after a similar ruling from the Sixth Circuit in May 2023 – but the group said in its petition that this time the Fifth Circuit is “poised to create” a conflict in circuit court opinion, making the case “eminently worthy” of Supreme Court review.
The Fifth Circuit denied a similar petition in March, but then agreed in July to rehear the case with a full panel of judges. Oral arguments took place in September and a ruling has yet to be issued.
The U.S. Solicitor General’s motion for more time to file a response was granted, pushing the deadline to March 4.
Those who want to see the USF survive are also looking at ways to reform it. The fund’s contribution scheme is generally seen as unsustainable, with voice revenues declining each year. A Senate bill was introduced in September that would tap both broadband providers and some tech companies for future contributions.
