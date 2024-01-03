FCC Comments
NTIA Endorses FCC’s Proposed Increase of Broadband Speed Benchmark
The FCC sought comment on upping the definition to 100 * 20 Mbps.
WASHINGTON, January 3, 2024 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is backing the Federal Communications Commission’s proposal to alter the definition of broadband to increase the speed benchmark.
The current definition, set in 2015, requires a speed of 25 Megabits per second download and 1 Mbps upload for internet service to be considered broadband, or high-speed internet. The commission sought comment in November on a proposal to increase that threshold to 100 * 20 Mbps, in addition to using more data sources in its assessment of broadband availability in the U.S.
NTIA officials met with commission staff on December 21 to express support for the move, according to an ex parte letter the agency filed last week.
“We support the Commission’s proposal to raise the speed threshold for fixed broadband to 100 Mbps downstream and 20 Mbps upstream,” the agency wrote, saying a higher benchmark would better reflect user needs and bring the standard in line with the Infrastructure Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, which the NTIA is tasked with managing.
That $42.5-billion broadband expansion effort already has a 100 * 20 Mbps benchmark, meaning infrastructure funded by the program will be required to provide at least that speed, and areas currently receiving slower internet will be eligible to be served with BEAD funded infrastructure. Homes and businesses receiving less than the current FCC benchmark of 25 * 3 Mbps are given special priority.
The commission is required by section 706 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 to conduct annual assessments of the “availability of advanced telecommunications capability to all Americans.” In the same November notice of inquiry, the FCC proposed adding a number of new data points to that assessment, including latency, affordability, adoption, and equitable access among minority groups. That will partly be facilitated by the commission’s new Broadband Data Collection database, which has more precise information from internet providers.
The NTIA endorsed all of that as well, writing: “The Section 706 inquiry has the potential to serve as an important indicator of our nation’s progress toward achieving digital equity, and it will be best equipped to do so if it examines the available data on a wide range of challenges in this field.”
The agency added that it is working on a project with the Census Bureau to estimate broadband adoption in small geographic areas.
Industry response
In comments to the commission, broadband industry groups expressed broad support for the 100 * 20 Mbps benchmark, but some disagreed on the commission’s proposed long-term goal of 1 Gbps * 500 Mbps – something the NTIA did not touch on.
CTIA, a trade group representing wireless providers, wrote that while the commission noted some situations in which users require more than 100 * 20 Mbps, “none of these justifies a fixed broadband benchmark above 100 * 20 Mbps, even as a long-term goal.” That’s a view shared by WISPA, an association of wireless broadband providers.
NTCA, which represents small and rural broadband providers, advocated for an even higher long-term goal, but did not specify an exact number. Trade group INCOMPAS pushed for setting the download benchmark to 1 Gbps now, rather than in the future.
USTelecom, another broadband industry group, said the long-term 1 Gbps * 500 Mbps goal would be impractical, as the only technology capable of providing those speeds is fiber-optic cable.
“There are locations where deployment of fiber is not practical now and may never be,” the group wrote in comments to the Commission.
CTIA also opposed adding non-deployment metrics like adoption and affordability to the 706 inquiry, arguing that reporting requirements for existing Universal Service Fund programs are a better venue for assessing them.
CAF II Auction Recipients Push FCC to Extend Letter of Credit Waiver, Relax Restrictions
The agency proposed a shorter, more restrictive waiver.
WASHINGTON, September 14, 2023 – Internet service providers who received project funding under the Connect America Fund Phase II Auction are asking the Federal Communications Commission to continue waiving their letter of credit requirements.
The FCC requested in August comments on a proposal to extend the waiver for one year — through December 2024 from the current December 31, 2023 date — and limit it to providers who have filed all location reports on time and have finished at least 60 percent of the total locations they agreed to build in each state. In 2020 the FCC waived the letter of credit requirements — requiring a cash collateral on agreements for risk assessment — for auction recipients in response to the pandemic, allowing them to comply with the less restrictive Rural Digital Opportunity Fund letter of credit rules.
Without the waiver, providers would need to secure letters of credit for all support they had previously received, plus the money they are slated to receive in the coming year. The waiver reduces that requirement to a single year of funding if providers build infrastructure at the agreed upon pace.
Auction recipients, through the Connect America Fund Phase II Coalition, pushed back on both conditions in a filing to the FCC dated Monday and asked for a two-year extension on the waiver, citing long-term economic effects of the pandemic and rising interest rates. That would keep the waiver in place until December 31, 2025, the entire remaining build timeline.
The coalition asked for a lighter deployment threshold, 57 percent of a provider’s obligated locations rather than 60. It also pushed the FCC to include providers who have missed a filing deadline in the waiver, calling the “one strike and you’re out” proposal “disproportionate,” the filing said.
The CAF II auction provided in 2018 nearly $1.5 billion for providers to build out network infrastructure in areas that are expensive to serve. Recipients of funds under the auction are not required to provide broadband speeds, with a minimum requirement of 10 Mbps upload and 1 Mbps upload.
RDOF, which concluded a similar reverse auction in 2020, has allocated over $9 billion for the same purpose, with up to $11.2 million available for a second phase.
Future auctions are in jeopardy, though, as providers defaulted on nearly $3 billion of the initial award. Those that have not defaulted are pressing the FCC for more funding.
More than 300 people in the broadband industry asked the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to remove the requirement for the upcoming $42.5 billion BEAD grant program, arguing it prevents smaller providers with less capital on hand from participating.
FCC
Proposed Rules to Improve National Alert System Unnecessary, Say Critics
Proposed rules to improve EAS security and operational readiness are unnecessary, say commenters.
WASHINGTON, January 18, 2023 – Participants to the national public warning system claim that the Federal Communications Commission’s October rulemaking to improve its security and operational readiness will unduly increase resource and monetary burdens on participants.
The national warning system is composed of the Emergency Alert System, which transmits important emergency information to affected areas over television and radio, and the Wireless Emergency Alert System, which delivers that information to the public on their wireless devices. Participation in the system is voluntary for wireless providers, but radio and television broadcasters are required to deliver Presidential alerts via the EAS.
In the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, the FCC sought comment on ways to strengthen the operational readiness of the warning system by requiring EAS participants to report compromises of equipment and WEA participants to annually certify to having a cybersecurity risk management plan in place. It further asked that commercial mobile service providers “take steps to ensure that only valid alerts are displayed on consumer devices,” citing several instances where false alerts were given following a system hack.
Measures are unnecessary
Participants argued that such measures are unnecessary in reply comments to the Commission.
The proposals in the Notice are “unnecessary and will not meaningfully enhance operational readiness or security of EAS,” stated the National Association of Broadcasters in its comments, claiming that the Notice “presents only scant evidence of EAS equipment failures and new security threats, and thus does not justify the myriad measures proposed.”
Furthermore, NAB claimed, the notice fails to present a clear rationale for how the Commission’s heightened situational awareness would improve EAS readiness.
ACA Connects, a trade association representing small and mid-sized telecom and TV operators, added that the Notice identifies only two EAS security breaches in the past ten years, which, as the company said, is “hardly an epidemic.”
Participating mobile service providers have cyber risk management plans in place already, making any separate cyber certification requirement for WEA unnecessary and likely to cause fragmentation of service-specific plans, claimed wireless trade association, CTIA.
Increased participant burden
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is responsible for national-level activation and tests of the systems, stated in its comments that it is concerned about the potential increased burden placed upon participants.
EAS participants voluntarily and at no cost provide state and local alerts and mobile service providers voluntarily participate in WEA without compensation. FEMA argued that some stakeholders may “have difficulty justifying additional resources necessary to comply with increasing regulation.”
The proposed reporting, certification, and cyber management obligations are far too complex for many EAS participants to implement, stated NAB, claiming that the Commission’s estimation of costs are “wildly unrealistic,” not considering additional hires such a plan would require.
Mobile provider AT&T added that requirements for updating cybersecurity plans would divert valuable resources from the ongoing, broad cybersecurity efforts that participants engage in daily. The proposed authentication would inhibit the timely release of critical emergency alerts without completely eliminating false WEA messages, it continued.
The Center for internet Security, however, supported the FCC’s proposed actions, claiming that it moves forward with “critically important” measures to protect the nation’s alert systems from cyber threats.
Reply Comments of David Shaw and Drew Clark on the Removal of State Barriers to Broadband Investment and Competition
Before the
FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION
Washington, DC 20554
In the Matter of: Petition of City of Wilson, North Carolina, Pursuant to Section 706 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, Seeking Removal of State Barriers to Broadband Investment and Competition Petition of Electric Power Board of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Pursuant to Section 706 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, Seeking Removal of State Barriers to Broadband Investment and Competition
WCB Docket No. 14-115
WCB Docket No. 14-116
REPLY COMMENTS OF DAVID SHAW AND DREW CLARK OF
KIRTON McCONKIE
David Shaw
Drew Clark
Kirton McConkie
Thanksgiving Park Four
2600 W. Executive Parkway
Suite 400
Lehi, UT 84043
(801) 426-2100
September 29, 2014
The Utah Telecommunications Open Infrastructure Agency is an interlocal entity
under Utah law offering private companies the opportunity to sell ultra-high-speed broadband
services. For approximately 10 years, this platform has offered a fiber-optic “open access”
platform for private-sector broadband providers. Amidst the vibrant national debate about
municipalities offering Internet services, policy-makers should not neglect the role of “open
access” networks. Indeed, David Shaw and Drew Clark of Kirton McConkie offer these reply
comments to emphasize the strong synergies between a municipality’s obligations to serve as the guardian of its rights-of-way; the emerging opportunities for government entities to work with public-private partners in constructing or enhancing universal fiber-optic infrastructure; and the role that “open access” plays in fostering robust private-sector competition.
It is vital that public dialogue reflect an understanding of why the 11 pledging cities
participating in the Utah Telecommunications Open Infrastructure Agency – Brigham City,
Centerville, Layton, Lindon, Midvale, Murray, Orem, Payson, Perry, Tremonton and West
Valley City – value universal access to Gigabit Networks so highly.
Grass-roots dissatisfaction with low Internet speeds and high prices charged by large
cable and telecommunications companies has ramped interest in bringing Gigabit Networks to cities across the country. Google Fiber, for example, garnered extensive publicity with its “Think Big with a Gig” competition in 2010. More than 1,100 cities applied to get fiber. As is well known, the company picked Kansas City, and later Austin, Texas, and Provo, Utah. It is currently exploring potential partnerships with an additional nine cities.
But Google can’t go everywhere. That’s why more than 143 communities 1 – in states
from Alabama to Wyoming – are currently developing or considering the use of public-private
partnerships to ensure deployments for our beyond-Gigabit future.
Unfortunately, most discussions of Gigabit Networks simply continue along the
entrenched monopoly mindset. Below are important representative examples of communities
deploying open-access fiber networks.
Danville, Virginia. The filing by the National League of Cities, National Association
of Counties, U.S. Conference of Mayors, and National Association of Telecommunications
Officers and Advisors reads:
The City of Danville (population 42,996) once had the highest unemployment in the state. Their low-skilled, poorly educated population made it difficult to attract the types of industry that would sustain development in the region. While general communications access (telephone, cable TV, and Internet) was adequate for the home consumer, it was not optimized for businesses. Building a network that would help expand business opportunities as well as wire public anchor institutions was one of the key features of Danville’s approach to local economic development. The resulting open access, multiservice fiber network – nDanville –allows the city to provide direct service to schools and other city buildings as well as residential and business service. The network has been able to attract new businesses to the city and Danville has now gone from having the highest unemployment in Virginia to boasting a world-class technology infrastructure, revitalized downtown, new jobs, and a skilled workforce.2
Powell, Wyoming. The filing by the Coalition for Local Internet Choice makes these
important observations:
Powell exemplifies the way in which municipalities are using advanced communications systems to shrink the world and give its residents an opportunity to perform on a global platform. A South Korean venture capital firm has agreed to pay up to $5.5 million to engage 150 certified teachers in rural Wyoming to teach English to students in South Korea using high-speed video teleconferencing over Powell’s fiber-to-the-home system. The Powell fiber system will enable the Wyoming-based teachers to work from home. The company that developed this project is now planning similar projects for students in China, Japan, and Taiwan. The project has been so successful that the City was able to acquire full ownership of the project 18 years ahead of schedule.3
Utahns along the Wasatch Front can take pride in the role that the open-access Utah
Telecommunications Open Infrastructure Agency (“UTOPIA”) has played in bringing Utah to
the forefront of broadband innovation. Together with UTOPIA’s retail Internet service
providers – 17 of whom are currently available on the UTOPIA network – the speeds of
UTOPIA service are second to none, anywhere in the country.
With the right public-private partnership, the communities of the Utah cities along the
Wasatch Front will be well-prepared for future economic development.
A public-private partnership is a way of leveraging government resources without
incurring the expense of going to the capital markets and incurring more debt. Public-private
partnerships also give governments a means of ensuring “asset performance,” since payments to the private entity are based on fulfillment and performance. Such normal burdens as labor issues, debt and managing costs fall to the private partner.
Under the public-private partnership model, municipalities have oversight responsibility, but no direct day-to-day role in the build-out and operations of the network. A public-private partner becomes the network operator and wholesaler, overseen by a public entity composed of participating municipalities, to ensure that the contractually agreed performance standards are achieved. The network remains an open access network, with the public-private partner’s role being maximization of competition between providers on the network. The cities retain ownership of the network assets, and the public-private partner takes operational responsibility for the network over a 30-year period, effectively leasing the network from the cities.
Under the public-private partnership/”open access” model, the network operator becomes the provider of the “fiber highway” that an existing or new entrant can use to deliver data, voice, video and other services to customers. This highway is open to any provider that wishes to use it, including the incumbents.
We believe that the combination of public-private partnerships, together with “open
access,” must become a more central part of the discussion around municipal broadband.
FOOTNOTES
1 “Number of Community FTTP Networks Reaches 143,” Masha Zager, Broadband Communities, August/September 2014, pp. 10-22.
2 Comments of the National League of Cities, National Association of Counties, U.S. Conference of Mayors, and National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors, FCC Docket 14-115, FCC Docket 14-116, August 29, 2014. (Internal citations omitted.)
3 Comments of the Coalition for Local Internet Choice, FCC Docket 14-115, FCC Docket 14-116. August 29, 2014. (Internal citations omitted.)
