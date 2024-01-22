Infrastructure
Movement to Restore R&D Tax Credit Prompts Broadband Interest
Since 2022, companies have had to amortize R&D expenses over a 5-year period.
WASHINGTON, January 19, 2024 – Lobbyists are calling attention to a growing movement urging Congress to resume the immediate expensing of research and development costs rather than over a five-year period, noting the freed-up cash will aid American competitiveness and investment in emerging technologies such as 6G and OpenRAN.
Starting in 2022, companies have had to amortize research and development expenses over a five-year period as a result of changes in Section 174 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The changes to the 2018 tax bill stripped the ability for R&D costs to be immediately amortized.
Critics of the policy change, such as Jonathan Spalter, CEO of lobbyist group US Telecom, and Melissa Newman, vice president of Telecommunications Industry Association, argue that the policy changes make it difficult for broadband companies to pursue innovative technologies.
Spalter issued a letter to Congress on January 16, 2024, asserting that the reinstatement of immediate expensing of R&D research would, “spur more broadband deployment.” Newman issued a separate letter two days later, calling for “critical investments in research and development.”
Amortization costs have had a negative impact on broadband industry, group argues
Newman argued that amortization of costs have had an especially negative impact on the broadband industry. She said that the status quo places America at a competitive disadvantage against China and makes it harder to invest in 6G, a cellular network that utilizes AI tech to reach speeds 100 times faster than 5g, and OpenRAN, a mobile network architecture that allows providers to utilize parts from an array of vendors.
The Center for a New American Security, a Washington-based think tank, points out that China gifts firms with tax breaks and subsidies.
The TIA VP bemoaned that amortization of costs have made it more expensive to take the risks necessary to pioneer emerging technologies. She underscored that companies are forced to not only amortize their domestic research, but have to do the same for international research over a 15 year period.
Critics of amortization tend to argue that the practice saps American economic competitiveness by disincentivizing companies from developing new technologies. Moreover, R&D costs tend to be concentrated in specific sectors, with information technologies serving as a major consumer in the space. The information sector would see their tax liabilities fall by 23.1 percent with the reimplementation of R&D expensing, according to data provided by Tax Foundation.
TIA points to potential policy prescriptions to help American broadband regain its competitiveness. The group touts the Broadband Tax Treatment Act, which would exclude grants for broadband deployment from being treated as taxable income. Proponents of this bill argue that it would free up more money for companies to invest in technologies, helping America bridge the gap between itself and China.
Funding
Illinois, Indiana and Georgia Announce Plans for BEAD Challenges
Illinois aims to kick off the challenge process on Monday, January 29, and Indiana plans a March 4 start
January 22, 2024 – Illinois, Indiana and Georgia and Indiana have announced their plans to start the challenge process under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
States are waiting for approval of their Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Volume I draft plans to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. But two of the states have announced tentative dates::
- Illinois aims to kick off the challenge on Monday, January 29
- Indiana plans a March 4 start
- Georgia officials say they are prepared to launch its challenge as soon as it receives approval of its Volume 1 draft.
Engaging in the challenge process will afford local governments, nonprofits, and internet service providers the chance to rectify inaccuracies present on the FCC National Broadband Map, in an effort to accurately depict the availability of internet service within their respective states. The revised maps will play a crucial role in determining the eligibility of specific locations for funding under the BEAD program.
On Wednesday, the Illinois Office of Broadband said it wants to commence the challenge process on January 29, and began initiating efforts to inform residents of the impending procedure.
Illinois also released its BEAD Program Challenge Map on Monday, offering stakeholders the opportunity to delve into the mapping platform, explore its data layers, and familiarize themselves with the procedures for future challenge submissions.
The state anticipates that the challenge process will extend for two weeks, subject to final timing based on approval from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Residents of Illinois can actively engage in the process starting today by visiting BEADchallenge.org to conduct an internet speed test and submit the results. Alternatively, they can coordinate with registered local governments or non-profits to submit a challenge.
Indiana and Georgia proposals
Last Thursday, Indiana’s Broadband Office outlined its plans to initiate the state’s challenge process on March 4. The objective is to afford stakeholders additional time to pre-register for active participation in the broadband challenge process. The state will begin pre-registration in late February though the Connecting Indiana portal built by Ready.
In anticipation of this, the state office is informing local challengers about the advantages of acquiring a CostQuest license at the earliest opportunity.
Obtaining a CostQuest license allows eligible challengers to download the complete FCC National Broadband Map Fabric for Indiana. While not mandatory for challenge submissions, a CostQuest license may prove beneficial for those looking to submit bulk challenges.
Though Georgia is awaiting NTIA approval to begin its challenge process, the Georgia Technology Authority published a Challenge Process Guidebook on January 12 to assist eligible challengers in navigating the state’s challenge portal. Jessica Simmons, executive director of the state’s broadband office, said that the state is prepared to open the challenge as soon as it gets NTIA approval.
Once a state embarks on its BEAD challenge process, permissible entities have 30 days to submit challenges before the state broadband office moves into the rebuttal phase.
Rural
Consolidated Fears Losing RDOF Funding Over Bank’s Low Rating
Wells Fargo’s Weiss bank safety rating fell to C+ for Consolidated, one notch below the minimum B- rating required.
WASHINGTON, January 20, 2024 – Consolidated Communications fears it could get cut off from a federal broadband subsidy program because the safety rating of its bank has fallen below an acceptable level.
Consolidated, based in Mattoon, Il., obtained a required letter of credit from Wells Fargo bank under Federal Communications Commission’s rules established for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which in 2020 originally awarded $9.2 billion to dozens of broadband entities.
In a filing with the FCC Thursday, Consolidated reported that Wells Fargo’s Weiss bank safety rating fell to C+. That’s one notch below the minimum B- rating required by the FCC for RDOF funding recipients. An LOC with an ineligible bank could halt RDOF payments to the company.
Consolidated is asking for a six-month waiver to continue with Wells Fargo while searching for an eligible bank. It also wants the waiver to allow it to continue receiving RDOF funding needed to fulfill its RDOF buildout requirements.
“Absent [a] waiver for this six-month time frame, Consolidated will face suspension of support, the financial impact of which would curtail Consolidated’s fiber deployment,” the company said in the filing.
Consolidated’s waiver request comes at a sensitive time for the company. On Jan. 31, Consolidated shareholders are scheduled to vote on the company’s plan to be acquired by Searchlight Capital Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corp. for about $3.1 billion. Some shareholders are protesting that the sale price is too low.
Three years ago, Consolidated secured $58.9 million in RDOF money to serve 27,021 locations in portions of Florida, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Texas, and Vermont. The FCC conditioned the award on the need for an LOC from a qualified bank equal to the amount of RDOF support in the first year.
The Universal Service Administrative Company is charged with reviewing LOCs for compliance and can suspend RDOF recipients with an LOC from an ineligible bank because of a low Weiss score.
This month, USAC notified Consolidated about Wells Fargo’s ineligible C+ rating.
“USAC may be required to withhold all RDOF payments to Consolidated for lack of acceptable LOCs,” Consolidated said in stressing the need for the waiver.
Consolidated noted that Wells Fargo is the third largest bank with $1.7 trillion in assets and a Standard & Poor’s long-term issuer credit rating of A+, and an A- rating from [Fitch] and Moody’s.
“The [FCC’s] interest in securing the funds dispersed to Consolidated will be amply protected during the six-month waiver period by the LOCs issued by Wells Fargo given its demonstrated strength and stability,” Consolidated said.
Ted Hearn is the Editor of Policyband, a new website dedicated to comprehensive coverage of the broadband communications market. This piece was published on Policyband on January 19, 2024, and is reprinted with permission.
Community Broadband
AAPB Opposes Bill Forcing Kentucky Utility to Divest Telecommunications Unit
The bill would give Frankfort a deadline of Dec. 31, 2024 to either transfer or sell the utility’s public projects.
WASHINGTON, January 19, 2024 – The American Association for Public Broadband sent a Tuesday letter to the Kentucky General Assembly opposing legislation that would force the city of Frankfort’s municipal utility to sell or transfer its telecommunications business to a private entity.
The bill, proposed by State Senator Gex Williams, would give the Frankfort City Commission a deadline of Dec. 31, 2024, to vote to either transfer the utility’s public projects to the city or sell it.
The Frankfort Plant Board provides cable, landline, and broadband services to 65 percent of the city’s 28,000 residents.
The bill carries additional provisions that would mandate FPB to seek approval from the city commission for various expenses, and grant control over surplus revenues to the commission.
It also imposes an obligation on FPB to make payments in lieu of taxes to the city, school districts, and counties, a requirement that was optional in the past.
In a published op-ed circulating locally, Sen. Williams claimed that the FPB is “struggling to keep up” despite receiving millions of dollars of federal and state assistance.
The utility received $8 million from the state to build out fiber optic internet connections to 884 homes, but otherwise has been investing millions to build out its broadband offerings.
In the same article, Sen. Williams noted that FPB internet is “a significant asset”, but calls for divesting it to channel resources into developing the town’s riverfront into an enticing tourist destination.
AAPB reacts
In a statement made Tuesday, AAPB’s Executive Director Gigi Sohn suggests the situation is similar to an occurrence in Utah, where a campaign was launched against the quasi-governmental telecommunications provider UTOPIA Fiber by the state’s former House Speaker Greg Hughes.
“The attack on the highly successful and immensely popular Frankfort Plant Board is just the latest in a series of recent dark money efforts to slow the inevitable march toward communities owning their broadband futures,” states Sohn, citing similar campaigns launched against successful municipal networks in Michigan and Massachusetts.
Nationwide, dark money campaigns often suspected to be funded by incumbent service providers have been emerging, seemingly to sway local officials and residents against municipal broadband initiatives. In response, the AAPB is issuing alerts to highlight misinformation that it believes is fueling these campaigns.
The city of Frankfort contends that if the legislation is enacted, it could result in increased costs for power, water, and telecommunications services, potential job losses, and a decline in the quality of the network and customer service.
The FPB has been a provider of telecommunications services in Frankfort for more than 70 years, since the utility first began distributing television services in 1952.
The municipal utility has remained at the forefront of technology, developing a full-service network in the late 1990s, followed by an all-digital video network in 2009 and a fiber-to-the-home broadband network in 2021.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Movement to Restore R&D Tax Credit Prompts Broadband Interest
Illinois, Indiana and Georgia Announce Plans for BEAD Challenges
INCOMPAS Drives City Preparedness for Broadband Funding with BroadLAND Initiatives
Consolidated Fears Losing RDOF Funding Over Bank’s Low Rating
AAPB Opposes Bill Forcing Kentucky Utility to Divest Telecommunications Unit
Broadband Infrastructure Program From 2021 Offers Early Signs of NTIA Public-Private Success
Low-income Californians Cite Cost as Significant Barrier, Experts Mourn Loss of ACP
Sean Gonsalves: New Municipal Broadband Networks Skyrocket in Post-Pandemic America
President Biden Unveils $82 Million Investment to Expand Internet Access in North Carolina
NTIA Must Outline Clear Spectrum Auction Targets for U.S. 5G Leadership: CTIA
Eric Fruits: Slouching Toward the End of the Affordable Connectivity Program
Funding and Unified Standards Essential for Open RAN: Experts
CES 2024: FCC and AT&T Say Collaboration is Key in Combatting Spam
FCC Unveils Plans to Phase Out Affordable Connectivity Program
Bipartisan Bill Proposes $7 Billion Extension for Affordable Connectivity Program
Big Cities Turn To FCC To Tap Cable Broadband Fees
CES 2024: Biden Administration Announces Deal with EU on Cyber Trust Mark
FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program Shutdown Silent on Broadband Labels
Provider Says FCC Should Freeze Affordable Connectivity Program Transfers
CES 2024: NTIA Announces $50 Million Grant for DISH from Wireless Innovation Fund
CES 2024: NTIA to Release Spectrum Strategy Implementation Plan in March
Broadband Measurement Summit Announced for March 7
CES 2024: More Spectrum and Auction Authority Necessary for 5G
CTIA Urges FCC Extension for Implementing SIM Swap Safeguards
Broadband Measurement Summit Announced for March 7
FCC Rules Face Litigation Risk in 2024, Note Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on February 7, 2024 – Social Media in the Courts
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy
Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges
Broadband Breakfast on January 10, 2024 – Live from Las Vegas at CES 2024
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
Broadband Breakfast on January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Experts Still Disagree on FCC’s New Digital Discrimination Rules
Broadband Breakfast on December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
Trending
-
Robocall2 weeks ago
CES 2024: FCC and AT&T Say Collaboration is Key in Combatting Spam
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
Draft BEAD Plans Looking to Mark Some Fixed Wireless ‘Underserved’
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
NTIA Endorses FCC’s Proposed Increase of Broadband Speed Benchmark
-
Funding3 weeks ago
In Year-End Message, FCC Chairwoman Urges Affordable Connectivity Funding
-
12 Days of Broadband3 weeks ago
12 Days of Broadband: Net Neutrality Is the Issue That Never Dies
-
12 Days of Broadband4 weeks ago
12 Days: Broadband Mapping Efforts Ramped up in 2023
-
12 Days of Broadband4 weeks ago
12 Days: For State Broadband Offices, 2023 Was All About BEAD
-
Broadband Updates4 weeks ago
All 56 States and Territories Submit BEAD Initial Proposals