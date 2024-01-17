Cybersecurity
Industry Groups Urge Fixes to FCC’s Cybersecurity Labeling at House Hearing
The Connectivity Standards Alliance suggested that the program remain voluntary and that the FCC not mandate label.
WASHINGTON, January 17, 2024 – The Federal Communications Commission should make alterations to its proposed new labeling cybersecurity labeling system by making the label optional and increasing accessibility for consumers and the private sector, witnesses told a House subcommittee hearing on Thursday.
In August, the FCC unveiled its proposed Cyber Trust Mark, a labeling program which would help consumers identify secure technologies that protect their privacy. The FCC touted the cyber trust mark as a voluntary labeling program for connected smart devices, with a QR code providing updates on whether the product meets current cybersecurity standards.
Despite broadly supporting the agency’s proposed program, Tobin Richardson, CEO of Connectivity Standards Alliance – a constellation of companies that promote universal standards for the Internet of Things – suggested that the “FCC structure the program to allow it to be strong enough to meaningfully address IoT security, be flexible enough to incentivize private sector adoption, and be informative enough for consumers when they purchase new products.”
He also suggested that the program remain voluntary and that the FCC not mandate the label.
Alan Butler, executive director of consumer privacy group Electronic Privacy Information Center, said that a website on the safety of technologies could provide as an additional layer of protection. This would allow the FCC to limit the amount of information on the label and avoid confusing consumers. Consumers expect to understand if their devices could pose potential threats, he said.
Clete Johnson, senior fellow of Center for Strategic and International Studies, urged the FCC to “establish the mark as an opt-in program.”
Committee members and witnesses also discussed how generative artificial intelligence “lowers the barrier to entry” for cybercriminals to attack victims.
The hearing also touched on the significant expenses organizations incur when trying to hire personnel necessary to protect themselves from cyberattacks. The witnesses also mentioned the necessity of “adaptive” technologies, which can be “upgraded” to address evolving threats.
The United States has been exposed to various cyberattacks in recent years, causing lawmakers to scramble for solutions to potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities. In June 2023, several U.S. governmental agencies, including the Department of Energy, were victims of Russian cyberattacks.
In July 2023, the Biden Administration issued a statement voicing support for the proposed Cyber Trust Mark, citing urgency of providing, “ tools for consumers to make informed decisions about the relative security of products they choose to bring into their homes”
In December 2023, it was revealed that Chinese hacking groups infiltrated critical governmental sectors including water, utilities, and gas pipelines.
Broadband's Impact
CES 2024: Biden Administration Announces Deal with EU on Cyber Trust Mark
The White House is looking to get the mark on products “by next year.”
LAS VEGAS, January 11, 2024 – The United States has entered an agreement with the European Union on a “joint roadmap” for standardized cybersecurity labels, a Biden Administration official announced at CES on Thursday.
“We want companies to know when they test their product once to meet the cybersecurity standards, they can sell anywhere,” said Anne Neuberger, the White House’s deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technologies. “They can sell in Paris, Texas, or Paris, France.”
Neuberger said the White House is aiming to get its U.S. Cyber Trust Mark, a voluntary certification for internet of things devices, on consumer products by the end of the year. The effort to mark products like routers, baby monitors, and thermostats as safe from hacking was first announced in October 2022.
The Federal Communications Commission voted in August to seek comment on how to implement various parts of the program, including how to develop and ensure compliance with its cybersecurity standards.
What exactly those standards will be is not yet decided, but the Commission has said it will base the program on criteria developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology. Those include encrypting both stored and communicated data and the ability to receive software updates.
The measure is not on the FCC’s tentative January meeting agenda, but Neuberger said the agency is “working toward next steps.”
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity Requirements in BEAD Could Shape Internet Security Regulation More Widely
The Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program requires ISPs and states to submit comprehensive cybersecurity plans.
WASHINGTON, November 2, 2023 – How states implement cybersecurity rules in the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program could shape internet security regulations more widely, experts said during a virtual panel Wednesday.
The BEAD program, which will provide federal grants to states to disperse for broadband projects, requires providers to submit comprehensive cybersecurity plans based on standards from the National Institute of Standards and Technology. Panelists said flexibility in the plans allows customization but also establishes baseline expectations as critical infrastructure relies more on connected technology.
“I think the way that states and entities interpret these BEAD cybersecurity and supply chain requirements is really going to have a ripple effect across the whole community,” said Savannah Schaefer, an attorney of Wilkinson Barker Knauer, who advises clients on cybersecurity.
Federal Communications Commission rules are beginning to include similar mandates, meaning how states implement BEAD’s requirements could influence cybersecurity regulations more broadly, Schaefer said.
Melissa Newman, vice president of government Affairs at the Telecommunications Industry Association, said BEAD’s cybersecurity stipulations cite lengthy federal guidance documents providers must wade through. Her trade group developed a checklist to help companies understand the rules.
“You cannot be confident in the security of your networks and products without consideration of both cyber and supply chain security,” said Newman, TIA’s vice president of government affairs.
Supply chain management, knowing who provides equipment and software, is critical because cybersecurity threats can be embedded throughout a product’s lifecycle, she said.
Evan Rice, senior vice president of Guide Star, a division of CCI Systems, said providers should start by documenting current cyber practices, identifying gaps and making plans to address them. Cybersecurity must be incorporated holistically, from network construction to long-term operation, he said.
“Everyone understands that piece. The cybersecurity is the same. Once you build it, you have to operate it,” said Rice. Schaefer encouraged viewing BEAD as part of an ongoing process of shaping cybersecurity requirements.
Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Cybersecurity and BEAD
Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Cybersecurity and BEAD
To qualify for funding under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, network operators must submit a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy in line with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s cybersecurity framework. What impacts do these requirements have on broadband deployers, and what steps can they take to ensure compliance? How can operators strike the right balance between expanding their networks and safeguarding them against cyber threats?
Panelists
- Evan Rice, Senior Vice President, Guide Star
- Savannah Schaefer, Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP
- Melissa Newman, Vice President of Government Affairs, Telecommunications Industry Association
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Evan Rice is an experienced IT executive with a focus on cyber security and operational excellence. Evan currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Guide Star, a division of CCI Systems. Evan has been with CCI Systems since 2012, starting as a Data Services Professional then moving to the Vice President of Information Technology role prior to his current position at Guide Star.
As an Associate at Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP, Savannah Schaefer advises clients on a range of issues pertaining to cybersecurity, supply chain risk management, and emerging technology. Prior to joining the firm, Savannah represented companies in the information and communications technology sector at two trade associations where she led development and advocacy of the associations’ cybersecurity and supply chain legal and policy positions. She has also served in leadership roles in the IT and Communications Sector Coordinating Councils and on the Department of Homeland Security’s ICT Supply Chain Risk Management Task Force.
Melissa Newman has over 25 years’ experience in government affairs for the telecommunications sector. Prior to Melissa joining TIA as Vice President of Government Affairs, she worked at Transit Wireless heading the Legal and External Affairs departments; Wilkinson Barker Knauer, a premier telecommunications law firm in Washington, DC; CenturyLink (now Lumen) as Vice President, Federal Policy and Regulatory Affairs; and as Deputy Division Chief of the Policy Division in the Common Carrier Bureau of the FCC.
Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Cybersecurity
White Houses Asks Congress to Fill Rip and Replace Funding Gap
The $3 billion shortfall was first flagged by the FCC in July 2022.
WASHINGTON, October 26, 2023 – The Joe Biden administration is asking Congress to fill the $3 billion gap in the Federal Communications Commission’s rip and replace program, among other domestic needs.
The ask came Wednesday as part of a $55.9 billion request for domestic aid, including disaster relief and child care subsidies. Also in the White House’s request was $6 billion to continue the Affordable Connectivity Program, the monthly internet subsidy that’s set to dry up in April 2024 without additional funding.
In 2020, Congress required broadband providers to replace equipment from some Chinese companies, including Huawei and ZTE, citing concerns that it could be used for espionage. The effort was funded with $1.9 billion to reimburse companies for the cost of switching out gear.
But in July 2022 the FCC, which oversees the program, said broadband providers would need $4.98 billion to get the work done. There have since been repeated calls from lawmakers and industry to shore up the fund. Bills have been introduced in both the House and Senate to fill the $3 billion gap, but they have yet to be passed.
The deadline for approved companies to request reimbursement for rip and replace work passed on July 15. By default, companies have one year from the approval of that request to remove the Chinese equipment, but the commission has been granting deadline extensions as providers complain of funding troubles.
House Republicans managed to elect a speaker on the same day as the funding request, ending weeks of deadlock.
