Broadband Mapping & Data
Universal Service Administrative Company Updates Connect America Fund Map
Providers reported progress on rebuilding and expanding networks in Puerto Rico.
WASHINGTON, January 26, 2024 – The Universal Service Administrative Company released on Friday an updated version of its Connect America Fund Broadband Map.
The map shows locations where broadband infrastructure has been deployed with subsidies from the Connect America Fund. That money comes from the Federal Communications Commission’s larger Universal Service Fund, which is managed by USAC. The USF spends roughly $8 billion annually on broadband subsidies for low-income households, schools, libraries, and healthcare centers in addition to infrastructure projects. Lawmakers are looking into reforming the fund’s contribution and distribution mechanisms.
The new map also comes with more recent provider-reported data, certified as of September 2023, on the various CAF funding programs. Providers reported serving more than 7.6 million homes and businesses with CAF money, up 684,000 over 2022.
RDOF
Providers reported serving more than 57,000 new locations with Rural Digital Opportunity Fund support, bringing the total to nearly 448,000. The program requires at least 25 * 3 Mbps, but most participants committed to providing speeds in excess of that.
In 2020, providers bid in a reverse auction for RDOF support, coming to the FCC with plans to get broadband to certain areas for the least money. The program got off to a rocky start, with multiple high profile defaults after winning bidders – namely Starlink and smaller broadband provider LTD – failed to convince the commission they could make good on their commitments, but the FCC wrapped up its applicant review in late 2023 without any more high-profile defaults.
Money started going out the door in 2021, and RDOF recipients will receive support for ten years and have up to eight years to complete their deployments. Participants have committed to serving a total of nearly 3.5 million homes and businesses.
Bringing Puerto Rico Together Fund
Providers reported serving more than 700,000 homes and businesses in Puerto Rico, an increase of over half a million from 2022, as part of rebuilding efforts after Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated the island in 2017.
Stage II of the Bringing Puerto Rico Together Fund and the Connect the USVI Fund provide support for rebuilding, expanding, and storm-proofing networks in both Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, but projects have only been reported complete in Puerto Rico. The support period runs from 2021 to 2031 with a 2027 deployment deadline.
Two providers are receiving support to serve more than 1.2 million locations in Puerto Rico, and one provider is slated to serve more than 46,000 in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Alaska Plan
Providers reported serving more than 46,000 new locations in Alaska as part of the Alaska Plan, a fund set up in 2017 to address unique challenges of getting broadband to residents of the state. That brings the total to more than 49,000.
Eight carriers are receiving support through 2026, with commitments to reach more than 131,000 Alaska residents with broadband. The FCC moved in October 2023 to seek comment on standing up a new fund to continue subsidizing internet in the state once the Alaska Plan is sunset.
FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program Shutdown Silent on Broadband Labels
What will happen to the agency’s rules that legally require ISPs to display broadband ‘nutrition’ labels that promote the ACP?
WASHINGTON, January 16, 2024 – The Federal Communications Commission staff on Thursday issued an order on winding down the Affordable Connectivity Program, the two-year-old broadband subsidy program for low-income households that is running out of money.
The FCC’s 15-page ACP order contained detailed instructions to Internet Service Providers, including that they are to stop accepting new ACP enrollments after Feb. 7, 2024.
But the FCC was silent on a key issue: What’s going to happen to the agency’s rules that legally require ISPs to display broadband “nutrition” labels that promote the ACP?
In late 2022, the FCC adopted label rules that require broadband ISPs to “display at the point-of-sale clear, easy-to-understand, and accurate information about the cost and performance of broadband services …”
Within the label, ISPs are required to promote the ACP by briefly describing the plan, inserting a link to the FCC’s ACP portal GetInternet.gov, and disclosing whether the ISP participates in the ACP.
For ISPs with more than 100,000 subscribers, the deadline to roll out the labels is April 10, 2024. All others have until Oct. 24, 2024.
According to the FCC, this April will be the ACP’s final full month unless Congress provides new money. Begun in late 2021 with $14.2 billion in funding, ACP provides $30 monthly discounts on the broadband bills of the program’s more than 22 million household enrollees.
ISPs still need guidance on whether to include the ACP in consumer labels
But ISPs apparently still need FCC guidance on whether they are to jettison the ACP section in their broadband consumer labels and when they would need to do so. Without word from the FCC, ISPs could be caught in a bind in needing to promote the ACP via consumer labels and rejecting eligible ACP applicants under the FCC’s enrollment freeze that begins on Feb. 8, 2023.
In the November 2022 order adopting the broadband consumer labels, the FCC recognized a problem with the labels program in the event the ACP were to shut down.
“Including language on the labels directing consumers to learn about the ACP in the event that the ACP has ended or is no longer accepting new enrollments could cause customer confusion and frustration,” the FCC said.
The agency directed the Wireline Competition Bureau – which issued the Jan. 11, 2024 ACP order – “to ensure that any wind-down procedures for the ACP developed as directed by the ACP Order address the need for providers to remove or modify the ACP-specific language on the broadband label.”
Google Fiber rolled out broadband labels last October, according to a filing with the FCC.
“Google Fiber discussed its experience gathering the necessary information for its label, including where it encountered challenges and how it addressed those issues. Google Fiber also shared its customer support webpages addressing its broadband nutrition label as well as a recent blog post announcing the early launch of its nutrition label,” Ariane Schaffer, Google Fiber’s Government Affairs and Public Policy Manager, said in the filing.
Google Fiber is available in 13 cities and 10 states, providing Internet access service to 4.1 million people, according to BroadbandNow. Top markets include San Antonio, Texas, Kansas City, Mo., and Raleigh, N.C.
Ted Hearn is the Editor of Policyband, a new website dedicated to comprehensive coverage of the broadband communications market. This piece was published on Policyband on January 15, 2024, and is reprinted with permission.
Bruce Kushnick: Look Overseas, America’s Prices for Broadband are Out of Control
America’s prices are 5–10 times higher than comparable data from other countries.
This chart, taken from the European Union Report on Broadband, shows that a triple play — phone, cable TV, broadband-Internet, can cost about 36 Euros for a service with 30–100 Mbps speeds, and 21 Euros for a stand alone service.
The average U.S. triple play is about $220.00 a month, and with an exchange rate of 1 Euro=$1.09 Dollars, the overcharging, which we documented, is $150+ a month — or more.
The Digital Divide was created, in large part, because prices are unaffordable, and America is now paying for over 20 million low-income families to have broadband — up to $30. a month allowance.
America’s prices are out of control, yet where are the investigations and audits to explain how overseas prices are a fraction of what we are paying in the U.S.? And why are we giving billions to the companies that helped to create the Digital Divide in the first place?
We assembled our previous research with new findings in this new series, using both 3rd party expert analysis as well as actual examples from December 2023, comparing and detailing the out of control US prices vs the services of free Telecom in France and Spectrum-Charter in New York City.
America’s broken promises and the state 5-year broken broadband plans
America’s prices for broadband have made high speed internet unaffordable for many households, Moreover, the pandemic revealed a major Digital Divide where whole areas of the U.S. were never upgraded to fiber optic networks, much less high speed services even over the copper wires. Thus, no competition to lower rates.
And every state now has plans to ‘bridge the Digital Divide’, but in all of the state broadband plans, none have addressed how the Divide started in their state or about the massive financial price divide between America and the EU or Asian countries that charge a fraction of the prices charged in the US.
Over $150 billion is being given out in state and federal government subsidies over the next few years, and much of It going to the companies that helped to create the Digital Divide.
The states must investigate the core issues as they impact almost every FCC, NTIA, FTC, Congressional and state current and future actions.
The opening chart tells the tale of how the European countries did not allow for massive multiple additional made up fees, such as the Broadcast-Sports fee ($27.90 on a Spectrum Triple Play). Moreover, the services do not charge ridiculous prices for equipment, such as set top box, that is required to use the service. Also, because there is competition, customers have choices and prices have not skyrocketed, but are actually going down.
America’s prices are 5–10 times higher than comparable data from other countries
How can America’s prices for the stand-alone, double and triple play — (phone, cable TV and ISP-broadband) be 5–10 times more when comparing data from other countries, as highlighted in the European Union Commission’s report, published July 2022 for the year 2021. And, as the report details, even basic stand-alone high speed broadband prices overseas are a fraction of what we’re paying in the U.S.
- America’s “Double play” — high speed broadband and phone service — is being overcharged, on average, almost $75 a month — a whopping $900 a year.
- The “Triple play” is being overcharged by $180 a month on average; this comes to overcharged, over $2,200 for the triple play.
The current triple play in America, after the promotional prices end, is now around $220.00 a month, yet overseas, the average was around $40 a month, but the prices overseas are in decline. However, in some countries, it can be as low as $23.00 for 200 Mbps or more; only $15 for the double play.
According to the EU report, we’ve even been beaten out by Bulgaria, Romania and let’s not forget Slovakia:
- “Overall, Lithuania and Romania have the most attractive prices for broadband internet in the EU. All the offers in these countries belong to the cluster of the least expensive countries in their respective baskets. Bulgaria, Latvia and Slovakia follow. Poland, Hungary, France and Spain have low prices especially for Triple Play.”
But when the EU report says prices are “attractive”, we are talking $10–12 bucks a month for stand-alone broadband and $20–23 for the triple play, with speed of 200 Mbps or more.
By the way, Bulgaria does get Netflix and their Top 10 shows are close to America’s viewing.
How is it possible that America’s Triple Play is $150-$200 a month over what is being charged overseas? That’s over $2,200.00 a year ‘extra’ being charged to families — including low-income families and fixed income seniors. This is on top of the fact that there could be only one or no providers of high-speed services in the rural regions or in low-income neighborhoods of cities.
It would be one thing if it was a small differential between the overseas EU group and others price of service, but this is a difference that is too large to be ignored.
What are the underlying issues?
No Serious Competition to keep market forces and rate increases at bay. First, AT&T et al. failed to show up with high-speed competition to keep the cable companies, the other group of providers that use a wired connection, in check. For example, in CA, AT&T-Pac Bell had obligations to bring fiber optic broadband throughout the state and our maps showed that much of AT&T’s entire Los Angeles county region had been left to deteriorate and not upgraded as promised with fiber optic infrastructure.
Made-up Fees and surcharges are out of control. One of the sleaziest practices in the US has become the addition of made-up taxes, fees and surcharges that are not mandated or government sanctioned. This is being done so that the companies can quote a price that is missing 20–40% of the total costs,
Made-Up Taxes include:
- Broadcast and Sports surcharge: $15–24.00 a month
- Cost Recovery Fee: $1.99–2.99
- Admin Fees: $1.49-$2.99 per month
- Pass-through taxes, Gross receipts tax, telecom taxes
The largest and most egregious added fee is now the Sports and Broadcast surcharge, which is really 2 separate charges that have been merged in many cases:
“Made-up, Broadcast-Sports Fees Up 820%; Overcharging $250+ a Year — then Quintuple-Taxed, Fee’d and Surcharged.” This article was written in December 2021, and along the way there have been increases bringing the total charge on the Spectrum NY June 2022 bill to $23.70 a month. This one fee on the Spectrum NY Triple play bill is more than the entire charges for a triple play in many overseas EU countries.
This charge went up to $27.90 a month extra in 2023. That is an overall increase of 1,140%.
- Quadruple Taxed, Fee’d and Surcharged. — If the increases to this one fee is not enough, there are made-up taxes, fees and surcharges being applied to this fee as it is considered ‘revenue’ to the company and is taxed as such. And some of these surcharges are actually tax pass-throughs where the company gets to have the customer pay the company’s taxes.
- It is impossible to calculate the exact tax assessment as there is no ‘Rosetta Stone’ to be able to unravel how each tax, fee and surcharge is applied.
But, considering that basic telecom taxes can be 12–20% depending on the city and state, if a 15% tax is applied, that would add an additional $3.55 more per month.
- Not included in the advertised price: To add irony to obfuscation, this fee is never included in the advertised rates, nor is it added completely in the promotional price, making the increases after the promotion even more egregious.
- Not included in the EU statistics for the U.S. Triple Play: Ironically, the EU informed us that they do not include the extra charges and fees in the US because — well, the other countries only have a VAT (Value Added Tax), and not the made-up fees.
- No Oversight, No Audits; Regulators Failed U.S.: The idea that a state-franchised cable service or the Holding Companies that control the state telecommunications public utility can just make up fees and add them to bills with no one asking for a cost analysis or some other justification to raise this make-believe charge, should have the peanut gallery screaming.
- Public has Amnesia: No one knows who these local telecom companies are or what they’ve been able to get away with. And virtually no one could answer basic questions about who the companies are or the services they offer.
- Let’s give government subsidies to keep America in a perpetual state of “Please Sir May I have another?” Currently there are subsidies being given to low-income families to go online, which are then handed over to the same companies that have caused this Divide in the first place; i.e.; a new flavor of Corporate Welfare. We will address these issues in an upcoming story.
The telecom holding companies that control the critical infrastructure wires, towers and antennas created the Digital Divide. They also control the pricing of all services, wireline, wireless, broadband, internet and even cable, and as we will discuss, they also were able to manipulate the accounting formulas to have the state telecom utility act as a cash machine to fund, illegally, the other lines of business.
America must go after these cooked books and must clean up the mess. There is plenty of money to get America upgraded, and it must be seen as the first step in LA County to clean up the mess and decades of public policy and regulatory issues.
Government subsidies, both state and federal, to companies who have created the Digital Divide and can control the prices and profits over the public utility wires needs immediate investigations — not more gifts of largesse.
Bruce Kushnick is Executive Director of New Networks Institute and a founding member of the Irregulators. He has been a telecom analyst for 40 years, and playing the piano for 65 years. A version of this piece originally appeared on Medium on January 9, 2024, and is reprinted with permission.
Broadband Measurement Summit Announced for March 7
With state broadband challenges underway, Broadband Measurement Summit brings BEAD into dialogue with FCC nutrition labels.
WASHINGTON, January 9, 2024 – Broadband Breakfast is pleased to announce the Broadband Measurement Summit on Thursday, March 7, in Washington, D.C.
This new one-day event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and brings together the top stakeholders in understanding broadband speeds, prices, availability, reliability and competition. The Summit is in-person, but with a webcast component.
The Early Bird price of $195 available until Friday, February 9, 2024. Existing Breakfast Club Members take an additional $100 off the in-person event.
Sign up for the Broadband Measurement Summit, and visit the event page for updated information about panelists, keynotes and sponsors.
PANEL 1: THE CHALLENGE PROCESS FOR STATE BROADBAND OFFICES
Many state broadband offices are about to begin their broadband mapping challenges under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grant program. This is a process for states to verify locations that are unserved (i.e., they lack access to 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) * 3 Mbps broadband), and locations that are underserved (i.e., they lack access to 100 Mbps * 20 Mbps broadband). A few advanced states have already begun, or have already completed the process. What have they learned? What “challenges” are they facing? What’s next for broadband mapping?
PANEL 2: THE VALUE OF MAPPING ASSETS BEYOND BEAD
Besides current broadband challenges, what geospatial, demographic, and operational information is important for BEAD implementation? In particular, what geospatial information do investors and operators of broadband networks need to better deploy broadband? This session will consider why mapping assets is valuable well beyond the BEAD program.
PANEL 3: THE FCC’S BROADBAND NUTRITION LABELS
As if the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s BEAD program wasn’t enough, the Broadband Measurement Summit will consider the current status of the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband “nutrition” labels. By April 10, 2024, larger ISPs must display these new Broadband Consumer Labels at the point of sale. They must use clear, easy-to-understand, and accurate information about the cost and performance of broadband services. Internet service providers with 100,000 or fewer subscriber lines must do so by October 10, 2024. How is the FCC’s nutrition labels process going?
PANEL 4: MEASURING AND TRACKING BROADBAND PRICING
The Biden Administration’s “Internet for All” program emphasizes the important role of affordable broadband. That’s one reason that the Affordable Connectivity Program has loomed so large in discussions of America’s broadband buildout. What does the evidence show about the price of broadband in the United States versus other Western nations? How does it vary by location? As part of the more detailed and granular broadband mapping and data now being collected, is broadband pricing data being left out?
