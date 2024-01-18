White House
President Biden Unveils $82 Million Investment to Expand Internet Access in North Carolina
The money will fund the Broadband Stop Gap Solutions Program.
January 18, 2024 – President Joe Biden announced Thursday an $82 million investment from the Capital Projects Fund to connect 16,000 additional North Carolina homes and businesses to high-speed internet.
The $82.2 million announced Thursday will fund the Broadband Stop Gap Solutions Program to extend high-speed internet service to reach individual or small pockets of households or businesses which have not been reached through prior federal investments.
North Carolina’s broadband office will work with counties to identify remaining locations that lack high-speed internet and then make Stop Gap Program awards on a county-by-county basis.
“By the end of the decade, we’re going to finish the job reaching all the remaining homes, schools, libraries, small businesses, and healthcare facilities in North Carolina that don’t have access to high-speed internet today,” said Biden, speaking at the Abbott’s Creek Community Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Biden emphasized the impact the government’s digitization effort is having on economic growth in the state. North Carolina, home to two of the largest fiber plants in the country, produces more than 40 percent of the U.S.-made fiber-optic cable.
CommScope and Corning, based in Hickory, North Carolina, are investing nearly $550 million combined to build fiber-optic cable, adding hundreds of new jobs in Catawba County in the process.
Biden is incorporating broadband as a crucial element of his presidential campaign, highlighting the impact the Democrat-led American Rescue Plan Act and Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act have had on economic development, job growth, digital equity, and infrastructure development during stops in swing states like North Carolina.
The president’s reelection campaign continues many of the ideas Biden campaigned for as a President-elect in 2020. The campaign that won Biden the presidency specifically linked the country’s financial recovery to mobilizing American work forces in the construction of “modern, sustainable infrastructure” and “sustainable engines of growth,” connecting universal broadband to building a clean energy economy, addressing the climate crisis, and creating millions of “good-paying, union jobs.”
Thursday’s announcement is in addition to the $177.7 million in CPF funding the Treasury Department awarded North Carolina in 2022.
Between the American Rescue Plan and IIJA, the federal government is investing over $3 billion in infrastructure in North Carolina to lower internet subscription costs for families and connect over 300,000 homes and businesses in the state to affordable, reliable high-speed internet.
White House
President Joe Biden Declares ‘Made in America Week’
Biden Administration’s Investing in America initiative is investing billions of dollars into domestic manufacturing.
WASHINGTON, July 21, 2023 – On Friday, President Joe Biden proclaimed the week of July 23 through July 29, 2023, as Made in America Week to celebrate supporting American workers and domestic businesses “that are the backbone of building a future here in America.”
“During Made in America Week, we celebrate the workers, unions, and innovators who power our Nation’s prosperity and make it possible for America to once again lead the world in manufacturing,” stated Biden in his proclamation.
The Biden Administration’s Investing in America initiative is investing billions of dollars into the United States’ domestic manufacturing. Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS and Science Act which invest in America’s electric vehicle and green energy plants and semiconductor manufacturing.
Biden ran his presidential election campaign on his initiative to move companies onshore, defend American supply chains, and create more jobs. According to the White House, the agenda has “already attracted hundreds of billions of dollars in private investment and created nearly 800,000 new manufacturing jobs in everything from semiconductors and electric car batteries to clean energy technology and more.”
Part of the initiative includes the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which invests in rebuilding America roads, bridges, airports, and broadband networks with American-made iron, steel, manufactured products and construction materials. The law requires that 55 percent of the value of the components be American made, with the goal of increasing the requirement to 75 percent by 2029, according to Biden.
“These historic actions are making sure American workers make American goods on American soil — a key part of my Administration’s mission to rebuild our economy from the middle out and bottom up, not the top down,” said Biden.
He continued, “America has always been a can-do country full of possibilities, and together we will keep working to make our economy the most competitive and innovative in the world, while leaving no one behind. This week, we can all feel new pride in those three powerful words — Made in America.”
Infrastructure
NTIA’s Effort to Dispense Broadband Funds to Municipalities Is Not Without Obstacles
The NTIA’s notice of funding opportunity stops short of explicitly endorsing municipal broadband as the preferred model.
WASHINGTON, June 9, 2022 – Though the head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration says he looks to “pressure” states with restrictive laws on municipal broadband builds to use infrastructure money for that end, some aren’t convinced that the federal government can get that deep into state affairs.
The “NTIA lacks the authority to require states that have adopted laws restricting municipal broadband systems to waive or otherwise disregard these state restrictions,” Randolph May, president of the Free State Foundation, told Broadband Breakfast.
“Perhaps NTIA can encourage (strongly or otherwise) states to do so, but it can’t condition their receipt of BEAD grants on states’ refusal to do so,” May added.
The comments come after NTIA administrator Alan Davidson said during Broadband Breakfast event in April that his office is looking to pressure some states to work around their laws to allow the money to go toward municipal broadband builds.
NTIA is entrusted with handing out to the states $42.5 billion from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
Davidson added during a fireside chat with Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark at the Mountain Connect conference in May that the success of the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program will depend on getting “every state and territory on board.”
“I do think there will be a lot of deep directions to states,” he said about how the NTIA will administer the BEAD program.
BEAD NOFO bars states from rejecting municipalities
On municipal broadband, Davidson said that the BEAD’s notice of funding opportunity is explicit in that it does not allow eligible entities to not consider public provider types out of hand.
“Eligible Entities may not exclude cooperatives, nonprofit organizations, public-private partnerships, private companies, public or private utilities, public utility districts, or local governments (‘potential providers’) from eligibility for grant funds,” the NOFO reads.
“We are doing all we can to lean into the idea that we believe there is going to be a variety of approaches that communities play a huge role here,” Davidson said in the exchange with Clark. “You know states have their laws, we are going to try and do all we can under the law to pressure states, and to make sure that states are transparent where they are not able to meet them.”
The BEAD NOFO explicitly points to municipal broadband as broadband providers that should be utilized – asserting that eligible entities need to demonstrate the steps they have taken to “ensure the participation of non-traditional broadband providers,” and listing municipalities as one such entity.
The view on municipal broadband
Depending upon the party in the White House, municipal broadband is often considered a best practice by the Federal Communications Commission. Yet it has been outlawed or circumscribed in more than a dozen states.
Although the NOFO stops short of explicitly endorsing municipal broadband as a preferred model – it merely says that eligible entities cannot reject municipal builds without consideration – earlier versions of White House statements on broadband infrastructure explicitly favored granting funds to municipal entities.
The Telecommunications Act of 1996 was enacted “to let any communications business compete in any market against any other.” In doing so, the act mandated that “No State or local statute or regulation, or other State or local legal requirement, may prohibit or have the effect of prohibiting the ability of any entity to provide any interstate or intrastate telecommunications service.”
The FCC understood this clause to include state subdivisions within the operational definition of the word, “entity.”
In Nixon v. Missouri Municipal League, however, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in 2004 against a municipal broadband service that argued that Missouri’s attempts to stifle its work violated the Telecommunications Act of 1996.
The court held that a state’s own subdivisions did not constitute the “entities” protected in the Telecommunications Act. This decision disregarded the FCC’s framework and opened the door to challenges to municipal broadband efforts. Missouri was not the last state to restrict municipal broadband.
Great variety of municipal broadband restrictions
Not all states’ legislation designed to curb municipal networks looks the same, however. States with such legislation exist on a sliding scale.
Some states, such as Nebraska, ban public entities outright from providing broadband services on a retail or wholesale level. South Carolina presents so many obstacles to municipal broadband that such efforts are usually far too expensive or unwieldy to pursue.
The legislators that push these bans often argue that private internet providers are better equipped to provide these services to consumers, and that municipal efforts are a waste of taxpayer money. Advocates for this type of legislation also argue that municipal networks are inherently anticompetitive – as municipalities would compete with the private industry in addition to regulating it – in effect serving as both referee and player in the space.
A limited rollback of restrictions
Though some states have rolled back some restrictions in recent years – namely Arkansas and Washington – municipal efforts are still outright banned or heavily discouraged in 17 states.
In Arkansas, the shift appeared to come as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Senate Bill 74 was sponsored by Republican Arkansas State Sen. Ricky Hill and was signed into law by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson in February of 2021.
The bill recognized broadband as “necessities” and that citizens who lack broadband “also lack access to healthcare services, education services, and other essential services.” The bill amended the Telecommunication Regulatory Reform Act of 2013 to allow municipal entities to provide broadband services to consumers.
Data gathered prior to the pandemic and published in the International Journal of Digital Economy, Data Sciences, and New Media argues that restrictions on state and municipal broadband decreases broadband penetration by 1-2 percentage points and 3 percentage points, respectively.
“These results make a strong argument that state broadband policies are having a measurable impact on broadband diffusion across the U.S., including in rural areas,” the study’s authors concluded.
Net Neutrality
Biden Signs Executive Order on Net Neutrality, Broadband Pricing Policy and Big Tech Merger Scrutiny
Executive order would kickoff new antitrust and net neutrality regulations.
July 9, 2021—President Joe Biden on Friday announced his intent to sign an executive order addressing an array of 72 initiatives, including net neutrality, and generally taking aim at big telecom and tech companies to address competition in the economy.
The White House released a fact sheet on the goals and the actions to be taken to achieve them.
The order would, among other things, task the Federal Communications Commission with reinstituting pre-Trump administration net neutrality rules.
Net neutrality refers to the concept that broadband providers must not block or throttle the content that consumers seek to access on the internet, or provide preferential access to content by business partners.
Under former President Barack Obama, the FCC in February 2015 enacted net neutrality rules promoting what his administration called “the open, fair, and free internet as we know it today.”
Broadband pricing policy
Biden’s order also tackled broadband policy and the digital divide more broadly.
It pointed to the 200 million Americans that live in regions with only one or two internet service providers and stated that this contributes to inflated internet service prices up to five times higher than in areas with more than two ISPs.
The order also condemned relationships between landlords and broadband providers that block new providers from expanding or improving broadband infrastructure to unserved and underserved areas, and it urged the FCC to enact rules to ban such deals and relationships.
To improve price transparency, Biden also urged the FCC to implement a “Broadband Nutrition Label” and require that all broadband providers report their service plans and rates to the FCC for evaluation.
Additionally, the plan directed the FCC to address unreasonably high, early termination fees enacted by broadband providers. The Biden administration argues that these fees are often in place only to discourage consumers from switching to what may be a superior internet service.
Big tech a target, too
In addition to broadband policy, the order would also take aim at data collection and mergers by big tech companies. The factsheet specifically mentioned that the order would tackle “kill acquisitions” designed to stifle perceived competitive threats to tech companies and pointed out that federal regulatory bodies have not done enough to prevent these mergers.
The administration would adopt a policy to greater scrutinize potential mergers, according to the White House fact sheet.
Additionally, the administration also condemned data collection policies by big tech companies, pointing to business models completely dependent on harvesting of sensitive consumer data. To address this, he tasked the Federal Trade Commission to draft new rules on consumer surveillance and data collection.
Net neutrality advocate at the FCC
FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has been a longtime advocate for strong net neutrality laws. Though her critics have argued that there have been precious few examples of companies throttling their consumers internet speed, Rosenworcel has supported initiatives that would classify internet service providers as “common carriers,” and would forbid them from interfering in a user’s internet speed or the content they view.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
President Biden Unveils $82 Million Investment to Expand Internet Access in North Carolina
NTIA Must Outline Clear Spectrum Auction Targets for U.S. 5G Leadership: CTIA
Eric Fruits: Slouching Toward the End of the Affordable Connectivity Program
Funding and Unified Standards Essential for Open RAN: Experts
Industry Groups Urge Fixes to FCC’s Cybersecurity Labeling at House Hearing
How States Are Using Money from the Capital Projects Fund
Consumers’ Research Asks for Supreme Court Review of Eleventh Circuit USF Ruling
Rhode Island Invites Public Feedback on Digital Equity Plan
FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program Shutdown Silent on Broadband Labels
Drew Clark: Look to the Global South to Understand BEAD in America
Ted Hearn: A Supreme Court Case About Fish Could Harpoon The FCC
Provider Says FCC Should Freeze Affordable Connectivity Program Transfers
CES 2024: FCC and AT&T Say Collaboration is Key in Combatting Spam
FCC Concludes Review of Rural Digital Opportunity Applications with More Defaults
FCC Unveils Plans to Phase Out Affordable Connectivity Program
Big Cities Turn To FCC To Tap Cable Broadband Fees
FCC: Only Five Firms Have Finished ‘Rip and Replace’ of China Gear
Bipartisan Bill Proposes $7 Billion Extension for Affordable Connectivity Program
Colorado to Begin BEAD Challenge Process Next Week
CES 2024: Biden Administration Announces Deal with EU on Cyber Trust Mark
Alabama, Florida Propose Making RDOF Locations BEAD-Eligible
CES 2024: NTIA Announces $50 Million Grant for DISH from Wireless Innovation Fund
Broadband People: Rusty Williams Is New CEO of Utilities Technology Council
CES 2024: NTIA to Release Spectrum Strategy Implementation Plan in March
Broadband Measurement Summit Announced for March 7
FCC Rules Face Litigation Risk in 2024, Note Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on February 7, 2024 – Social Media in the Courts
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy
Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges
Broadband Breakfast on January 10, 2024 – Live from Las Vegas at CES 2024
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
Broadband Breakfast on January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Experts Still Disagree on FCC’s New Digital Discrimination Rules
Broadband Breakfast on December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
Trending
-
Robocall1 week ago
CES 2024: FCC and AT&T Say Collaboration is Key in Combatting Spam
-
Open Access4 weeks ago
Former Utah House Speaker Spearheads Campaign Against UTOPIA Fiber
-
Infrastructure2 weeks ago
Draft BEAD Plans Looking to Mark Some Fixed Wireless ‘Underserved’
-
12 Days of Broadband4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast Presents the 12 Days of Broadband
-
Broadband Mapping & Data2 weeks ago
NTIA Endorses FCC’s Proposed Increase of Broadband Speed Benchmark
-
12 Days of Broadband4 weeks ago
12 Days: How Soon Will the Affordable Connectivity Program Expire?
-
Satellite4 weeks ago
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
-
Spectrum4 weeks ago
President Biden Signs Law Giving FCC Limited Authority Over Spectrum Licenses