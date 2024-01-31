Expert Opinion
Luke Hogg: The FCC is Behind the Times on Satellite Internet
John Deere, the most well-known agricultural company in America, recently inked a deal with Starlink for digital farming.
Although internet access has become an essential part of modern life, much of rural America remains unconnected. Closing this digital divide between urban and rural America has been a stated priority for both Democrats and Republicans, including President Biden. But the Federal Communications Commission, which is charged with running several programs to bring the internet to rural America, continues to ignore the systems best equipped to do so. Private-sector companies like John Deere have come to recognize the usefulness of satellite internet services for rural America; it’s time the FCC followed suit.
While most Americans only have to think about which internet provider will give them the best deal, many rural Americans are concerned with whether they have internet access at all. The lack of connectivity has serious implications for an agricultural industry that is increasingly reliant on “smart” agricultural equipment such as tractors, harvesters, and combines that require an internet connection. By the latest count, approximately 17 percent of rural lands have no access to broadband at all and, according to John Deere, 30 percent of farmland in the U.S. lacks sufficient broadband to run the types of equipment it hopes to connect using satellite services, leaving many farmers and ranchers without the means to take advantage of modern equipment.
Traditional broadband infrastructure—laying fiber-optic cables or setting up cell towers—is prohibitively expensive in rural areas, owing to the vast distances and low population density. For private companies focused on the bottom line, the return on investment in these areas is often insufficient to justify the expense. Following the model of mid-20th century rural electrification programs, the federal government has attempted to make serving rural Americans with broadband more cost effective through grant and subsidy programs, but many areas remain unserved. For these areas, satellite internet is a beacon of hope.
In recent years, satellite internet technology has made large strides. Unlike traditional broadband services that require extensive ground infrastructure and can be difficult to deploy in rural areas, satellites launched into low-earth orbit can beam internet access directly to hard-to-reach areas. Companies like SpaceX’s Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper, promise to deliver high-speed internet to the most isolated corners of the planet.
As satellite internet services have matured, the private sector has come to recognize the potential for satellite internet to revolutionize rural connectivity. Nowhere is this more clear than in the agriculture industry, where precision farming and data analytics are becoming increasingly important. John Deere, the most well-known agricultural company in America, recently inked a deal with Starlink to “propel the tractor maker’s digital farming push and help automate planting and harvesting in remote locations.”
Despite these developments, the FCC has been slow to adapt its funding and policies to fully support satellite internet. The Commission oversees several programs designed to subsidize and expand broadband access in rural areas, such as the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. However, there’s been a reluctance to allow satellite internet providers to compete on an equal footing for these funds. Just last month, the Commission reaffirmed its decision to rescind a $900 million grant awarded to Starlink under RDOF under questionable circumstances.
As FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who opposed the decision, commented, the Commission revoked the award by holding “Starlink to a standard that [the FCC] has made up on the fly,” one that “no entity could ever pass,” in spite of significant evidence that the company could meet the requirements imposed on more traditional providers.
The private sector, often a bellwether for innovation, has already started integrating satellite internet into its operations. It’s time for the FCC to catch up. By opening up federal funding programs to satellite internet providers, the Commission can spur competition and innovation in the rural broadband market. This doesn’t mean abandoning traditional broadband expansion but rather complementing it with satellite technology to create a more inclusive, holistic approach to connectivity. By doing so, it can ensure that rural America is not left behind in the digital age, empowering these communities with the connectivity they need to thrive in the 21st century.
Luke Hogg is the director of outreach at the Foundation for American Innovation, where his work focuses on the intersection of emerging technologies and public policy. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Expert Opinion
Craig Settles: Towns, Cities Show Power of Fixed Wireless
Fixed wireless technology is future proof in its own right, the author argues.
DigitalC from Cleveland, Ohio, beat out AT&T, Spectrum, and T-Mobile for the city’s fixed wireless grant two weeks ago. And that is why BEAD has a “fiber-only” policy while NTIA bends itself into contortions trying to explain why unlicensed fixed wireless is “unreliable” technology. Incumbents fear competition like superman fears Kryptonite. For them, “fiber-only” means “limits on competition.”
Cleveland and DigitalC, a nonprofit Wireless ISP (WISP), announced that they have started building a citywide wireless network that will serve up 170,000 residents in 34 neighborhoods. The network will deliver at least 100 Mb per second symmetrical and cost residents only $18 a month. Incumbents pray that the “fiber-only” fire wall holds so they don’t have DigitalC in the BEAD program.
From the beginning of BEAD, large incumbents and their lobbyists have been doing everything possible to muck with the rules and stifle competition, including pushing a fiber-only policy. How many towns, cities, and counties would go with to unlicensed fixed wireless if it were an option? It’s not just Cleveland who sees the light.
What about those claims of “future proof”? “There’s no “future-proof!” says JJ McGrath, President of TekWav, a Texas WISP. “But it’s a good buzzword to hide the fact that we are in a pay-to-play system. With incumbents, it’s about lobbying and positioning and posturing. You need to follow the money.” They have latched onto “future proof” and “fiber-only” and are riding those horses as if their stock prices rely on it. Fiber and wireless are complementary technologies in a BEAD program that needs every technology and creative mind it can recruit to get everybody connected.
Cities shows it’s not the technology but what you do with it
In 2004, Philadelphia had a dream of building a wireless citywide network that (1) would save the city $2 million a year in cell phone bills from a private company, and (2) enable low-income residence access to the Internet. But unfortunately, Wi-Fi technology not up to the task Philly envisioned, and there was no financial knight in shining armor to finance the dream.
In 2024, we are at a point of great advancements in wireless technologies in terms of speed, reliability, capabilities, and there’s more knights with bags of money than you can shake a sword at from public and private sources.
Cleveland and DigitalC can offer broadband lessons to BEAD-funded rural and urban communities. DigitalC is using fiber assets from sources in the city (though not the City of Cleveland’s fiber) while weaving fixed wireless infrastructure plus 120 towers into a wireless network to get the job done. Fiber is the backhaul.
Note: the Ohio state legislature passed a bill declaring fiber-only for the use of the BEAD funds. Also note: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine came to town with a check for $10 million made out to DigitalC that pushed fundraising to $60 million. DeWine said, “The goal is to have coverage all across Cleveland within 18 months.” State and local politicians (some legislatures not withstanding) and others favor Cleveland’s approach of extending fiber with fixed wireless.
“Our advocacy group, Public Knowledge, has always argued that unlicensed spectrum can create minority-owned last-mile mesh networks that are fed by a fiber line dropped into a neighborhood,” says Harold Feld, Senior Vice President of Public Knowledge. “It’s significantly less than running fiber directly to homes plus it promotes minority ownership of nonprofits and cooperatives that are more responsive to the communities.
NTIA is funding – not through BEAD – a mesh network buildout in West Philadelphia that will pilot a holistic approach to urban broadband. Wilco, Inc, a 40-year minority-owned Philadelphia provider of affordable technology services, has teamed with Community College of Philadelphia, PCs for People and Bloc Power, to: (1) enhance broadband infrastructure at multiple sites and deploy wireless to homes; (2) provide 300 laptops and broadband modems; and (3) offer workforce training and digital literacy. Internet of Things (IoT), smart and other technologies will augment the mesh network. “This is a perfect thrust forward for digital equity in those communities perfectly situated within this prime innovation corridor of our city,” said Brigitte Daniel Corbin, CEO of Wilco.
‘Leapfrogging’ could build ROI early with BEAD projects
Using a “wireless leapfrogging” deployment tactic, BEAD could generate ROI for communities in 2024 while waiting to complete fiber projects. “Because we know the fiber portion of the project is going to take anywhere from two to three years, we are building three cell towers and using point-to-multipoint to connect the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma much sooner,” says Jamaal Smith, Kajeet Vice President of Sales Public Sector and Private Wireless. NTIA is funding this project as part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.
The wireless connectivity will leapfrog the fiber ring and 50 miles of fiber, and in months serve residents while generating needed cash flow. Kajeet’s connectivity management platform is connecting over 100 businesses as well as tribal members across their land.
Several Arizona communities use this leapfrog tactic, too. Tamara Rosenberg, State Broadband Coordinator at Resound Networks says, “Communities don’t know how long it’ll take to deploy fiber because of hurdles such as weather, contractors, and politics. With wireless networks it can be only three to four months. A lot of communities are so far behind. We were talking recently about how kids in their freshman year of high school, based on what some [fiber] plans are currently, are never going to get broadband at home before they graduate. Which is a tragedy!”
You might have noticed NTIA is spending a whole lot of money that’s funding broadband projects comprised entirely of “unreliable” fixed wireless networks. Maybe it’s time for states and local communities to stop with the garage that is the “fiber-only” policy.
Replace this policy with these two sentences:
- The BEAD mission is to get as many residents as money allows so residents get connected to the Internet at speeds as close as possible to 100 * 20 Megs per second. On this mission, use whatever technologies that communities deem appropriate and effective, including fixed wireless, to meet their respective broadband needs.
Craig Settles assists cities and co-ops with business planning for broadband, as well as showing how telehealth can drive broadband adoption. He released in December a position paper titled “Be All You Can BEAD.” It’s a short document that presents many interviews with industry executives explaining how (1) wireless is future proof in its own right, (2) how we can combine wireless and fiber to be greater than the sum of the parts; and (3) why BEAD policy needs to reflect common sense and good judgment. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Expert Opinion
Eric Bathras: The Lesson from BTOP is De-risking Vendor Supply Chains
Broadband infrastructure projects need to exemplify innovation in management of procurement processes.
In 2010, Maryland’s Department of Information Technology was awarded one of the largest NTIA grants nationwide, approximately $160M. As the prime recipient, DoIT was responsible for designing and constructing 1,300 fiber miles and connecting nearly 1,100 community anchor institutions. With an allocation of approximately $4.25B within the NTIA’s BTOP program, it became evident that the One Maryland Broadband Network would face immense competition for resources, contractors, and products.
As NTIA’s broadband allocation now exceeds ten times the size of BTOP, the lessons learned from OMBN become invaluable for de-risking vendor supply chains in today’s competitive environment.
Early Recognition and Strategic Approach: OMBN identified three critical path items early in the process: ensuring timely product supply on a large scale (such as conduit, handholes, and fiber), creating a frictionless competitive public solicitation environment and standardizing products and installations.
Initiated Early Engagement with Product Manufacturers: Proactively meeting with manufacturers, OMBN confirmed product availability and explored project pricing. By establishing clear expectations for the delivery of products and comparing it to the projected installation schedule, OMBN secured an initial subset of the required products. This facilitated a comprehensive assessment of procurement speed, aligning seamlessly with construction procurements and installations.
Implemented Product Standardization: Actively pursuing the standardization of fiber, conduit, and handhole sizes added significant value. This approach fostered predictability and consistency streamlining oversight, installation procedures, learning curves for new personnel, splicing activities, and logistics, contributing to a more cohesive and cost-effective project execution.
Instituted Shared Definitions: Implementing standardized naming and numbering conventions for installations distinguished segments as underground construction or applications for aerial installation. This shared approach held value by promoting a common language and understanding among internal and external project stakeholders. The standardized definitions contributed to enhanced communication, streamlined documentation, and a more efficient workflow. It facilitated smoother collaboration, reducing potential misunderstandings, and led to a more organized and effective project management process.
Streamlined and Simplified Procurements: Initiating RFQ solicitations formed deep construction contractor and product supplier pools. Prior to the start of the BTOP project, DoIT established a Cable & Wire Contract, resulting in a pool of approximately twenty pre-qualified contractors eligible to bid on construction and product supply RFPs. This diverse pool ranged from small, local businesses to national vendors.
For product supply solicitations, OMBN implemented just-in-time delivery specifications in subsequent RFPs for conduit, handholes, and fiber. Aligning with construction RFPs, the creation of a product vendor pool provided the OMBN the necessary depth, diversity, and flexibility between regional and national suppliers. By leveraging this approach, suppliers may be willing to take on upfront storage and logistics risks, enabling the release of products without the burden of a large storage space. Maintaining a diverse supplier pool will afford your organization greater redundancy in addressing supply chain bottlenecks when they arise.
To encourage competitive bidding and cost-effectiveness, installation RFPs were released in reasonable and manageable distances. This allowed local and regional contractors to compete effectively against national counterparts, eliminating burdensome bonding requirements. It also promoted competitive pricing, facilitating a mix of wins between smaller local companies and regional and national contractors, resulting in cost savings that could be reallocated across the project where there may be other budgetary constraints.
OMBN tailored underground construction and fiber installation RFPs for labor only, except for contractors being responsible for consumables such as ground rods, conduit end caps, and muletape. By shifting the risk associated with consumables away from the infrastructure owner, OMBN minimized unnecessary complications or material waste. Additionally, for underground segments, invoice or payment milestones were linked to successful conduit proofing, while for aerial segments, milestones were tied to the successful installation of fiber master reels. This approach facilitated predictable and prompt completion of work and invoicing, preventing unfinished segments or applications and discouraging contractors from delaying handhole completion and restoration.
Efficiently Managed the Supply Chain: OMBN was able to manage the entire product supply chain within a reasonable outdoor secured storage space to help mitigate risks and reduce costs. Ordering fiber, conduit and handholes by the truckload secured the greatest discount and provided predictability in the organization and management of the storage yard. This not only mitigated potential risks but also contributed to a streamlined and efficient supply chain, enabling better cost control and resource utilization throughout the project lifecycle.
Achieved Significant Cost Savings and Project Success: OMBN realized considerable financial savings, surpassing $5M in budgetary efficiency. This fiscal prudence allowed for funds to be allocated towards backbone and CAI expansion. The outcome was an exceptional project completion rate, exceeding 107% on fiber miles and 121% on connected CAIs within the rural counties. This surpassed the initial grant targets, demonstrating not only the project’s financial efficacy but its substantial impact on extending connectivity to un(der)served areas not originally anticipated.
These breakthrough procurement and logistics strategies exemplified innovation in the management of the procurement processes, the cultivation of strategic vendor engagement, and the implementation of efficient supply chain practices. OMBN’s overachievement underscores the significance of well thought out planning for large-scale, complex broadband infrastructure projects. In environments where competition for resources is as relevant and challenging as the completion of the work itself, these demonstrated approaches not only showcased ingenuity but also affirmed the spirit of partnership between the infrastructure owner, the project team members, construction contractors and product vendors.
Eric Bathras is the global broadband leader for AECOM. In 2010, he served as the program manager for OMBN responsible for the planning, design and implementation of the state’s NTIA/BTOP grant in the rural counties. He later went on to serve as the director of network operations for networkMaryland. Today, he has architected the Smartest Street in America, has been an invited speaker at the Wharton School of Business and National League of Cities and advises hyperscalers, public sector entities, broadband authorities and DOTs on best practices to plan and expand their local, regional and global fiber infrastructure. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Digital Inclusion
Emily Drabinski: Will Congress Keep Its Broadband Promise?
Or will it cut the cord for millions of Americans?
Prince George’s County Memorial Library System received a $500,000 Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant from the Federal Communications Commission in March to find and connect those living in eligible households with the $30 monthly discount available to home broadband. Libraries in New Jersey, Nashville, and New York City likewise received the outreach grant.
After months of hiring, developing their outreach program, and identifying eligible individuals, outreach grantees are hitting their stride. But instead of continuing that momentum into the new year, PGCMLS and other outreach grant recipients are facing a very different question from those we talk to that are eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program.
Instead of the enthusiasm we’ve come to expect, library staff are being asked, “Why enroll in a program that may only last a few more months?” Once ISPs notify households the program is ending, the question will stop being asked; replaced with an assumption that funding will not be extended and that receiving a $30/month discount for only a couple of months just isn’t worth the effort. They’re not wrong.
If Congress lets this program expire, it’s deliberately deciding to imperil the best shot we have at closing the digital divide and truly connecting everyone to broadband. Outreach grants extend through June 2025, but lack of Congressional leadership means our work will end prematurely. And we’re not alone.
More than 185 other organizations across 46 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands received a total of $66 million to reach out into their communities both to inform residents about the program and provide one-stop enrollment events that would get them signed up for the subsidy immediately.
It’s likely that most of the 185 recipients are only now fully up and running, and capable of identifying and enrolling those that are truly disconnected – a large subset of Americans that are part of the broadband adoption gap. Think about your neighbors that need a helping hand to learn the digital skills required to get online. That is just one of many barriers holding back some of the most vulnerable in our communities from getting online.
Funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program will run out in a matter of months
The problem, of course, is that funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program itself will run out in a matter of months – May at the latest. Congress knows this. The media know this. The 185 entities who are receiving Outreach Grant funding know this. And, with increased frequency, those invited to the PGCMLS’ enrollment events know it as well.
It’s become fashionable for Congress to wait until the 11th hour – or even later – before acting. It’s become common that a desire to achieve a partisan “win” now supersedes extending a program that has helped those in nearly 23 million American households get connected to high-speed broadband – and that could help those in millions more.
Waiting to extend ACP funding weakens any elected official’s “campaign-speech” commitment to removing the digital divide, and directly undermines the efforts of all 185 Outreach Grant recipients to fulfill their commitment to their communities.
Prince George’s County Memorial Library System applied for the Outreach Grant last year because the library’s mission states that “we build relationships that support discovery by providing equal access to opportunities and experiences.” And in 2024, equal access to opportunities and experiences cannot and will not happen without equal access to the high-speed broadband required to learn, to apply for jobs, or to become the very best members of their communities.
“Equal access” is more than a catchy website mission statement; for library staff, it’s the day-to-day commitment to those serve ALL who live in our communities. And it’s also the commitment of 184 other organizations across the country – in red states and blue – to bring cost-effective home broadband access to everyone.
Now is the time for Congress to demonstrate a similar commitment and extend funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program. Let’s keep Americans connected to digital and economic opportunity. Congress, don’t let that moment get away.
Emily Drabinski is the President of the American Library Association. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
