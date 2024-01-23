Artificial Intelligence
NTIA to Release AI Accountability Report ‘This Winter’
The document will suggest policies for auditing AI systems, the agency’s top official said.
WASHINGTON, January 23, 2024 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is planning to release its artificial intelligence accountability report “this winter,” the agency’s top official said on Monday.
The NTIA first requested comment in April 2023 on what policies should be put in place to ensure the trustworthiness of AI systems. More than 1,400 commenters weighed in, which is a lot for the agency, NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson said at a Knight Foundation event.
Davidson said audits will be a part of the policy ecosystem the report proposes.
“I think one of the things that we’ve seen is: like financial audits for the financial accounting system, there is going to be a role to play for audits in the AI ecosystem,” he said.
The agency’s report will weigh in on the data transparency requirements, safety standards, and consequences for violating those standards that will be necessary to make AI audits effective, according to Davidson. It will also consider how to stand up a market of third party AI auditors, another analogue to the accountability system that exists for financial institutions.
In addition to assessing AI systems, the agency is also considering how policymakers can support trustworthiness “through the things that we fund” and “things that we press people to adopt,” Davidson said.
“Maybe there will be things that should be mandated or that we think policymakers or legislators should look at,” he continued.
The NTIA is set to formally request comment on another AI initiative “this spring,” Davidson said. That’s a study into how to regulate “open source” AI, systems whose model weights – key values that determine how the model functions – are publicly available.
The agency announced its intention to conduct the study in December 2023, a month after President Joe Biden released an executive order calling for inquiries into AI safety standards.
Artificial Intelligence
CES 2024: Senators Talk Priorities on AI, Broadband Connectivity
Lawmakers called for guardrails on AI systems and more ACP funding.
LAS VEGAS, January 12, 2024 – U.S. senators highlighted their tech policy priorities on artificial intelligence and broadband connectivity at CES on Friday.
Sens. Ben Luján, D-New Mexico, Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, and John Hickenlooper, D-Colorado, sat on a panel moderated by Senator Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada.
Promise and perils of AI
The lawmakers highlighted their focus on mitigating the potential risks of implementing AI.
Hickenlooper touted the AI Research, Innovation and Accountability Act, which he introduced in November with Luján and other members of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.
That law would require businesses deploying AI in relation to critical infrastructure operation, biometric data collection, criminal justice, and other “critical-impact” uses to submit risk assessments to the Commerce Department. The National Institute of Standards and Technology, housed in the department, would be tasked with developing standards for authenticating human and AI-generated content online.
“AI is everywhere,” Hickenlooper said. “And every application comes with incredible opportunity, but also remarkable risks.”
Connectivity
Luján and Rosen expressed support for recent legislation introduced to extend the Affordable Connectivity Program. The fund, which provides a $30 monthly internet subsidy to 23 million low-income households, is set to dry up in April 2024 without more money from Congress.
The ACP Extension Act would provide $7 billion to keep the program afloat through 2024. It was first stood up with $14 billion from the Infrastructure Act in late 2021.
“There are a lot of us working together,” Luján said, to keep the program alive for “people across America who could not connect, not because they didn’t have a connection to their home or business, but because they couldn’t afford it.”
Lawmakers, advocates, the Biden administration, and industry groups have been calling for months for additional funding, but the bill faces an uncertain future as House Republicans look to cut back on domestic spending.
Luján also stressed the need to reinstate the Federal Communications Commission’s spectrum auction authority.
“I’m ashamed to say it’s lapsed, but we need to get this done,” he said.
The Commission’s authority to auction off and issue licenses for the commercial use of electromagnetic spectrum expired for the first time in March 2023 after Congress failed to renew it. A stopgap law permitting the agency to issue already purchased licenses passed in December, but efforts at blanket reauthorization have stalled.
12 Days of Broadband
12 Days: Is ChatGPT Artificial General Intelligence or Not?
On the First Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me: One Artificial General Intelligence
December 21, 2023 – Just over one year ago, most people in the technology and internet world would talk about passing the Turing test as if it were something far in the future.
This “test,” originally called the imitation game by computer scientist Alan Turing in 1950, is a hypothetical test of a machine’s ability to exhibit intelligent behavior equivalent to, or indistinguishable from, that of a human.
The year 2023 – and the explosive economic, technological, and societal force unleashed by OpenAI since the release of its ChatGPT on November 30, 2022 – make those days only 13 months ago seem quaint.
For example, users of large language models like ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, Meta’s Llama and many others are daily interacting with machines as if they were simply very smart humans.
Yes, yes, informed users understand that Chatbots like these are simply using neural networks with very powerful predictive algorithms to come up with the probabilistic “next word” in a sequence begun by the questioner’s inquiry. And, yes, users understand the propensity of such machines to “hallucinate” information that isn’t quite accurate, or even accurate at all.
Which makes the Chatbots seem, well, a little bit more human.
Drama at OpenAI
At a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event on November 22, 2023, marking the one-year anniversary of ChatGPT’s public launch, our expert panelists focused on the regulatory uncertainty bequeathed by a much-accelerated form of artificial intelligence.
The event took place days after Sam Altman, CEO of the OpenAI, was fired – before rejoining the company on that Wednesday, with a new board of directors. The board members who forced Altman out (all replaced, except one) had clashed with him on the company’s safety efforts.
More than 700 OpenAI employees then signed a letter threatening to quit if the board did not agree to resign.
In the backdrop, in other words, there was a policy angle behind of corporate boardroom battles that was in itself a big tech stories of the year.
“This [was] accelerationism versus de-celerationism,” said Adam Thierer, a senior fellow at the R Street Institute, during the event.
Washington and the FCC wake up to AI
And it’s not that Washington is closing its eyes to the potentially life-altering – literally – consequences of artificial intelligence.
In October, the Biden administration issued an executive order on AI safety includes measures aimed at both ensuring safety and spurring innovation, with directives for federal agencies to generate safety and AI identification standards as well as grants for researchers and small businesses looking to use the technology.
But it’s not clear which side legislators on Capitol Hill might take in the future.
One notable application of AI in telecom highlighted by FCC chief Jessica Rosenworcel is AI-driven spectrum sharing optimization. Rosenworcel said in a July hearing that AI-enabled radios could collaborate autonomously, enhancing spectrum use without a central authority, an advancement poised for implementation.
AI’s potential contribution to enhancing broadband mapping efforts was explored in a November House hearing. AI faced skepticism from experts who argued that in rural areas where data is scarce and of inferior quality, machine learning would struggle to identify potential inaccuracies. Initially, the FCC regarded AI as having strong potential for aiding in broadband mapping.
Also in November, the FCC voted to launch a formal inquiry on the potential impact of AI on robocalls and robotexts. The agency believes that illegal robocalls can be addressed through AI which can flag certain patterns that are deemed suspicious and analyze voice biometrics for synthesized voices.
But isn’t ChatGPT a form of artificial general intelligence?
As we’ve learned through an intensive focus on AI over the course of the year, somewhere still beyond passing the Turing test is the acclaimed concept of “artificial general intelligence.” That presumably means that it is a little bit smarter than ChatGPT-4.
Previously, OpenAI had defined AGI as “AI systems that are generally smarter than humans.” But apparently sometime recently, the company redefined this to mean “a highly autonomous system that outperforms humans at most economically valuable work.”
Some, including Rumman Chowdury, CEO of the tech accountability nonprofit Humane Intelligence, argue that framing AGI in economic terms, OpenAI recast its mission as building things to sell, a far cry from its original vision of using intelligent AI systems to benefit all.
AGI, as ChatGPT-4 told this reporter, “refers to a machine’s ability to understand, learn, and apply its intelligence to solve any problem, much like a human being. ChatGPT, while advanced, is limited to tasks within the scope of its training and programming. It excels in language-based tasks but does not possess the broad, adaptable intelligence that AGI implies.”
That sound like something that an AGI-capable machine would very much want the world to believe.
Additional reporting provided on this story by Reporter Jericho Casper.
See “The Twelve Days of Broadband” on Broadband Breakfast
Artificial Intelligence
Sam Altman to Rejoin OpenAI, Tech CEOs Subpoenaed, EFF Warns About Malware
Altman was brought back to OpenAI only days after being fired.
November 22, 2023 – OpenAI announced in an X post early Wednesday morning that Sam Altman will be re-joining the company that built ChatGPT as CEO after he was fired on Friday.
Altman confirmed his intention to rejoin OpenAI in an X post Wednesday morning, saying that he was looking forward to returning to OpenAI with support from the new board.
Former company president Greg Brockman also said Wednesday he will return to the AI company.
Altman and Brockman will join with a newly formed board, which includes former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor as the chair, former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, who previously held a position on the OpenAI board.
Satya Nadella, the CEO of OpenAI backer Microsoft, echoed support for both Brockman and Altman rejoining OpenAI, adding that he is looking forward to continuing building a relationship with the OpenAI team in order to best deliver AI services to customers.
OpenAI received backlash from several hundred employees who threatened to leave and join Microsoft under Altman and Brockman unless the current board of directors agreed to resign.
Tech CEOs subpoenaed to attend hearing
Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, and Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, announced Monday that tech giants Snap, Discord and X have been issued subpoenas for their appearance at the Senate Judiciary Committee on December 6 in relation to concerns over child sexual exploitation online.
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, X CEO Linda Yaccarino and Discord CEO Jason Citron have been asked to address how or if they’ve worked to confront that issue.
Durbin said in a press release that the committee “promised Big Tech that they’d have their chance to explain their failures to protect kids. Now’s that chance. Hearing from the CEOs of some of the world’s largest social media companies will help inform the Committee’s efforts to address the crisis of online child sexual exploitation.”
Durbin noted in a press release that both X and Discord refused to initially accept subpoenas, which required the US Marshal Service to personally deliver those respective documents.
The committee is looking to have Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testify as well but have not received confirmation regarding their attendance.
Several bipartisan bills have been brought forth to address that kind of exploitation, including the Earn It Act, proposed by Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, and Graham, which holds them liable under child sexual abuse material laws.
EFF urging FTC to sanction sellers of malware-containing devices
The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a non-profit digital rights group, have asked the Federal Trade Commission in a letter on November 14 to sanction resellers like Amazon and AliExpress following allegations mobile devices and Android TV boxes purchased from their stores contain malware.
The letter explained that once the devices were turned on and connected to the internet, they would begin “communicating with botnet command and control (C2) servers. From there, these devices connect to a vast click-fraud network which a report by HUMAN Security recently dubbed BADBOX.”
The EFF added that this malware is often operating unbeknownst to the consumer, and without advanced technical knowledge, there is nothing they can do to remedy it themselves.
“These devices put buyers at risk not only by the click-fraud they routinely take part in, but also the fact that they facilitate using the buyers’ internet connections as proxies for the malware manufacturers or those they sell access to,” explained the letter.
EFF said that the devices containing malware included ones manufactured by Chinese companies AllWinner and RockChip, who have been reported on for sending out products with malware before by EFF.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
NTIA to Release AI Accountability Report ‘This Winter’
CPF Allocates $228 Million to Launch Open Access Grant Program in New York
NTIA Extends Tribal Broadband Application Window
Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024–Preparing for 20th Anniversary of the Pulver Order
Carl Guardino: The Time is Now for 100% Broadband Access in the U.S.
Movement to Restore R&D Tax Credit Prompts Broadband Interest
Illinois, Indiana and Georgia Announce Plans for BEAD Challenges
INCOMPAS Drives City Preparedness for Broadband Funding with BroadLAND Initiatives
Consolidated Fears Losing RDOF Funding Over Bank’s Low Rating
AAPB Opposes Bill Forcing Kentucky Utility to Divest Telecommunications Unit
Broadband Infrastructure Program From 2021 Offers Early Signs of NTIA Public-Private Success
Low-income Californians Cite Cost as Significant Barrier, Experts Mourn Loss of ACP
CES 2024: FCC and AT&T Say Collaboration is Key in Combatting Spam
Bipartisan Bill Proposes $7 Billion Extension for Affordable Connectivity Program
Big Cities Turn To FCC To Tap Cable Broadband Fees
CES 2024: Biden Administration Announces Deal with EU on Cyber Trust Mark
FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program Shutdown Silent on Broadband Labels
Provider Says FCC Should Freeze Affordable Connectivity Program Transfers
CES 2024: NTIA Announces $50 Million Grant for DISH from Wireless Innovation Fund
CES 2024: NTIA to Release Spectrum Strategy Implementation Plan in March
CES 2024: More Spectrum and Auction Authority Necessary for 5G
CTIA Urges FCC Extension for Implementing SIM Swap Safeguards
FCC Issues Timeline for ACP Wind Down
Ted Hearn: A Supreme Court Case About Fish Could Harpoon The FCC
Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024–Preparing for 20th Anniversary of the Pulver Order
Broadband Measurement Summit Announced for March 7
FCC Rules Face Litigation Risk in 2024, Note Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy
Broadband Breakfast on January 31, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges
Broadband Breakfast on January 10, 2024 – Live from Las Vegas at CES 2024
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
Broadband Breakfast on January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Experts Still Disagree on FCC’s New Digital Discrimination Rules
Broadband Breakfast on December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
Trending
-
Robocall2 weeks ago
CES 2024: FCC and AT&T Say Collaboration is Key in Combatting Spam
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
Draft BEAD Plans Looking to Mark Some Fixed Wireless ‘Underserved’
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
NTIA Endorses FCC’s Proposed Increase of Broadband Speed Benchmark
-
Funding4 weeks ago
In Year-End Message, FCC Chairwoman Urges Affordable Connectivity Funding
-
12 Days of Broadband3 weeks ago
12 Days of Broadband: Net Neutrality Is the Issue That Never Dies
-
12 Days of Broadband4 weeks ago
12 Days: Broadband Mapping Efforts Ramped up in 2023
-
12 Days of Broadband4 weeks ago
12 Days: For State Broadband Offices, 2023 Was All About BEAD
-
Broadband Updates4 weeks ago
All 56 States and Territories Submit BEAD Initial Proposals