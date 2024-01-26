Infrastructure
Los Angeles Passes Resolution Banning Digital Redlining by ISPs
The city council unanimously voted to address concerns about digital discrimination and formulate new anti-discriminatory policies.
January 26, 2024 – The Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved a regulation to prohibit digital pricing discrimination on Thursday, one of the first cities in the nation to address the issue of digital redlining.
The ordinance, introduced by Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, directs the city attorney to work with community-based groups and create a process for organizations to submit digital discrimination complaints on behalf of a larger group of residents.
It further directs the Civil, Human Rights and Equity Department to examine the city’s current anti-discrimination laws and create a new policy for investigating complaints, including a public information campaign so that Los Angeles residents know where to access help.
Instances of the nation’s largest internet service providers “cherry-picking” affluent neighborhoods for upgrades to faster broadband services, while neglecting investments in low-income areas have been documented by educational institutions, media outlets, and non-governmental organizations.
Digital Equity LA, in collaboration with the California Community Foundation, identified patterns across 165 addresses of Charter Spectrum offering lower prices and better terms and conditions in wealthy neighborhoods across Los Angeles County.
A specific case study conducted in the Westlake-Angelino Heights neighborhood found a $20 price difference for the same Spectrum internet service between addresses located just two miles apart. Spectrum serves more than 98 percent of LA County households.
By conducting an in-depth examination of AT&T’s fiber deployment, a study by the University of California at Berkeley’s Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society found that households benefiting from fiber-to-the-home upgrades in Los Angeles County had a median household income nearly twice that of the households relegated to slower digital subscriber line technology by AT&T.
The analysis was based on Form 477 data supplied by AT&T to the FCC, and the company’s publicly advertised rates and services.
The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates the impact of technology on society, analyzed more than 18,000 addresses across Los Angeles and found that AT&T and Verizon routinely advertise the same price for much slower speeds in higher poverty, less white communities than in wealthy white neighborhoods.
The new ordinance establishes a mechanism for forwarding citizens’ digital discrimination claims to the Federal Communications Commission, which aligns with the FCC’s recent adoption of new rules in November to prevent broadband providers from engaging in digital discrimination based on factors such as race, income, and other demographic traits.
The FCC’s order will go into effect in March and empowers the federal agency to fine providers for failing to provide equal service in different communities.
“We need to make sure we have a level playing field,” Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, who co-sponsored the motion, said to the LAist. “And this today will create an avenue for Angelenos to submit complaints about discrimination and for ways for the city to get actively involved in addressing it.”
Expert Opinion
Eric Bathras: The Lesson from BTOP is De-risking Vendor Supply Chains
Broadband infrastructure projects need to exemplify innovation in management of procurement processes.
In 2010, Maryland’s Department of Information Technology was awarded one of the largest NTIA grants nationwide, approximately $160M. As the prime recipient, DoIT was responsible for designing and constructing 1,300 fiber miles and connecting nearly 1,100 community anchor institutions. With an allocation of approximately $4.25B within the NTIA’s BTOP program, it became evident that the One Maryland Broadband Network would face immense competition for resources, contractors, and products.
As NTIA’s broadband allocation now exceeds ten times the size of BTOP, the lessons learned from OMBN become invaluable for de-risking vendor supply chains in today’s competitive environment.
Early Recognition and Strategic Approach: OMBN identified three critical path items early in the process: ensuring timely product supply on a large scale (such as conduit, handholes, and fiber), creating a frictionless competitive public solicitation environment and standardizing products and installations.
Initiated Early Engagement with Product Manufacturers: Proactively meeting with manufacturers, OMBN confirmed product availability and explored project pricing. By establishing clear expectations for the delivery of products and comparing it to the projected installation schedule, OMBN secured an initial subset of the required products. This facilitated a comprehensive assessment of procurement speed, aligning seamlessly with construction procurements and installations.
Implemented Product Standardization: Actively pursuing the standardization of fiber, conduit, and handhole sizes added significant value. This approach fostered predictability and consistency streamlining oversight, installation procedures, learning curves for new personnel, splicing activities, and logistics, contributing to a more cohesive and cost-effective project execution.
Instituted Shared Definitions: Implementing standardized naming and numbering conventions for installations distinguished segments as underground construction or applications for aerial installation. This shared approach held value by promoting a common language and understanding among internal and external project stakeholders. The standardized definitions contributed to enhanced communication, streamlined documentation, and a more efficient workflow. It facilitated smoother collaboration, reducing potential misunderstandings, and led to a more organized and effective project management process.
Streamlined and Simplified Procurements: Initiating RFQ solicitations formed deep construction contractor and product supplier pools. Prior to the start of the BTOP project, DoIT established a Cable & Wire Contract, resulting in a pool of approximately twenty pre-qualified contractors eligible to bid on construction and product supply RFPs. This diverse pool ranged from small, local businesses to national vendors.
For product supply solicitations, OMBN implemented just-in-time delivery specifications in subsequent RFPs for conduit, handholes, and fiber. Aligning with construction RFPs, the creation of a product vendor pool provided the OMBN the necessary depth, diversity, and flexibility between regional and national suppliers. By leveraging this approach, suppliers may be willing to take on upfront storage and logistics risks, enabling the release of products without the burden of a large storage space. Maintaining a diverse supplier pool will afford your organization greater redundancy in addressing supply chain bottlenecks when they arise.
To encourage competitive bidding and cost-effectiveness, installation RFPs were released in reasonable and manageable distances. This allowed local and regional contractors to compete effectively against national counterparts, eliminating burdensome bonding requirements. It also promoted competitive pricing, facilitating a mix of wins between smaller local companies and regional and national contractors, resulting in cost savings that could be reallocated across the project where there may be other budgetary constraints.
OMBN tailored underground construction and fiber installation RFPs for labor only, except for contractors being responsible for consumables such as ground rods, conduit end caps, and muletape. By shifting the risk associated with consumables away from the infrastructure owner, OMBN minimized unnecessary complications or material waste. Additionally, for underground segments, invoice or payment milestones were linked to successful conduit proofing, while for aerial segments, milestones were tied to the successful installation of fiber master reels. This approach facilitated predictable and prompt completion of work and invoicing, preventing unfinished segments or applications and discouraging contractors from delaying handhole completion and restoration.
Efficiently Managed the Supply Chain: OMBN was able to manage the entire product supply chain within a reasonable outdoor secured storage space to help mitigate risks and reduce costs. Ordering fiber, conduit and handholes by the truckload secured the greatest discount and provided predictability in the organization and management of the storage yard. This not only mitigated potential risks but also contributed to a streamlined and efficient supply chain, enabling better cost control and resource utilization throughout the project lifecycle.
Achieved Significant Cost Savings and Project Success: OMBN realized considerable financial savings, surpassing $5M in budgetary efficiency. This fiscal prudence allowed for funds to be allocated towards backbone and CAI expansion. The outcome was an exceptional project completion rate, exceeding 107% on fiber miles and 121% on connected CAIs within the rural counties. This surpassed the initial grant targets, demonstrating not only the project’s financial efficacy but its substantial impact on extending connectivity to un(der)served areas not originally anticipated.
These breakthrough procurement and logistics strategies exemplified innovation in the management of the procurement processes, the cultivation of strategic vendor engagement, and the implementation of efficient supply chain practices. OMBN’s overachievement underscores the significance of well thought out planning for large-scale, complex broadband infrastructure projects. In environments where competition for resources is as relevant and challenging as the completion of the work itself, these demonstrated approaches not only showcased ingenuity but also affirmed the spirit of partnership between the infrastructure owner, the project team members, construction contractors and product vendors.
Eric Bathras is the global broadband leader for AECOM. In 2010, he served as the program manager for OMBN responsible for the planning, design and implementation of the state’s NTIA/BTOP grant in the rural counties. He later went on to serve as the director of network operations for networkMaryland. Today, he has architected the Smartest Street in America, has been an invited speaker at the Wharton School of Business and National League of Cities and advises hyperscalers, public sector entities, broadband authorities and DOTs on best practices to plan and expand their local, regional and global fiber infrastructure. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Community Broadband
Pennsylvania Broadband Authority Sees No Conflict in State Preemption Law and BEAD Rules
State broadband authority modified its BEAD plan after public feedback cast doubt on the its ability to override state law.
January 23, 2024 – Pennsylvania’s broadband authority recently changed its stance on whether a 2004 state law restricting publicly-owned broadband networks will pose a challenge for the state as it prepares to doll out $1.2 billion in federal broadband infrastructure funding.
In the state’s initial Volume II draft plan for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grant program, the broadband authority said to prevent conflict with federal law it would waive state statute that limits the circumstances under which local governments can establish their own internet networks.
Yet, following public input raising doubts regarding the authority’s capacity to override state law, the state broadband authority adopted a different perspective.
The most recent version of the state’s BEAD Volume II draft asserts that current state laws already accommodate federal infrastructure funding law, and as a result “new policies will not need to be developed.”
Under the 2004 state law, local governments are prohibited from offering internet service without first requesting the incumbent landline phone company in the area to provide the service. Only if the company refuses, may the local government proceed.
“Jockeying among industry representatives and advocates over the rules that will govern how the grant money is handed out has intensified,” reports SpotlightPA. “Supporters of publicly-owned broadband have pressured the state to resolve an apparent tension between the aims of the federal infrastructure law and a 2004 state law.”
Sixteen Republican state representatives also signed letters questioning the broadband authority’s ability to waive state law. “We are sure you understand the considerable legal implications of such a statement to bypass legislative intent and authority,” one of the letters said.
Brandon Carson, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, told SpotlightPA that the initial draft’s language was based on federal guidance. But after taking a closer look in light of the public comments, the agency came to a different view. Carson stated that the federal government had not expressed concerns about a potential conflict, and the authority has not engaged in discussions with state lawmakers regarding the potential of removing the restrictions.
Pennsylvania is one of at least 16 states that impose restrictions on how government entities can provide broadband service. Legal restrictions against publicly-owned broadband range from straightforward bans to prohibitory financial restrictions and complicated legal requirements.
States with barriers could potentially see legal battles arise between municipalities, broadband authorities, and state governments over BEAD grant funding opportunities.
Of states with preemption laws, South Carolina has been the most explicit in conveying that the state broadband authority “may raise any concerns for the consideration of the State General Assembly” regarding legal barriers to public broadband, as specified in the state’s BEAD Five-Year Action Plan.
South Carolina’s action plan firmly restates that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act specifically stipulates that non-traditional broadband providers – including municipalities, political subdivisions, cooperatives, non-profits, Tribal governments, and utilities – are eligible to apply for IIJA-funded broadband grants. The plan further emphasizes that the BEAD program “encourages states to address laws that may restrict BEAD participation from nontraditional applicants.”
The subsequent BEAD Notice of Funding Opportunity goes on to say that “NTIA strongly encourages (states) to waive all such (preemption) laws for purposes of the Program.”
Still, NTIA officials have already said the agency will not withhold BEAD funds from states that do not remove those barriers. Nevertheless, municipal providers in those states can directly petition the NTIA for funding if they are excluded from the state plan.
Infrastructure
CPF Allocates $228 Million to Launch Open Access Grant Program in New York
The state also announced a call for applications for the funds.
WASHINGTON, January 23, 2024 – The Treasury Department on Monday appropriated more than $228 million from the Capital Projects Fund to launch New York’s ConnectALL Municipal Infrastructure Program, a grant initiative designed to foster open access and predominantly publicly-controlled, last-mile fiber broadband infrastructure.
The program is said to support diverse models of municipal broadband and public-private partnerships, enabling eligible public entities, such as local and Tribal governments, municipal utilities, and utility cooperatives, to collaborate with private entities like internet service providers and builders and owners of broadband infrastructure.
On the same day the $228 million award was announced, the state issued a request for applications available through the ConnectALL website. Eligible applicants are invited to register for an upcoming information session hosted on February 1st by ConnectALL.
In addition, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the completion of the Municipal Infrastructure pilot projects, led by the New York Power Authority, which leveraged an initial $10 million investment from ConnectALL to fund municipal broadband projects in four upstate communities in New York, linking more than 3,000 homes to new, open-access, high-speed internet networks.
The MIP gives priority to projects targeting unserved and underserved locations, while also prioritizing eligible applicants based on various categories, including experience, cost, project readiness, broadband service quality, and the impact on digital equity.
Tuesday’s announcement is in addition to the $100 million in CPF funding the Treasury Department awarded to New York last year, under the American Rescue Plan, which is being used to connect 100,000 low-income housing units and businesses to affordable, high-speed broadband.
To date, the state’s $1 billion ConnectALL Initiative has overseen the successful launch and implementation of several programs to advance broadband access, including:
- The Affordable Housing Connectivity Program to bring new broadband infrastructure to homes in affordable and public housing leveraging a $100 million federal investment from the Treasury Department’s CPF. The program is currently accepting applications for internet service providers here.
- The ConnectALL Deployment Program to fund internet service providers to reach unserved and underserved locations, drawing on an allocation of $664.6 million in federal funding from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, as described in the ConnectALL Broadband Deployment Initial Proposal and Five-Year Action Plan.
- The Digital Equity Program leveraging a $50 million investment to promote digital literacy and other non-infrastructure barriers to internet adoption and use, as described in the New York Digital Equity Plan.
To date, the Capital Projects Fund has awarded more than $9 billion for broadband, digital technology, and multi-purpose community center projects in all states and the District of Columbia. States estimate funding through the program will reach over two million locations with expanded internet access, in addition to the hundreds of thousands of individuals who will be served annually by multi-purpose community facilities.
