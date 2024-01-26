Funding
Oklahoma Broadband Office Greenlights 142 Projects Worth $374 Million
January 25, 2024 – The Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board voted on Thursday to greenlight 142 broadband extension programs throughout 57 of the state’s 77 counties.
The board approved $374 million in grants for broadband programs, funded by the preexisting American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Thirty-one participating internet service providers will help supplement the effort by contributing $90 million in matching funds.
“Governor Stitt and the Legislature’s vision to make broadband service available statewide is clearly taking root,” said Jim Meek, chair of the Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board. “With hundreds of applications and over $5.1 billion in funding requests, I commend the board for its dedication and the broadband office staff for its expertise in bringing to fruition this historic first grant program to bridge the digital divide.”
The broadband programs were selected from a list curated by the Oklahoma Broadband Office. The board approved the projects in October and initiated a process to enforce that only homes and businesses without broadband service can participate. The initiatives must be completed by 2026.
The program will set out to serve 55,000 locations that currently do not have broadband internet. Eighty percent of the upcoming projects will utilize fiber.
“The board’s action is a giant step forward to improving quality of life and fostering digital growth throughout Oklahoma, but especially in rural areas,” said Mike Sanders, executive director of the broadband office.
“Access to reliable and affordable broadband will enable better educational and healthcare services, stimulate economic development, and empower Oklahomans to leverage the online technologies of the future, regardless of zip code.”
Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall argued that broadband expansion is critical in ensuring the state remains an attractive destination for employers.
In June 2019, the Oklahoma Broadband Office embarked on the“Let’s Get Digital: Oklahoma Broadband Tour,” to hear perspectives from Oklahomans on how to better improve wireless internet service. In 2022, the U.S. Treasury department awarded Oklahoma over $167 million to create the Oklahoma Broadband Infrastructure Grants Program.
Expert Opinion
Eric Bathras: The Lesson from BTOP is De-risking Vendor Supply Chains
Broadband infrastructure projects need to exemplify innovation in management of procurement processes.
In 2010, Maryland’s Department of Information Technology was awarded one of the largest NTIA grants nationwide, approximately $160M. As the prime recipient, DoIT was responsible for designing and constructing 1,300 fiber miles and connecting nearly 1,100 community anchor institutions. With an allocation of approximately $4.25B within the NTIA’s BTOP program, it became evident that the One Maryland Broadband Network would face immense competition for resources, contractors, and products.
As NTIA’s broadband allocation now exceeds ten times the size of BTOP, the lessons learned from OMBN become invaluable for de-risking vendor supply chains in today’s competitive environment.
Early Recognition and Strategic Approach: OMBN identified three critical path items early in the process: ensuring timely product supply on a large scale (such as conduit, handholes, and fiber), creating a frictionless competitive public solicitation environment and standardizing products and installations.
Initiated Early Engagement with Product Manufacturers: Proactively meeting with manufacturers, OMBN confirmed product availability and explored project pricing. By establishing clear expectations for the delivery of products and comparing it to the projected installation schedule, OMBN secured an initial subset of the required products. This facilitated a comprehensive assessment of procurement speed, aligning seamlessly with construction procurements and installations.
Implemented Product Standardization: Actively pursuing the standardization of fiber, conduit, and handhole sizes added significant value. This approach fostered predictability and consistency streamlining oversight, installation procedures, learning curves for new personnel, splicing activities, and logistics, contributing to a more cohesive and cost-effective project execution.
Instituted Shared Definitions: Implementing standardized naming and numbering conventions for installations distinguished segments as underground construction or applications for aerial installation. This shared approach held value by promoting a common language and understanding among internal and external project stakeholders. The standardized definitions contributed to enhanced communication, streamlined documentation, and a more efficient workflow. It facilitated smoother collaboration, reducing potential misunderstandings, and led to a more organized and effective project management process.
Streamlined and Simplified Procurements: Initiating RFQ solicitations formed deep construction contractor and product supplier pools. Prior to the start of the BTOP project, DoIT established a Cable & Wire Contract, resulting in a pool of approximately twenty pre-qualified contractors eligible to bid on construction and product supply RFPs. This diverse pool ranged from small, local businesses to national vendors.
For product supply solicitations, OMBN implemented just-in-time delivery specifications in subsequent RFPs for conduit, handholes, and fiber. Aligning with construction RFPs, the creation of a product vendor pool provided the OMBN the necessary depth, diversity, and flexibility between regional and national suppliers. By leveraging this approach, suppliers may be willing to take on upfront storage and logistics risks, enabling the release of products without the burden of a large storage space. Maintaining a diverse supplier pool will afford your organization greater redundancy in addressing supply chain bottlenecks when they arise.
To encourage competitive bidding and cost-effectiveness, installation RFPs were released in reasonable and manageable distances. This allowed local and regional contractors to compete effectively against national counterparts, eliminating burdensome bonding requirements. It also promoted competitive pricing, facilitating a mix of wins between smaller local companies and regional and national contractors, resulting in cost savings that could be reallocated across the project where there may be other budgetary constraints.
OMBN tailored underground construction and fiber installation RFPs for labor only, except for contractors being responsible for consumables such as ground rods, conduit end caps, and muletape. By shifting the risk associated with consumables away from the infrastructure owner, OMBN minimized unnecessary complications or material waste. Additionally, for underground segments, invoice or payment milestones were linked to successful conduit proofing, while for aerial segments, milestones were tied to the successful installation of fiber master reels. This approach facilitated predictable and prompt completion of work and invoicing, preventing unfinished segments or applications and discouraging contractors from delaying handhole completion and restoration.
Efficiently Managed the Supply Chain: OMBN was able to manage the entire product supply chain within a reasonable outdoor secured storage space to help mitigate risks and reduce costs. Ordering fiber, conduit and handholes by the truckload secured the greatest discount and provided predictability in the organization and management of the storage yard. This not only mitigated potential risks but also contributed to a streamlined and efficient supply chain, enabling better cost control and resource utilization throughout the project lifecycle.
Achieved Significant Cost Savings and Project Success: OMBN realized considerable financial savings, surpassing $5M in budgetary efficiency. This fiscal prudence allowed for funds to be allocated towards backbone and CAI expansion. The outcome was an exceptional project completion rate, exceeding 107% on fiber miles and 121% on connected CAIs within the rural counties. This surpassed the initial grant targets, demonstrating not only the project’s financial efficacy but its substantial impact on extending connectivity to un(der)served areas not originally anticipated.
These breakthrough procurement and logistics strategies exemplified innovation in the management of the procurement processes, the cultivation of strategic vendor engagement, and the implementation of efficient supply chain practices. OMBN’s overachievement underscores the significance of well thought out planning for large-scale, complex broadband infrastructure projects. In environments where competition for resources is as relevant and challenging as the completion of the work itself, these demonstrated approaches not only showcased ingenuity but also affirmed the spirit of partnership between the infrastructure owner, the project team members, construction contractors and product vendors.
Eric Bathras is the global broadband leader for AECOM. In 2010, he served as the program manager for OMBN responsible for the planning, design and implementation of the state’s NTIA/BTOP grant in the rural counties. He later went on to serve as the director of network operations for networkMaryland. Today, he has architected the Smartest Street in America, has been an invited speaker at the Wharton School of Business and National League of Cities and advises hyperscalers, public sector entities, broadband authorities and DOTs on best practices to plan and expand their local, regional and global fiber infrastructure. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Illinois, Indiana and Georgia Announce Plans for BEAD Challenges
Illinois aims to kick off the challenge process on Monday, January 29, and Indiana plans a March 4 start
January 22, 2024 – Illinois, Indiana and Georgia have announced their plans to start the challenge process under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
States are waiting for approval of their Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Volume I draft plans to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. But two of the states have announced tentative dates:
- Illinois aims to kick off the challenge on Monday, January 29
- Indiana plans a March 4 start
- Georgia officials say they are prepared to launch its challenge as soon as it receives approval of its Volume 1 draft.
Engaging in the challenge process will afford local governments, nonprofits, and internet service providers the chance to rectify inaccuracies present on the FCC National Broadband Map, in an effort to accurately depict the availability of internet service within their respective states. The revised maps will play a crucial role in determining the eligibility of specific locations for funding under the BEAD program.
On Wednesday, the Illinois Office of Broadband said it wants to commence the challenge process on January 29, and began initiating efforts to inform residents of the impending procedure.
Illinois also released its BEAD Program Challenge Map on Monday, offering stakeholders the opportunity to delve into the mapping platform, explore its data layers, and familiarize themselves with the procedures for future challenge submissions.
The state anticipates that the challenge process will extend for two weeks, subject to final timing based on approval from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Residents of Illinois can actively engage in the process starting today by visiting BEADchallenge.org to conduct an internet speed test and submit the results. Alternatively, they can coordinate with registered local governments or non-profits to submit a challenge.
Indiana and Georgia proposals
Last Thursday, Indiana’s Broadband Office outlined its plans to initiate the state’s challenge process on March 4. The objective is to afford stakeholders additional time to pre-register for active participation in the broadband challenge process. The state will begin pre-registration in late February though the Connecting Indiana portal built by Ready.
In anticipation of this, the state office is informing local challengers about the advantages of acquiring a CostQuest license at the earliest opportunity.
Obtaining a CostQuest license allows eligible challengers to download the complete FCC National Broadband Map Fabric for Indiana. While not mandatory for challenge submissions, a CostQuest license may prove beneficial for those looking to submit bulk challenges.
Though Georgia is awaiting NTIA approval to begin its challenge process, the Georgia Technology Authority published a Challenge Process Guidebook on January 12 to assist eligible challengers in navigating the state’s challenge portal. Jessica Simmons, executive director of the state’s broadband office, said that the state is prepared to open the challenge as soon as it gets NTIA approval.
Once a state embarks on its BEAD challenge process, permissible entities have 30 days to submit challenges before the state broadband office moves into the rebuttal phase.
Broadband Infrastructure Program From 2021 Offers Early Signs of NTIA Public-Private Success
The $288 million program was a component of the 2021 Coronavirus Response and Consolidated Appropriations Act.
WASHINGTON, January 19, 2024 – Between 30 and 94 percent of residents will be pre-subscribing to broadband internet expansion projects funded through the Broadband Infrastructure Program, state broadband leaders said during a National Telecommunicationd and Information Administration event on Wednesday.
A component of the Coronavirus Response and Consolidated Appropriations Act (2021), BIP is a $288 million initiative aimed at fostering partnerships formed between states, local jurisdictions, and internet service providers to expand broadband service in areas which lack internet speeds of 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) download * 3 Mbps upload.
As the first federal broadband program to exclusively fund public-private partnerships, BIP garnered applications totaling $2.8 billion. In March 2022, grants were disbursed to 13 states and one territory, Guam. The fourteen grant recipients undertook a total of 64 projects, with 42 currently in the construction phase.
Maine funded island projects
In Maine, BIP funded seven public-private partnerships leading to 14,000 home broadband connections in the towns of Somerville, Washington, and Isle au Haut. The grants established municipally-owned networks in the three municipalities, who serve as partners under the grant.
An island in the Gulf of Maine supporting a population of 92, Isle au Haut, saw 94 percent of its population pre-register to subscribe for the broadband network the island partnered with Axiom to build. In preparation to build, the island battled specific challenges including seasonality, and had to adapt its infrastructure to increase climate resilience, shifting from tower to subsea cable backhaul.
In the town of Washington, Maine, community engagement efforts saw the town’s projected take rate jump from 3 percent to over 40 percent. The town hosted a broadband festival, in collaboration with Axiom and the Maine Connectivity Authority, complete with end-user preparation activities to break down barriers to accessing fiber, a potluck-style lunch, and a bounce house.
“It reinforced that community partnerships are key and a real cornerstone of broadband expansion,” Kendra Jo Grindle, senior manager of community and regional partnerships at the Maine Connectivity Authority, said during the NTIA virtual event.
As the state’s projects progress, Grindle affirmed that much credit is due to the extensive community work and engagement that brought them to this point, saying she observes a continuous rise in adoption rates as connections are established—neighbors engaging in conversations, and communities uniting to explore how to effectively leverage this infrastructure.
Missouri and Mississippi officials weigh in
BJ Tanksley, director of the office of broadband development for Missouri, reported the state broadband office is anticipating similarly-high figures of 40 to 50 percent take rates in the service areas for 16 projects funded through $42.2 million for Missouri from the NTIA program. Regarding the reason, Tanksley said these projects are “in broadband hungry areas” where people are desperate for service.
Mississippi’s state broadband authority learned the importance of forming community connections in building to the country’s most remote locations, when embarking on a BIP-funded project in the northwestern corner of the state, which hosts the largest Native American burial grounds of any county in the state, noted Kyle Brown, deputy director of broadband expansion and accessibility for Mississippi, during the event.
In Coahoma County, Mississippi, a mix of technologies will be deployed in an effort to not disturb the important archaeological site. The state received $32 million through BIP to fund broadband expansion projects to 12,487 unserved households across ten counties.
In total, the program has seen 32,900 households passed, 700 households served, and 1,179 miles of fiber-optic infrastructure laid, as displayed by the NTIA’s award recipient map.
The experiences of these communities underscore the importance of community engagement, the leaders said.
