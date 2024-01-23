Community Broadband
Pennsylvania Broadband Authority Sees No Conflict in State Preemption Law and BEAD Rules
State broadband authority modified its BEAD plan after public feedback cast doubt on the its ability to override state law.
January 23, 2024 – Pennsylvania’s broadband authority recently changed its stance on whether a 2004 state law restricting publicly-owned broadband networks will pose a challenge for the state as it prepares to doll out $1.2 billion in federal broadband infrastructure funding.
In the state’s initial Volume II draft plan for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grant program, the broadband authority said to prevent conflict with federal law it would waive state statute that limits the circumstances under which local governments can establish their own internet networks.
Yet, following public input raising doubts regarding the authority’s capacity to override state law, the state broadband authority adopted a different perspective.
The most recent version of the state’s BEAD Volume II draft asserts that current state laws already accommodate federal infrastructure funding law, and as a result “new policies will not need to be developed.”
Under the 2004 state law, local governments are prohibited from offering internet service without first requesting the incumbent landline phone company in the area to provide the service. Only if the company refuses, may the local government proceed.
“Jockeying among industry representatives and advocates over the rules that will govern how the grant money is handed out has intensified,” reports SpotlightPA. “Supporters of publicly-owned broadband have pressured the state to resolve an apparent tension between the aims of the federal infrastructure law and a 2004 state law.”
Sixteen Republican state representatives also signed letters questioning the broadband authority’s ability to waive state law. “We are sure you understand the considerable legal implications of such a statement to bypass legislative intent and authority,” one of the letters said.
Brandon Carson, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, told SpotlightPA that the initial draft’s language was based on federal guidance. But after taking a closer look in light of the public comments, the agency came to a different view. Carson stated that the federal government had not expressed concerns about a potential conflict, and the authority has not engaged in discussions with state lawmakers regarding the potential of removing the restrictions.
Pennsylvania is one of at least 16 states that impose restrictions on how government entities can provide broadband service. Legal restrictions against publicly-owned broadband range from straightforward bans to prohibitory financial restrictions and complicated legal requirements.
States with barriers could potentially see legal battles arise between municipalities, broadband authorities, and state governments over BEAD grant funding opportunities.
Of states with preemption laws, South Carolina has been the most explicit in conveying that the state broadband authority “may raise any concerns for the consideration of the State General Assembly” regarding legal barriers to public broadband, as specified in the state’s BEAD Five-Year Action Plan.
South Carolina’s action plan firmly restates that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act specifically stipulates that non-traditional broadband providers – including municipalities, political subdivisions, cooperatives, non-profits, Tribal governments, and utilities – are eligible to apply for IIJA-funded broadband grants. The plan further emphasizes that the BEAD program “encourages states to address laws that may restrict BEAD participation from nontraditional applicants.”
The subsequent BEAD Notice of Funding Opportunity goes on to say that “NTIA strongly encourages (states) to waive all such (preemption) laws for purposes of the Program.”
Still, NTIA officials have already said the agency will not withhold BEAD funds from states that do not remove those barriers. Nevertheless, municipal providers in those states can directly petition the NTIA for funding if they are excluded from the state plan.
AAPB Opposes Bill Forcing Kentucky Utility to Divest Telecommunications Unit
The bill would give Frankfort a deadline of Dec. 31, 2024 to either transfer or sell the utility’s public projects.
WASHINGTON, January 19, 2024 – The American Association for Public Broadband sent a Tuesday letter to the Kentucky General Assembly opposing legislation that would force the city of Frankfort’s municipal utility to sell or transfer its telecommunications business to a private entity.
The bill, proposed by State Senator Gex Williams, would give the Frankfort City Commission a deadline of Dec. 31, 2024, to vote to either transfer the utility’s public projects to the city or sell it.
The Frankfort Plant Board provides cable, landline, and broadband services to 65 percent of the city’s 28,000 residents.
The bill carries additional provisions that would mandate FPB to seek approval from the city commission for various expenses, and grant control over surplus revenues to the commission.
It also imposes an obligation on FPB to make payments in lieu of taxes to the city, school districts, and counties, a requirement that was optional in the past.
In a published op-ed circulating locally, Sen. Williams claimed that the FPB is “struggling to keep up” despite receiving millions of dollars of federal and state assistance.
The utility received $8 million from the state to build out fiber optic internet connections to 884 homes, but otherwise has been investing millions to build out its broadband offerings.
In the same article, Sen. Williams noted that FPB internet is “a significant asset”, but calls for divesting it to channel resources into developing the town’s riverfront into an enticing tourist destination.
AAPB reacts
In a statement made Tuesday, AAPB’s Executive Director Gigi Sohn suggests the situation is similar to an occurrence in Utah, where a campaign was launched against the quasi-governmental telecommunications provider UTOPIA Fiber by the state’s former House Speaker Greg Hughes.
“The attack on the highly successful and immensely popular Frankfort Plant Board is just the latest in a series of recent dark money efforts to slow the inevitable march toward communities owning their broadband futures,” states Sohn, citing similar campaigns launched against successful municipal networks in Michigan and Massachusetts.
Nationwide, dark money campaigns often suspected to be funded by incumbent service providers have been emerging, seemingly to sway local officials and residents against municipal broadband initiatives. In response, the AAPB is issuing alerts to highlight misinformation that it believes is fueling these campaigns.
The city of Frankfort contends that if the legislation is enacted, it could result in increased costs for power, water, and telecommunications services, potential job losses, and a decline in the quality of the network and customer service.
The FPB has been a provider of telecommunications services in Frankfort for more than 70 years, since the utility first began distributing television services in 1952.
The municipal utility has remained at the forefront of technology, developing a full-service network in the late 1990s, followed by an all-digital video network in 2009 and a fiber-to-the-home broadband network in 2021.
Sean Gonsalves: New Municipal Broadband Networks Skyrocket in Post-Pandemic America
January 1, 2021, at least 47 new municipal networks have come online, with dozens more in planning or pre-construction phases.
As the new year begins, the Institute for Local Self-Reliance on Thursday, January 18, 2024, announced its latest tally of municipal broadband networks which shows a dramatic surge in the number of communities building publicly-owned, locally controlled high-speed Internet infrastructure over the last three years.
Since January 1, 2021, at least 47 new municipal networks have come online with dozens of other projects still in the planning or pre-construction phase, which includes the possibility of building 40 new municipal networks in California alone.
Ry Marcattilio, Associate Director for Research with ILSR’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative, said the latest wave of new municipal networks runs the gamut from conduit-only networks like the one in West Des Moines, Iowa that brought Google Fiber, Mediacom, Lumen and local ISP Mi-Fiber to town to offer residents a choice of broadband providers.
They also include institutional networks such as the I-net the city of Alexandria, Va. built to serve local government operations, setting the stage for the city to partner with Ting in providing fiber-to-the-home service citywide; to open-access networks like Yellowstone Fiber in Bozeman, Montana; as well as the massive municipal fiber-to-the-home network under construction in Knoxville, Tenn.
The latter network is already offering service to Knoxville residents and businesses, though it will take seven to 10 years before the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) finishes building out the entire KUB Fiber network passing all 210,000 households in its 688-square-mile service area. Once completed, KUB Fiber will be one of the largest municipal broadband networks in the nation, rivaling its Chattanooga neighbor EPB Fiber and the multi-state footprint of UTOPIA Fiber.
Inside The Numbers: ‘Enough is Enough’
“From the Midwest to the Deep South, East Coast to West, we’ve seen an incredible amount of new energy by cities over the last two years,” said Marcattilio, Associate Director for Research with ILSR’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative.
- “Dozens of cities, ranging from five thousand and a hundred thousand residents alike, have decided that enough is enough. Instead of pleading with, or giving additional handouts to the monopoly ISPs, they’ve decided to invest in themselves. It’s exciting to see so much happening, especially since we know our numbers are not completely exhaustive as there are no doubt cities building networks that have not yet become active or reported service to the FCC.”
The latest ILSR tally does not include the plethora of other community broadband networks such as member-owned electric cooperatives deploying fiber networks in many hundreds of rural communities across the nation.
It also does not include the rising number of Tribal Nations building and operating their own networks to bridge the digital divide in some of the least connected parts of the country.
ILSR last tallied the number of existing municipal networks in 2021. At that time, there were approximately 400 municipal broadband networks serving some 600 communities, with nearly 1 in 3 serving nearly every address in the community.
The 47 new municipal networks have been added to ILSR’s database, as an increasing number of local communities look to build publicly-owned, locally controlled broadband infrastructure amid a growing public demand for choice and competition among Internet service providers (ISPs).
Christopher Mitchell, who has spearheaded ILSR’s effort to track the birth and development of community broadband across the U.S. for the past 16 years as Director of the Community Broadband Networks Initiative, said:
- “The monopoly cable and telephone companies frequently claim that there are no problems with broadband in the U.S., even as millions of students cannot access the Internet from their homes, whether in rural or urban areas. These cities remind us of the work that has to be done to make sure everyone can take advantage of modern technologies.”
Overcoming Challenges
The growing success of local communities in establishing municipal broadband systems to deliver ubiquitous, affordable, high-quality Internet connectivity hasn’t gone unnoticed by Big Cable and the Telecom Titans who consider municipal broadband an existential threat to their bottom lines.
Dark money campaigns, often funded by the big monopoly incumbents, have been popping up across the country in an effort to persuade local officials and residents to reject municipal broadband proposals, prompting the American Association for Public Broadband to issue alerts to shed light on the misinformation at the center of these campaigns.
Yet, despite efforts to undermine municipal broadband, in the years to come we expect more communities will join the rising tide of local leaders, residents, and businesses calling for an alternative to the private monopoly model in addressing local connectivity needs.
Here are a few snapshots of new municipal broadband networks that have been lit up for service over the last three years:
Sherburne, NY (Sherburne Connect)
One of four municipalities in New York State splitting $10 million from the state’s initial ConnectALL municipal grant program, the Village of Sherburne (est. pop. 1,300) – along with three other municipalities (the towns of Nichols, Diana and Pitcairn) – were awarded the funds to build municipal-owned fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks.
In Sherburne, the village’s municipal utility, Sherburne Electric, worked with the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to extend NYPA’s existing middle mile fiber network to bring last-mile fiber service to the village’s 1,800 homes and businesses.
The open access network, known as Sherburne Connect, offers residents two different ISPs from which to choose: Fybercom and FiberSpark. Both offer a symmetrical 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) service for $10/month or symmetrical gig speed service for between $30 and $45/month.
With village residents now getting service, the testimonials are beginning to pour in with one couple saying the network has “brought us to the 21st Century,” giving them “affordable access to high-speed Internet.”
Waterloo, Iowa (Waterloo Fiber)
Construction of the Waterloo Fiber network began last summer with a groundbreaking ceremony hosted by Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.
A year ago, the city was putting the finishing touches on a plan to spend $115 million to build a fiber network that passes all 67,695 Waterloo residents, after locals approved the city issuing general obligation bonds to fund the start of the three-phase project.
Waterloo officials recently launched their first limited fiber trial with plans to connect its first commercial customers in February.
The project is on target to deploy affordable fiber service at speeds of up to 10 gigabit per second (Gbps) citywide by 2026.
Competing against the likes of CenturyLink and MediaCom, Waterloo Fiber is offering residential subscribers symmetrical 100 Mbps service for $30/month; 300 Mbps service for $50/month; symmetrical 1 Gbps service for $70 a month; or symmetrical 10 Gbps service for $110 a month. Business subscribers have the option of symmetrical 300 Mbps service for $110 a month, symmetrical 1 Gbps for $250; or symmetrical 10 Gbps for $290 a month.
Central Vermont Communication Union District (CV Fiber)
The Central Vermont CUD, one of the state’s 10 Communication Union Districts established to provide telecommunication service to most towns across the Green Mountain State, connected its first fiber-to-the-home subscriber in October 2023 in the town of Calais. Construction crews have expanded the network into East Montpelier and Worcester, now moving on to Woodbury and Middlesex before expanding into the other 14 towns in CVFiber’s service area.
In late 2022, CVFiber broke ground on an ambitious plan to build a 1,200-mile fiber-optic network to bring affordable gigabit broadband access to 6,000 rural Vermont addresses deemed underserved by commercial broadband providers. Total network construction is expected to cost $60 million, $27 million of which is being paid for by federal grants made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act.
The remaining cost is expected to be funded by network revenue, loans, and future grant opportunities.
CVFiber offers subscribers symmetrical 100 Mbps service for $79 a month; symmetrical 500 Mbps service for $99 a month; symmetrical gigabit service for $129 a month; and symmetrical 2 Gbps service for $199 a month.
Sean Gonsalves is Senior Reporter, Editor and Communications Team Lead, Institute for Local Self Reliance’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative. A version of this piece originally appearing at MuniNetworks.org on January 18, 2024, and is reprinted with permission.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Rural Broadband Provider Touts Cooperative and Coalition-based Models
Collaboration and a not-for-profit model allow rural providers to serve the most sparsely populated areas.
WASHINGTON, September 4, 2023 – Cooperatives and coalitions between utility providers will be essential for expanding rural broadband access, said Sachin Gupta, director of government business and economic development at Centranet, on Friday.
Centranet, a member of the Cooperative Broadband Coalition of Oklahoma, is entering the final stage of building over 4,000 miles of fiber-optic infrastructure to serve about 17,000 households, all two years ahead of schedule.
“I’d say a lot of that is down to the effort of the cooperative,” Gupta said at an Ask Me Anything event in the broadband community.
The cooperative is collectively owned by its member organizations, and does not operate for profit. This frees members to share resources and work to provide broadband service to areas too sparsely populated for traditional providers to invest in, Gupta said.
Gupta pointed to two factors that make electrical cooperatives like his well-suited to provide broadband in rural areas.
First, they have existing grids under their ownership, many of which are already equipped with fiber. This gives them a base to expand on, and removes the red tape involved in building on poles owned by other companies.
“We’re already an infrastructure company,” Gupta said. “So, building another kind of infrastructure, it’s not that difficult for us.”
And second, they have resources already dedicated to analyzing geographic data. Information about the locations where providers are planning to build is a prerequisite for beginning even a preliminary design process, according to Gupta.
“A strong GIS group is the engine that will accelerate your co-op,” Gupta said. “If you have no GIS people, start with one. If you have one, add another.”
Collaboration between rural providers will also be essential for bridging middle-mile gaps in networks, according to Gupta. He said broadband providers with small footprints working to connect their networks can make up for the lack of middle mile fiber infrastructure in rural areas.
“Coalition-based middle mile networks, I think those are the future,” Gupta said. “Those are the things that allow these rural networks to flourish.”
