Digital Inclusion
Provider Says FCC Should Freeze Affordable Connectivity Program Transfers
After February 7, the FCC is not going to require ISPs to accept ACP transfers.
WASHINGTON, January 13, 2024 – The Federal Communications Commission will start to shut down a key internet subsidy program for low-income households early next month, but one provider thinks the agency needs to do more.
The FCC said Thursday that the Affordable Connectivity Program will stop accepting new enrollments after February 7. New internet access providers can’t join the program after that date, either.
According to MVNO provider TruConnect, the FCC needs to broaden its plan. The virtual wireless company said the agency should freeze the ability of current ACP enrollees to transfer their benefits to another internet provider after February 7.
“A benefit transfer freeze during this time is in the best interest of ACP households, ACP providers, program integrity and program efficiency until funding either expires or is reappropriated,” TruConnect’s lawyer Judson H. Hill said in a filing posted on the FCC’s website today.
Hill said he communicated TruConnect’s position on Jan. 9 to Noah Stein, Deputy Bureau Chief of the FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau, which issued the FCC’s 15-page ACP shutdown order two days later.
FCC’s shutdown order restricts the transfer of ACP benefits
According to the FCC, about 22 million low-income households have enrolled in the ACP, which Congress established in late 2021 with $14.2 billion to take $30 off monthly internet bills. The program’s last full month will be April without new funding by Congress, the FCC said.
The FCC’s rules provide that “households may transfer their ACP service benefit once per calendar month, with limited exceptions.”
In Thursday’s order, the FCC said it would not “require providers to perform transfer-in transactions for enrolled ACP households seeking to transfer their benefit.”
Instead, the FCC said it will allow “providers to choose whether to accept transfers after the ACP enrollment freeze.”
TruConnect didn’t provide any specifics behind its support for a transfer freeze.
In his discussion with the FCC’s Stein, Hill said he “emphasized that once program enrollments are frozen, that to achieve an orderly program wind down until funding expires that the [FCC] should also freeze ACP household subscriber benefit transfers between ACP programs providers.”
TruConnect’s website is effectively a portal to sign up ACP households and includes offers such as free 8 GB of high-speed data, free unlimited talk and text, and an option to buy a tablet for $10.01.
The ACP is administered by the Universal Service Administrative Co. under the FCC’s oversight. USAC’s website does not appear to have information on how many ACP enrollees have transferred to a new internet provider during the 24-month life of the ACP, which was created to help struggling Americans rebound from the pandemic.
Ted Hearn is the Editor of Policyband, a new website dedicated to comprehensive coverage of the broadband communications market. This piece was published on Policyband on January 12, 2024, and is reprinted with permission.
Broadband's Impact
FCC Issues Timeline for ACP Wind Down
The FCC order came a day after bipartisan legislation was introduced to extend ACP.
WASHINGTON, January 12, 2024 – The Federal Communications Commission announced on Thursday that starting February 8 it will no longer accept new enrollments for the Affordable Connectivity Program, barring Congressional approval of additional funding for the low-income program.
The commission issued a 15-page order detailing its timeline and requirements to gradually phase out the program. The first in a series of deadlines is set for January 25, when providers must notify participants of the program’s anticipated end for the first time.
The FCC’s order came the day after bipartisan legislation was introduced in both the Senate and the House, proposing an additional $7 billion for the ACP program.
If passed, this funding would enable the FCC to extend the ACP until the year’s end, potentially negating some of the wind-down steps detailed in the recent FCC order.
Introduced in January 2022 to replace the Emergency Connectivity Fund that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACP offers monthly stipends of $30-75 for internet service to qualifying U.S. households.
In the recent order, the commission notes that with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Congress enacted several changes to the ECF Program to transform it from an emergency COVID-19 program to a longer-term broadband affordability program.
The FCC continues to change the program to address participant needs. Most recently, the commission raised the monthly ACP benefit to $75 for high-cost rural areas and directed the Universal Service Administrative Company to accept applications from interested providers.
Yet, due to concerns about potential confusion, the commission canceled the plans for USAC to process applications in a recent order.
Absent Congressional intervention, the FCC’s Bureau will announce the last fully funded month of the program in late February, currently projected to be April 2024.
Fifteen days after that announcement, providers will be required to send a second notice to ACP participants about the program’s end. The third notice issued will coincide with the last billing cycle that the full ACP benefit is applied to.
Providers must secure a household’s explicit agreement to continue to receive broadband services after the end of the ACP.
In the order, the commission said it will begin to inform organizations that received outreach grants to cease outreach work focused on enrollment.
On Friday, the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, alongside four community partner organizations representing the 240 outreach coordinators for the ACP, filed a letter to the FCC asking that ACP outreach grantees be able to redirect their funded work toward program wind-down activities, including “raising awareness about the potential end of the ACP.”
12 Days of Broadband
12 Days: FCC Issued Rules Against Digital Discrimination
In religious traditions including Buddhism, Hinduism, Judaism and others, 8 represents the idea of balance, justice and fairness.
WASHINGTON, December 29, 2023 – In a vote split 3-2 along party lines, the Federal Communications Commission moved to adopt rules aimed at preventing discrimination in access to broadband services, on November 15.
Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the agency was tasked by Congress to enact regulations in 2023 aimed at eliminating digital discrimination and preventing its recurrence. The law amended the Communications Act to include the standard that “subscribers should benefit from equal access to broadband internet access service within the service area of a provider of such service.” (47 U.S.C. 1754)
- On the Eighth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
The Number 8 As a Representation of Balance, Justice and Fairness
7 Layers to the Open Systems Interconnection Model and Open Access Networks
One-hundred-and 66 Billion Dollars of American Semiconductor Investment
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
The FCC’s new rules ban service providers from broadband discrimination by implementing a “disparate impact” standard. This standard aims to hold internet service providers accountable for practices that result in unequal broadband access among marginalized groups, irrespective of the providers’ intentions.
The shift departs from the former “disparate treatment” norm, which long upheld that either the government or third-party plaintiffs had to present proof of deliberate discrimination by a business to establish liability.
The new regulations implement a rule that digital discrimination can occur even if there is no discriminatory intent, based on criteria like income or race, is involved.
How will the agency conduct enforcement?
The commission will now have enforcement powers available, and investigations may be initiated through a complaint process.
Broadband providers criticized the agency and threated to sue because of the potential broad application of the new standard, fearing it might penalize routine business practices. Their efforts aimed to narrow the definition of digital discrimination to actions specifically designed to disenfranchise particular communities.
Before the agency’s action in mid-December, 24 organizations penned a letter to Congress urging its members to oppose the FCC’s rulemaking in mid-December.
Differing views on the rule’s effect
Experts held differing views regarding the probable effects of the FCC’s rules at a November Broadband Breakfast Live Online event.
At the event Harold Feld, senior vice president at public interest group Public Knowledge, maintained that the rules’ impact would be minimal for the initial 60 days after implementation, and then, most likely remedy only the “worst and most visible disparities” in broadband access.
Center for Technology Innovation at the Brookings Institution Director Nicol Turner-Lee cautioned that demonstrating instances of discrimination poses a significant challenge, as evidenced in other sectors such as housing, healthcare, and employment.
Others in the industry have raised concern that the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program may not effectively address the issues faced by marginalized groups. In a recent Expert Opinion piece, Emma Gautier from the Institute for Local Self-Reliance contended that urban areas, significantly impacted by digital redlining, might face greater obstacles in obtaining BEAD funding. This challenge stems from the infrastructure law’s predominant emphasis on rural development.
The situation is further complicated by flawed FCC maps, she said which exaggerate coverage, speeds, and competition, making it notably difficult or perhaps impossible for most urban zones tagged as “served” to access BEAD funds.
See “The Twelve Days of Broadband” on Broadband Breakfast
- On the First Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Second Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Third Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Fourth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Fifth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Sixth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
One-hundred-and 66 Billion Dollars of American Semiconductor Investment
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Seventh Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
7 Layers to the Open Systems Interconnection Model and Open Access Networks
One-hundred-and 66 Billion Dollars of American Semiconductor Investment
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Eighth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
The Number 8 As a Representation of Balance, Justice and Fairness
7 Layers to the Open Systems Interconnection Model and Open Access Networks
One-hundred-and 66 Billion Dollars of American Semiconductor Investment
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
12 Days of Broadband
12 Days: How Soon Will the Affordable Connectivity Program Expire?
The remaining funds are anticipated to be depleted by May 2024, according to the ACP Dashboard tracker.
December 23, 2023 – Around $3.6 billion in funds are projected to be remaining from the $14.6 billion Affordable Connectivity Program, a federal assistance initiative that has supported 1 in 6 Americans (or 22 million American households), in sustaining their internet subscription costs during 2023.
These remaining funds are anticipated to be depleted by May 2024 if enrollment continues at the current rate, according to the ACP Dashboard monitoring tool developed by the advocacy group Institute for Local Self-Reliance.
- On the First Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Second Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Third Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
A bipartisan majority of voters – 78 percent – support the continuation of the program, according to a national survey conducted by Public Opinion Strategies and RG Strategies in January 2023. This sentiment includes 64 percent of Republicans, 70 percent of Independents, and 95 percent of Democrats,
Despite receiving strong bipartisan public support, the program faced criticism last week from Republican leaders in the House and Senate commerce committees. They expressed concerns about the administration’s spending, labeling it as “wasteful,” and conveyed skepticism regarding the ACP’s effectiveness in a letter addressed to Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
Efforts to continue ACP
Throughout this year, there have been numerous endeavors aimed at extending and enhancing the program.
In May, during a congressional oversight hearing, Alan Davidson, the administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, conveyed to Congress members that the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program would suffer adverse effects if continued funding for the ACP is not found.
In an Expert Opinion piece for Broadband Breakfast, Ryan Johnston, senior policy counsel at Next Century Cities, also linked the two issues: If the ACP is allowed to end, the federal government could end up overspending on every broadband deployment. In other words, BEAD networks will be unable to link millions of Americans without ACP.
In August, 45 bipartisan members of Congress publicly expressed support for extending ACP. In October, the Biden administration asked Congress for $6 billion to extend the ACP through December 2024. In November, a bipartisan letter signed by 26 Republican and Democratic governors urged Senate leaders to continue funding the program.
Broadband providers also want to see the program continued, asking Congress in September to use money from another yearly broadband subsidy to keep the ACP afloat.
The FCC event initiated the ACP Transparency Data Collection in November to enhance comprehension of the program. This collection gathers fresh data concerning price details, plan characteristics, subscription rates, and the attributes of program participants. Presently, the data collection initiative is expected to coincide with the depletion of the fund.
Next Century Cities’s Johnston and Lauren Gaydos, director of the Glen Echo Group, speaking during a Broadband Breakfast event in December, expressed concern over the arduous task of reenrolling individuals if the program terminates and then restarts. That would erode trust in the program’s stability and reliability.
Also on the program, Christine Parker, senior GIS analyst at ILSR’s Community Networks Initiative, highlighted that program participation has steadily increased by 3 percent each month. She emphasized that there are no signs of this trend slowing down during the event. And Johnston said that, in his previous discussions with the FCC and the Universal Service Administrative Company, neither agency intends to issue a notice signaling the end of the program.
Instead, both agencies plan to wait until the final possible moment to guarantee the securing of ACP funding.
See “The Twelve Days of Broadband” on Broadband Breakfast
- On the First Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Second Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Third Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Provider Says FCC Should Freeze Affordable Connectivity Program Transfers
CES 2024: Industry Wants Federal Data Privacy Law
CES 2024: NTIA and House Commerce Weigh in on Spectrum Policy
Bruce Kushnick: Look Overseas, America’s Prices for Broadband are Out of Control
CES 2024: Senators Talk Priorities on AI, Broadband Connectivity
FCC Issues Timeline for ACP Wind Down
CES 2024: NTIA to Release Spectrum Strategy Implementation Plan in March
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Quantum Computing and Broadband
Industry Groups Plea for Funding to Address Secure Network Shortfall
CES 2024: Biden Administration Announces Deal with EU on Cyber Trust Mark
CES 2024: FCC and AT&T Say Collaboration is Key in Combatting Spam
Chip Pickering: ‘Broadband Ready City Checklist’ a 5-Point Guide for Cities
Draft BEAD Plans Looking to Mark Some Fixed Wireless ‘Underserved’
NTIA Endorses FCC’s Proposed Increase of Broadband Speed Benchmark
CES 2024: FCC and AT&T Say Collaboration is Key in Combatting Spam
12 Days of Broadband: Net Neutrality Is the Issue That Never Dies
12 Days of Broadband: Nearly 10 Months Without FCC Spectrum Authority
12 Days of Broadband: State Regulations and Children’s Safety Online
FCC Concludes Review of Rural Digital Opportunity Applications with More Defaults
FCC Rules Face Litigation Risk in 2024, Note Journalists
Big Cities Turn To FCC To Tap Cable Broadband Fees
FCC Unveils Plans to Phase Out Affordable Connectivity Program
$113 Million in Broadband Grants Aim to Empower Colorado’s Local Providers
NTIA Approves Delaware Initial Proposal, Volume 1
Broadband Measurement Summit Announced for March 7
FCC Rules Face Litigation Risk in 2024, Note Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on February 7, 2024 – Social Media in the Courts
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy
Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges
Broadband Breakfast on January 10, 2024 – Live from Las Vegas at CES 2024
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
Broadband Breakfast on January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Experts Still Disagree on FCC’s New Digital Discrimination Rules
Broadband Breakfast on December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
Trending
-
Open Access3 weeks ago
Former Utah House Speaker Spearheads Campaign Against UTOPIA Fiber
-
Funding4 weeks ago
Virginia and NTIA at Odds on BEAD Low-Cost Option
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
-
12 Days of Broadband3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast Presents the 12 Days of Broadband
-
12 Days of Broadband3 weeks ago
12 Days: How Soon Will the Affordable Connectivity Program Expire?
-
Congress4 weeks ago
Republican Lawmakers Criticize ACP as ‘Wasteful’ in Letter to FCC Chairwoman
-
Satellite3 weeks ago
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
-
Spectrum4 weeks ago
President Biden Signs Law Giving FCC Limited Authority Over Spectrum Licenses