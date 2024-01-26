Infrastructure
Los Angeles Passes Resolution Banning Digital Redlining by ISPs
The city council unanimously voted to address concerns about digital discrimination and formulate new anti-discriminatory policies.
January 26, 2024 – The Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved a regulation to prohibit digital pricing discrimination on Thursday, one of the first cities in the nation to address the issue of digital redlining.
The ordinance, introduced by Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, directs the city attorney to work with community-based groups and create a process for organizations to submit digital discrimination complaints on behalf of a larger group of residents.
It further directs the Civil, Human Rights and Equity Department to examine the city’s current anti-discrimination laws and create a new policy for investigating complaints, including a public information campaign so that Los Angeles residents know where to access help.
Instances of the nation’s largest internet service providers “cherry-picking” affluent neighborhoods for upgrades to faster broadband services, while neglecting investments in low-income areas have been documented by educational institutions, media outlets, and non-governmental organizations.
Digital Equity LA, in collaboration with the California Community Foundation, identified patterns across 165 addresses of Charter Spectrum offering lower prices and better terms and conditions in wealthy neighborhoods across Los Angeles County.
A specific case study conducted in the Westlake-Angelino Heights neighborhood found a $20 price difference for the same Spectrum internet service between addresses located just two miles apart. Spectrum serves more than 98 percent of LA County households.
By conducting an in-depth examination of AT&T’s fiber deployment, a study by the University of California at Berkeley’s Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society found that households benefiting from fiber-to-the-home upgrades in Los Angeles County had a median household income nearly twice that of the households relegated to slower digital subscriber line technology by AT&T.
The analysis was based on Form 477 data supplied by AT&T to the FCC, and the company’s publicly advertised rates and services.
The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates the impact of technology on society, analyzed more than 18,000 addresses across Los Angeles and found that AT&T and Verizon routinely advertise the same price for much slower speeds in higher poverty, less white communities than in wealthy white neighborhoods.
The new ordinance establishes a mechanism for forwarding citizens’ digital discrimination claims to the Federal Communications Commission, which aligns with the FCC’s recent adoption of new rules in November to prevent broadband providers from engaging in digital discrimination based on factors such as race, income, and other demographic traits.
The FCC’s order will go into effect in March and empowers the federal agency to fine providers for failing to provide equal service in different communities.
“We need to make sure we have a level playing field,” Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, who co-sponsored the motion, said to the LAist. “And this today will create an avenue for Angelenos to submit complaints about discrimination and for ways for the city to get actively involved in addressing it.”
Funding
Oklahoma Broadband Office Greenlights 142 Projects Worth $374 Million
The broadband programs were selected from a list curated by the Oklahoma Broadband Office.
January 25, 2024 – The Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board voted on Thursday to greenlight 142 broadband extension programs throughout 57 of the state’s 77 counties.
The board approved $374 million in grants for broadband programs, funded by the preexisting American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Thirty-one participating internet service providers will help supplement the effort by contributing $90 million in matching funds.
“Governor Stitt and the Legislature’s vision to make broadband service available statewide is clearly taking root,” said Jim Meek, chair of the Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board. “With hundreds of applications and over $5.1 billion in funding requests, I commend the board for its dedication and the broadband office staff for its expertise in bringing to fruition this historic first grant program to bridge the digital divide.”
The broadband programs were selected from a list curated by the Oklahoma Broadband Office. The board approved the projects in October and initiated a process to enforce that only homes and businesses without broadband service can participate. The initiatives must be completed by 2026.
The program will set out to serve 55,000 locations that currently do not have broadband internet. Eighty percent of the upcoming projects will utilize fiber.
“The board’s action is a giant step forward to improving quality of life and fostering digital growth throughout Oklahoma, but especially in rural areas,” said Mike Sanders, executive director of the broadband office.
“Access to reliable and affordable broadband will enable better educational and healthcare services, stimulate economic development, and empower Oklahomans to leverage the online technologies of the future, regardless of zip code.”
Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall argued that broadband expansion is critical in ensuring the state remains an attractive destination for employers.
In June 2019, the Oklahoma Broadband Office embarked on the“Let’s Get Digital: Oklahoma Broadband Tour,” to hear perspectives from Oklahomans on how to better improve wireless internet service. In 2022, the U.S. Treasury department awarded Oklahoma over $167 million to create the Oklahoma Broadband Infrastructure Grants Program.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Universal Service Administrative Company Updates Connect America Fund Map
Providers reported progress on rebuilding and expanding networks in Puerto Rico.
WASHINGTON, January 26, 2024 – The Universal Service Administrative Company released on Friday an updated version of its Connect America Fund Broadband Map.
The map shows locations where broadband infrastructure has been deployed with subsidies from the Connect America Fund. That money comes from the Federal Communications Commission’s larger Universal Service Fund, which is managed by USAC. The USF spends roughly $8 billion annually on broadband subsidies for low-income households, schools, libraries, and healthcare centers in addition to infrastructure projects. Lawmakers are looking into reforming the fund’s contribution and distribution mechanisms.
The new map also comes with more recent provider-reported data, certified as of September 2023, on the various CAF funding programs. Providers reported serving more than 7.6 million homes and businesses with CAF money, up 684,000 over 2022.
RDOF
Providers reported serving more than 57,000 new locations with Rural Digital Opportunity Fund support, bringing the total to nearly 448,000. The program requires at least 25 * 3 Mbps, but most participants committed to providing speeds in excess of that.
In 2020, providers bid in a reverse auction for RDOF support, coming to the FCC with plans to get broadband to certain areas for the least money. The program got off to a rocky start, with multiple high profile defaults after winning bidders – namely Starlink and smaller broadband provider LTD – failed to convince the commission they could make good on their commitments, but the FCC wrapped up its applicant review in late 2023 without any more high-profile defaults.
Money started going out the door in 2021, and RDOF recipients will receive support for ten years and have up to eight years to complete their deployments. Participants have committed to serving a total of nearly 3.5 million homes and businesses.
Bringing Puerto Rico Together Fund
Providers reported serving more than 700,000 homes and businesses in Puerto Rico, an increase of over half a million from 2022, as part of rebuilding efforts after Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated the island in 2017.
Stage II of the Bringing Puerto Rico Together Fund and the Connect the USVI Fund provide support for rebuilding, expanding, and storm-proofing networks in both Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, but projects have only been reported complete in Puerto Rico. The support period runs from 2021 to 2031 with a 2027 deployment deadline.
Two providers are receiving support to serve more than 1.2 million locations in Puerto Rico, and one provider is slated to serve more than 46,000 in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Alaska Plan
Providers reported serving more than 46,000 new locations in Alaska as part of the Alaska Plan, a fund set up in 2017 to address unique challenges of getting broadband to residents of the state. That brings the total to more than 49,000.
Eight carriers are receiving support through 2026, with commitments to reach more than 131,000 Alaska residents with broadband. The FCC moved in October 2023 to seek comment on standing up a new fund to continue subsidizing internet in the state once the Alaska Plan is sunset.
Expert Opinion
Eric Bathras: The Lesson from BTOP is De-risking Vendor Supply Chains
Broadband infrastructure projects need to exemplify innovation in management of procurement processes.
In 2010, Maryland’s Department of Information Technology was awarded one of the largest NTIA grants nationwide, approximately $160M. As the prime recipient, DoIT was responsible for designing and constructing 1,300 fiber miles and connecting nearly 1,100 community anchor institutions. With an allocation of approximately $4.25B within the NTIA’s BTOP program, it became evident that the One Maryland Broadband Network would face immense competition for resources, contractors, and products.
As NTIA’s broadband allocation now exceeds ten times the size of BTOP, the lessons learned from OMBN become invaluable for de-risking vendor supply chains in today’s competitive environment.
Early Recognition and Strategic Approach: OMBN identified three critical path items early in the process: ensuring timely product supply on a large scale (such as conduit, handholes, and fiber), creating a frictionless competitive public solicitation environment and standardizing products and installations.
Initiated Early Engagement with Product Manufacturers: Proactively meeting with manufacturers, OMBN confirmed product availability and explored project pricing. By establishing clear expectations for the delivery of products and comparing it to the projected installation schedule, OMBN secured an initial subset of the required products. This facilitated a comprehensive assessment of procurement speed, aligning seamlessly with construction procurements and installations.
Implemented Product Standardization: Actively pursuing the standardization of fiber, conduit, and handhole sizes added significant value. This approach fostered predictability and consistency streamlining oversight, installation procedures, learning curves for new personnel, splicing activities, and logistics, contributing to a more cohesive and cost-effective project execution.
Instituted Shared Definitions: Implementing standardized naming and numbering conventions for installations distinguished segments as underground construction or applications for aerial installation. This shared approach held value by promoting a common language and understanding among internal and external project stakeholders. The standardized definitions contributed to enhanced communication, streamlined documentation, and a more efficient workflow. It facilitated smoother collaboration, reducing potential misunderstandings, and led to a more organized and effective project management process.
Streamlined and Simplified Procurements: Initiating RFQ solicitations formed deep construction contractor and product supplier pools. Prior to the start of the BTOP project, DoIT established a Cable & Wire Contract, resulting in a pool of approximately twenty pre-qualified contractors eligible to bid on construction and product supply RFPs. This diverse pool ranged from small, local businesses to national vendors.
For product supply solicitations, OMBN implemented just-in-time delivery specifications in subsequent RFPs for conduit, handholes, and fiber. Aligning with construction RFPs, the creation of a product vendor pool provided the OMBN the necessary depth, diversity, and flexibility between regional and national suppliers. By leveraging this approach, suppliers may be willing to take on upfront storage and logistics risks, enabling the release of products without the burden of a large storage space. Maintaining a diverse supplier pool will afford your organization greater redundancy in addressing supply chain bottlenecks when they arise.
To encourage competitive bidding and cost-effectiveness, installation RFPs were released in reasonable and manageable distances. This allowed local and regional contractors to compete effectively against national counterparts, eliminating burdensome bonding requirements. It also promoted competitive pricing, facilitating a mix of wins between smaller local companies and regional and national contractors, resulting in cost savings that could be reallocated across the project where there may be other budgetary constraints.
OMBN tailored underground construction and fiber installation RFPs for labor only, except for contractors being responsible for consumables such as ground rods, conduit end caps, and muletape. By shifting the risk associated with consumables away from the infrastructure owner, OMBN minimized unnecessary complications or material waste. Additionally, for underground segments, invoice or payment milestones were linked to successful conduit proofing, while for aerial segments, milestones were tied to the successful installation of fiber master reels. This approach facilitated predictable and prompt completion of work and invoicing, preventing unfinished segments or applications and discouraging contractors from delaying handhole completion and restoration.
Efficiently Managed the Supply Chain: OMBN was able to manage the entire product supply chain within a reasonable outdoor secured storage space to help mitigate risks and reduce costs. Ordering fiber, conduit and handholes by the truckload secured the greatest discount and provided predictability in the organization and management of the storage yard. This not only mitigated potential risks but also contributed to a streamlined and efficient supply chain, enabling better cost control and resource utilization throughout the project lifecycle.
Achieved Significant Cost Savings and Project Success: OMBN realized considerable financial savings, surpassing $5M in budgetary efficiency. This fiscal prudence allowed for funds to be allocated towards backbone and CAI expansion. The outcome was an exceptional project completion rate, exceeding 107% on fiber miles and 121% on connected CAIs within the rural counties. This surpassed the initial grant targets, demonstrating not only the project’s financial efficacy but its substantial impact on extending connectivity to un(der)served areas not originally anticipated.
These breakthrough procurement and logistics strategies exemplified innovation in the management of the procurement processes, the cultivation of strategic vendor engagement, and the implementation of efficient supply chain practices. OMBN’s overachievement underscores the significance of well thought out planning for large-scale, complex broadband infrastructure projects. In environments where competition for resources is as relevant and challenging as the completion of the work itself, these demonstrated approaches not only showcased ingenuity but also affirmed the spirit of partnership between the infrastructure owner, the project team members, construction contractors and product vendors.
Eric Bathras is the global broadband leader for AECOM. In 2010, he served as the program manager for OMBN responsible for the planning, design and implementation of the state’s NTIA/BTOP grant in the rural counties. He later went on to serve as the director of network operations for networkMaryland. Today, he has architected the Smartest Street in America, has been an invited speaker at the Wharton School of Business and National League of Cities and advises hyperscalers, public sector entities, broadband authorities and DOTs on best practices to plan and expand their local, regional and global fiber infrastructure. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Oklahoma Broadband Office Greenlights 142 Projects Worth $374 Million
Universal Service Administrative Company Updates Connect America Fund Map
Los Angeles Passes Resolution Banning Digital Redlining by ISPs
Eric Bathras: The Lesson from BTOP is De-risking Vendor Supply Chains
President Biden Touts Broadband Expansion Efforts in Wisconsin Visit
Affordable Connectivity Cutoff Notices Spark Effort to Save Program and Preserve Access
FCC Adopts Rules on 911 Routing, Disaster Reporting at January Meeting
Comments on E-Rate Modernization Call for Wired Connectivity Solutions
Washington State Looking to Start BEAD Challenge Process in April
Senators: New Agency Needed to Oversee Big Tech and AI
Emily Drabinski: Will Congress Keep Its Broadband Promise?
Chamber of Commerce Asks Fifth Circuit to Vacate Digital Discrimination Rules
Movement to Restore R&D Tax Credit Prompts Broadband Interest
FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program Shutdown Silent on Broadband Labels
Provider Says FCC Should Freeze Affordable Connectivity Program Transfers
Ted Hearn: A Supreme Court Case About Fish Could Harpoon The FCC
CES 2024: NTIA and House Commerce Weigh in on Spectrum Policy
Illinois, Indiana and Georgia Announce Plans for BEAD Challenges
Broadband Infrastructure Program From 2021 Offers Early Signs of NTIA Public-Private Success
Drew Clark: Look to the Global South to Understand BEAD in America
CES 2024: Industry Wants Federal Data Privacy Law
Funding and Unified Standards Essential for Open RAN: Experts
Eric Fruits: Slouching Toward the End of the Affordable Connectivity Program
Industry Groups Urge Fixes to FCC’s Cybersecurity Labeling at House Hearing
Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024–Preparing for 20th Anniversary of the Pulver Order
Broadband Measurement Summit Announced for March 7
FCC Rules Face Litigation Risk in 2024, Note Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy
Broadband Breakfast on January 31, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges
Broadband Breakfast on January 10, 2024 – Live from Las Vegas at CES 2024
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
Broadband Breakfast on January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Experts Still Disagree on FCC’s New Digital Discrimination Rules
Broadband Breakfast on December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
Trending
-
Robocall2 weeks ago
CES 2024: FCC and AT&T Say Collaboration is Key in Combatting Spam
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
Draft BEAD Plans Looking to Mark Some Fixed Wireless ‘Underserved’
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
NTIA Endorses FCC’s Proposed Increase of Broadband Speed Benchmark
-
Infrastructure4 days ago
Movement to Restore R&D Tax Credit Prompts Broadband Interest
-
Funding4 weeks ago
In Year-End Message, FCC Chairwoman Urges Affordable Connectivity Funding
-
12 Days of Broadband3 weeks ago
12 Days of Broadband: Net Neutrality Is the Issue That Never Dies
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on January 31, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges
-
Broadband Updates4 weeks ago
All 56 States and Territories Submit BEAD Initial Proposals