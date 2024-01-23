Tribal Broadband
NTIA Extends Tribal Broadband Application Window
Tribal governments can now submit proposals through March 22, 2024, rather than January 23.
WASHINGTON, January 23, 2024 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration extended on Monday the application window for its tribal broadband grant program.
Applications for funding under the second round of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program will now be accepted through March 22, 2024, rather than January 23. The move is an effort to give Tribal governments more time to put together competitive proposals and form groups to apply for grants collectively, something the NTIA encourages.
The agency said in a release that applicants who already submitted proposals can submit revised applications before the new deadline, but the entire application must be resubmitted.
The $3 billion program was stood up by the Infrastructure Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. Funds can be used to build new infrastructure and pursue other connectivity efforts like affordability programs and workforce development. More than $1.8 billion has already been allocated to 226 Tribal entities through the first round of funding.
The agency plans to award most of the remaining funds in this round, nearly $980 million in total. Infrastructure projects are expected to receive between $1 million and $50 million, with adoption and digital equity projects looking at $100,000 to $2.5 million.
Those are not mandatory ranges, but Tribal governments applying for funds exceeding the upper ends will have to justify their need for additional money.
The first round of funding, announced in June 2021, gave applicants just three months to submit proposals. The second notice of funding opportunity doubled that, with a six month application window. Monday’s extension pushes the total to eight months.
Tribal Broadband
Tribal Ready COO Adam Geisler Addresses Importance of Data Sovereignty to Tribes
The federal government has failed to uphold its trust responsibility to provide health, safety and welfare to Native American tribes.
WASHINGTON, November 20, 2023 – A tribal broadband leader said Friday the federal government has failed to uphold its trust responsibility to provide health, safety and welfare to Native American tribes, speaking at an event in the broadband community on Friday.
The leader, Adam Geisler, president and chief operating officer of Tribal Ready, said that the digital divide persisted on tribal lands partly because federal agencies and internet providers haven’t met funding and deployment obligations.
In the “Ask Me Anything” event, Geisler, a member of the La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians, discussed his journey from being tribal leader to a division chief for tribal broadband connectivity at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and eventually to his role at Tribal Ready.
Geisler emphasized the importance of understanding tribal sovereignty, which he described as the ability of tribes to govern their people, lands, and processes. He highlighted the unique political standing of tribes in the United States and their relationship with the federal government.
One critical aspect of this is the importance of tribal data sovereignty, which involves control over the collection, access, and use of data related to tribes.
In addition to the federal government’s failure to uphold its trust responsibilities, industry broadband has had shortcomings despite being subsidized. Federal funding alone will not close the digital divide without policy and statute revisions for flexibility and practical application, he said.
Geisler also touched on the successful allocation of the 2.5 GigaHertz (GHz) band of spectrum to tribes, viewing it as a step in the right direction but insufficient in fully addressing connectivity needs.
He advocated for a mixed-technology approach to broadband solutions, recognizing that different technologies like fiber, wireless, and satellite can complement each other to provide comprehensive coverage.
Broadband's Impact
Tribal Providers Say They Rely on ACP to Connect Communities
The fund is set to run dry in 2024.
WASHINGTON, October 30, 2023 – The Affordable Connectivity Program is essential for keeping people connected on Tribal lands, Tribal broadband providers said on Monday,
Started in 2021 with $14 billion set aside by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, the ACP provides over 21 million Americans with a monthly internet subsidy – $30 for low-income families and $75 residents of Tribal lands. The program is set to run out of money in 2024.
That would leave many Tribal residents faced with a voice between their internet bill and other essentials like food and electricity, said Linnea Jackson, the general manager of the Hoopa Valley Public Utilities District.
Her customers “need the internet for everyday life, but they also rely on that benefit” to make their monthly payment, she said at a webinar on Tribal broadband.
Allyson Mitchell, general manager of Tribal broadband provider Mohawk Networks, said the 500 ACP recipients on her networks are similarly reliant on the money to stay connected.
The Biden administration asked Congress last week to shore up the ACP with an extra $6 billion in its next spending package. That, White House estimates, would be enough to continue the program through December 2024.
A bipartisan chorus of lawmakers have been making similar pleas in recent months. Proponents of the program point to its roles in closing the digital divide – allowing low-income Americans to use the broadband infrastructure built with federal funding programs. In September, broadband companies pushed Congress to safeguard the ACP from gridlock on Capitol Hill by rolling it into an annual fund run by the FCC.
With a new speaker elected in the House, Congress has until November 17 to fund the government before the current stopgap measure runs out.
Jackson is hopeful that will include money for the ACP, she said, but she and her colleagues are bracing to make tough decisions if the fund dries up next year.
“We can’t just be providing service at no cost,” Jackson said. “We might have to look at shutting off those people, which is the opposite of what we want to do. We’re trying to serve an underserved community.”
Tribal Broadband
GAO Wants NTIA Feedback to Tribes Receiving Smaller Broadband Grants
Feedback could help Tribes improve future funding applications and expand broadband infrastructure.
WASHINGTON, August 25, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration should offer feedback to Native American tribes who receive less grant money than they apply for, according to a government watchdog report.
The November 2021 Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act (passed by Congress in December 2020) provided $3 billion to fund tribal broadband infrastructure through the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.
Tribal broadband access lags behind the rest of the country. Program funds are used to subsidize monthly internet costs, conduct studies and plan for future projects, and to upgrade and expand infrastructure.
After receiving more than $5 billion in grant requests, the NTIA disbursed almost $2 billion to over 190 tribes in the first round of Tribal broadband funding, which ended in July. Some tribes did not receive the full amount they applied for, but instead were given a small fraction in what the agency calls “equitable distribution grants.”
In a report by the watchdog’s infrastructure director, Andrew Von Ah, the Government Accountability Office says these tribes were never told why they received significantly less funds than they applied for.
The availability of second round of Tribal funding, announced in July, is expected to allocate nearly $1 billion. Applications are open until January 2024.
The grant application process is lengthy and is a strain on tribal resources. This is especially true for smaller tribes, who “might have a part-time IT person if they’re lucky… They don’t have technical resources,” said Lisa Hanlon, CEO of the telecom company Teltech Group and Cherokee Nation citizen, at a conference earlier this year.
With a second of funding also announced in July, constructive feedback “could help these applicants improve their applications and increase confidence in the impartiality of the program’s award process,” the GAO wrote.
Of the 191 first-round grants, 30 percent were equitable distribution grants. Yet these grants accounted for just 2 percent of the total funding awarded, the report said.
The NTIA told GAO that it does not intend to provide feedback to equitable distribution grant recipients because, as they received some funding, they are not technically unsuccessful under the law.
The agency is also understaffed, it wrote in a response to the report, and would better be able to serve equitable distribution grant recipients by assisting them with the smaller projects they are able to fund.
“This effort would effectively provide the same benefit as receiving constructive feedback,” the NTIA wrote.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Pennsylvania Broadband Authority Sees No Conflict in State Preemption Law and BEAD Rules
FCC Chief Says More Than 20 Percent of Affordable Connectivity Signups are New
NTIA to Release AI Accountability Report ‘This Winter’
CPF Allocates $228 Million to Launch Open Access Grant Program in New York
NTIA Extends Tribal Broadband Application Window
Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024–Preparing for 20th Anniversary of the Pulver Order
Carl Guardino: The Time is Now for 100% Broadband Access in the U.S.
Movement to Restore R&D Tax Credit Prompts Broadband Interest
Illinois, Indiana and Georgia Announce Plans for BEAD Challenges
INCOMPAS Drives City Preparedness for Broadband Funding with BroadLAND Initiatives
Consolidated Fears Losing RDOF Funding Over Bank’s Low Rating
AAPB Opposes Bill Forcing Kentucky Utility to Divest Telecommunications Unit
CES 2024: FCC and AT&T Say Collaboration is Key in Combatting Spam
Bipartisan Bill Proposes $7 Billion Extension for Affordable Connectivity Program
CES 2024: Biden Administration Announces Deal with EU on Cyber Trust Mark
FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program Shutdown Silent on Broadband Labels
Provider Says FCC Should Freeze Affordable Connectivity Program Transfers
CES 2024: NTIA Announces $50 Million Grant for DISH from Wireless Innovation Fund
CES 2024: NTIA to Release Spectrum Strategy Implementation Plan in March
FCC Issues Timeline for ACP Wind Down
Ted Hearn: A Supreme Court Case About Fish Could Harpoon The FCC
CTIA Urges FCC Extension for Implementing SIM Swap Safeguards
CES 2024: Senators Talk Priorities on AI, Broadband Connectivity
CES 2024: FCC Commissioners Talk Net Neutrality, Spectrum, Favorite Gadgets
Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024–Preparing for 20th Anniversary of the Pulver Order
Broadband Measurement Summit Announced for March 7
FCC Rules Face Litigation Risk in 2024, Note Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy
Broadband Breakfast on January 31, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges
Broadband Breakfast on January 10, 2024 – Live from Las Vegas at CES 2024
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
Broadband Breakfast on January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Experts Still Disagree on FCC’s New Digital Discrimination Rules
Broadband Breakfast on December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
Trending
-
Robocall2 weeks ago
CES 2024: FCC and AT&T Say Collaboration is Key in Combatting Spam
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
Draft BEAD Plans Looking to Mark Some Fixed Wireless ‘Underserved’
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
NTIA Endorses FCC’s Proposed Increase of Broadband Speed Benchmark
-
Funding4 weeks ago
In Year-End Message, FCC Chairwoman Urges Affordable Connectivity Funding
-
12 Days of Broadband3 weeks ago
12 Days of Broadband: Net Neutrality Is the Issue That Never Dies
-
12 Days of Broadband4 weeks ago
12 Days: Broadband Mapping Efforts Ramped up in 2023
-
12 Days of Broadband4 weeks ago
12 Days: For State Broadband Offices, 2023 Was All About BEAD
-
Broadband Updates4 weeks ago
All 56 States and Territories Submit BEAD Initial Proposals