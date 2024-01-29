Broadband's Impact
Major Cities Keep Pressing FCC For Cable Broadband Fees
By not having to pay broadband fees, cable has an advantage over broadband-only providers, the cities say.
WASHINGTON, January 29, 2024 – Some major U.S. cities keep pressing for the right to impose fees on the broadband revenue of cable companies.
Currently, cities may impose fees on cable’s traditional video revenue, but a Federal Communications Commission rule shields cable’s substantial broadband revenue from similar treatment.
Representatives for major U.S. cities – including Philadelphia, Seattle, and Minneapolis – were in contact with FCC officials several times in January, asking for the immediate repeal of the agency’s “mixed-use” rule, the one that prevents assessments on cable’s broadband revenue.
Over the past few weeks, city representatives have held meetings with FCC Media Bureau Chief Holly Saurer and several or her deputies; an aide to Commissioner Geoffrey Starks; and two aides to FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez.
Financially, the stakes are high. According to S&P Global estimates, cable operators’ annual broadband revenue is about $75 billion. A 5% fee on that amount could yield cites about $3.75 billion in the first year, though the fees would likely get passed on to Internet subscribers.
One argument that cities make is companies that want to build broadband networks without a cable TV component need to obtain local approval and pay fees. By not having to pay broadband fees, cable has an advantage over broadband-only providers, the cities say.
Whether the FCC can invalidate the mixed-use rule with a simple majority vote is a matter of dispute. While some cities argue the agency can act right away, cable industry representatives maintain that the agency would need to seek public comment on a proposal to change the mixed-use rule.
Cable’s payment of franchise fees over the years has supported municipal budgets. But with millions migrating from cable TV to streaming platforms, cable’s franchise fee payments have been shrinking.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, Comcast lost 389,000 video subscribers in keeping with the multiyear trend. But Comcast’s Peacock streaming service added 3 million subscribers in the quarter, bringing the streaming service to 31 million overall.
Comcast does not pay any portion of Peacock’s revenue as a franchise fee.
Ted Hearn is the Editor of Policyband, a new website dedicated to comprehensive coverage of the broadband communications market. This piece was published on Policyband on January 27, 2024, and is reprinted with permission.
FCC to Vote on Emergency Alerts, Space Stations, Robocalls and Microphones
The commission is set to consider robocall rules, emergency alerts.
WASHINGTON, January 26, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission released on Thursday a tentative agenda for its February 15 open meeting.
Commissioners are set to vote on four items, including seeking comment on multilingual emergency alert rules, a proposed licensing scheme for in-space manufacturing, more robocall restrictions, and updated wireless microphone rules. Also slated for review are a proposed enforcement action and an adjudicatory matter.
Multilingual emergency alerts
The draft notice of proposed rulemaking would propose creating template alert scripts and audio files in the 13 most commonly spoken languages in the country, which could be distributed when the Emergency Alert System is activated.
The templates would be produced by the commission, and the NPRM would seek comment on the feasibility of implementing the template system via a software patch.
Also up for comment would be including American Sign Language in the EAS system and whether to allow EAS participants to issue template alerts in languages other than the language of their programming content.
In-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing
Another draft NPRM would propose licensing ISAM space stations under the commission’s existing framework, as well as subjecting them to its standard orbital debris mitigation and spectrum application policies.
The NRPM would exempt ISAM stations from some licensing procedures because “ISAM space stations seem more capable of spectrum sharing,” according to the draft.
The FCC has previously granted some licenses to this kind of spacecraft on a case-by-case basis.
Robocalls and robotexts
The draft report and order would “codify” past guidance saying consumers can revoke consent under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by any reasonable means and that companies can send one text message confirming a consumer’s opt-out request without violating the TCPA, provided the text does not contain marketing information.
The order would also require robocallers and robotexters to honor such requests within 10 business days of receiving them.
Also included in the draft is a further NPRM seeking comment on whether the TCPA applies to robocalls and robotexts from wireless carriers to their subscribers, and on whether to allow customers to opt out of such messages.
Wireless microphones
The draft report and order would allow the use of wireless multi-channel audio system, or WMAS, technology in several licensed and unlicensed spectrum bands.
The technology uses a wider bandwidth than current FCC rules allow for, according to the draft, but is in use in Europe and allows for more efficient spectrum use.
Licensed bands that would be slated for WMAS microphone use include “frequencies already available for Part 74 licensed wireless microphones in the TV bands (VHF and UHF), the 653-657 MH segment of the 600 MHz duplex gap, and in the 941.5-944 MHz, 944-952 MHz, 952.850-956.250 MHz, 956.45-959.85 MHz, 1435-1525 MHz, 6875-6900 MHz and 7100-7125 MHz bands.”
Unlicensed bands would include “frequencies already available for Part 15 unlicensed wireless microphones in the UHF and VHF TV bands and in the 657-663 MHz segment of the 600 MHz duplex gap.”
Affordable Connectivity Cutoff Notices Spark Effort to Save Program and Preserve Access
The first of a series of deadlines on Thursday signaled the onset of cutoff notices.
WASHINGTON, January 25, 2024 – One in six American households received official notice from their internet service provider alerting them that the government subsidy program helping them connect to the internet is rapidly running out of money.
The first of a series of deadlines on Thursday signaled the onset of notices to program participants regarding the gradual wind-down and potential phase-out of the Affordable Connectivity Program.
Dubbed “Don’t Disconnect US Day” by advocacy groups, for many the day was dedicated to concerted efforts to mobilize everyone concerned about preserving affordable internet access to contact their respective members of Congress, and urge them to endorse the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act. This legislation would allocate $7 billion to extend the ACP through 2024.
They launched the DontDisconnectUS.org web site to promote reaching out to members of Congress to rescue the program.
During one of several events organized by digital equity advocates on Thursday, a joint press conference highlighted the extensive efforts of a select group of outreach coordinators who have worked over the past two years to enroll households in the ACP.
GWI’s CEO Kerem Durdag emphasized the time-consuming nature of assisting a family in enrolling in ACP, stating that each registration takes up to 55 minutes on average. Durdag pointed out the substantial challenge of reassigning individuals and families once the program ends, emphasizing that it’s not an immediate process.
“Once the program goes away, it’s a massive, Sisyphean task to reassign these individuals and families,” Durdag stressed. “It is imperative this program is continued. It is a civil rights issue.”
Mia Purcell, vice president of economic development for Community Concepts Finance Corporation, emphasized that for households teetering on the edge, $30 can mean the difference between having access to necessities like food, medicine, heat, electricity and more. A significant majority of the families Purcell assisted in enrolling conveyed that supporting the expense of a monthly internet connection is somewhat to very difficult for them.
Evelyn Lewey, digital navigator for the National Digital Equity Center, highlighted the challenges she encountered when working with Native nations on reservation lands. These challenges included literacy barriers, mistrust with government, digital literacy challenges, and limited device access. Some individuals from these communities required three to four sessions to enroll, with some lacking access to cell phones or email.
Lewey also highlighted that her work involved visiting the homes of individuals who were shut-ins. She observed that through the program, these individuals were no longer isolated from their community, family, and friends.
Aaron Alberico, a spokesperson for the Affordable Broadband Campaign, highlighted the confusion and anxiety individuals face as they receive notifications today. He reported some individuals who are beneficiaries of the program saying that it serves as a vital connection to everything including their families. “If it’s taken away, it will feel like being locked in a pitch-black room with no escape,” one person said.
The conclusion of the ACP has been labeled a civil rights issue by the program’s outreach coordinators, given that for 22.8 million participating American households it serves as a crucial link to healthcare, education, and the digital economy.
Comments on E-Rate Modernization Call for Wired Connectivity Solutions
Schools, groups want more out of E-Rate.
WASHINGTON, January 25, 2024 – In a flurry of new comments submitted to the Federal Communications Commission on Monday, stakeholders ranging from school districts to wireless service providers and trade groups have asked for E-Rate subsidies for a broader range of connectivity solutions.
The FCC has suggested revisions to E-Rate that would expand support for remote education by incorporating key aspects of the Emergency Connectivity Fund, particularly funding for hotspots and wireless home internet services for schools and libraries’ patrons. Launched during the pandemic, the $7.1 billion ECF initiative is set to be exhausted by June 2024.
While a substantial number of school districts expressed support for the FCC’s Proposed Rulemaking, there was a discernible call for more alternatives to broaden the use of E-Rate funds beyond on-premises applications.
Representing more than half a million students, the Los Angeles Unified School District called for the commission to broaden eligible E-Rate services to include wireline broadband services, LTE-enabled devices, and multi-user wireless connections. In their comments, the district emphasized that, based on their experience, “Wi-Fi hotspots should only be used as a last resort to provide connectivity to students.”
The Council of Great City Schools, representing over 75 metro school districts, similarly proposed E-Rate funding wired internet services, as well as smartphone tethering, internal data cards, and eSIM access on computing devices. The council noted that several urban school districts and communities have halted the deployment of hotspots for reasons including inadequate or entirely absent cellular signals in specific neighborhoods and public housing locations.
The Schools, Health, Libraries, and Broadband Coalition, submitting comments in collaboration with the Open Technology Institute, urged the commission to permit E-Rate support be eligible for schools and libraries to build, own, and operate their own school and community networks, instead of only allowing support via commercially available mobile carrier services.
At the onset of the pandemic, many local school administrators across the country self-provisioned networks in a scramble to connect students to the internet. In the process, those efforts suggested that self-provisioned broadband networks are a reliable and cost-effective way to connect students at home.
In response to a question posed in the FCC’s rulemaking on how to categorize E-Rate funding for home connectivity, coalitions including EdLinc, the National Association of Elementary School Principals, and the Council of Great City Schools raised concerns regarding the FCC’s proposal to categorize Wi-Fi hotspots under Category Two of E-Rate, a move the coalitions argue would force educational institutions to make challenging budgetary decisions between physical facilities and home connectivity.
The difference in funding commitment between Category One and Category Two services has significant implications for schools. Category One services, encompassing essential functions like making and receiving phone calls, accessing the internet, and connecting to other networks, are deemed crucial for the basic functioning of schools.
On the other hand, Category Two services, which involve advanced telecommunications services like video conferencing, are considered optional but contribute to enhancing the organization’s capabilities. Additionally, there are distinct funding commitment terms and price caps for each category.
The EdLinc coalition, alongside T-Mobile and many others, suggests that Wi-Fi hotspots be deemed as network equipment and be eligible for Category One support. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Unified School District advocates for establishing a third category of E-Rate services specifically for off-campus connectivity. They propose that funding prioritization within this category should align with the current commission standards for Category One discounts.
Wireless service provider T-Mobile “wholeheartedly” endorsed the commission’s efforts, citing T-Mobile’s Project 10Million which assists in connecting millions of underserved student households as a tangible example of the company’s decade-long advocacy for expanding the program to encompass off-campus use.
Opposition
Meanwhile, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, a trade association that represents the cable television industry, argued that using limited E-Rate resources for Wi-Fi hotspots would not be the most effective vehicle to advance interests, and would be “fraught with significant technical and administrative complexities.”
The NCTA also found the FCC’s preliminary conclusion to be inconsistent with the statutory provisions of Section 254 of the Communications Decency Act, asserting that the primary intent of this provision is to establish broadband connections for educational institutions and libraries, specifically within those buildings.
In contrast, SHLB and OTI support the commission’s tentative conclusion that it possesses the authority to allow E-Rate support for services utilized for educational purposes off-premises. As argued by SHLB and OTI, Section 254 of the Communications Act doesn’t explicitly prohibit providing E-Rate support for off-premises services but rather mandates that off-premises use must primarily serve educational purposes.
At the same time, FCC commissioners are divided on the legality of the matter.
FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel and FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks, both Democrats, have individually released statements endorsing the proposed rule changes and emphasizing their positive impact on addressing the “homework gap”–the disparity between students with access to reliable home internet connections and those without.
On the contrary, FCC Commissioners Brendan Carr and Nathan Simington, both Republicans, have expressed their opposition to the proposed changes. They argue that these changes exceed the agency’s Congressional authority. Simington went so far as to characterize the proposed expansion as “lawless and wasteful.”
FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez has not publicly issued a statement on the proposed changes.
Traditionally, E-Rate has offered monthly discounts on internet services to schools and libraries, with the discount percentage contingent on the applicant’s poverty level and whether their services are situated in an urban or rural area. These discounts typically range from 20 to 90 percent of the total cost of services.
Over the span of over two years of ECF investment, the FCC has allocated over $120 million for the acquisition of Wi-Fi hotspot devices and nearly $1.3 billion for the corresponding wireless carrier services.
