Broadband Updates
Washington State Looking to Start BEAD Challenge Process in April
The state is still waiting on a green light from the NTIA, but expects approval “very soon.”
WASHINGTON, January 25, 2024 – Washington State is planning to start accepting challenges to connectivity data for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program on April 8, the state’s broadband office said on Wednesday.
The exact date could change, as the state is still waiting for approval from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration on its proposal for administering the challenge process. But Tracey Blackburn, an NTIA federal program officer, said she expects that approval to come “very soon,” with minimal edits from the agency.
The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s BEAD program makes $42.5 billion available to states and territories to expand broadband infrastructure, of which Washington was allocated $1.2 billion.
The Federal Communications Commission’s map, updated through its own challenge process, was used to determine relative need and make state-level allocations, but states are required to field challenges on a local level to get a more accurate picture of which homes and businesses lack adequate internet access.
Washington’s process is tentatively slated to wrap up on July 27, with 30 days each for challenge submission, provider rebuttals, and final determinations by the broadband office.
Challenges can allege that current data on things like the internet speed, technology type, latency, and data caps available at a location are inaccurate. They can only be submitted by nonprofits, municipal governments, and internet service providers, meaning eligible challengers must source evidence of these inaccuracies from their communities or, in the case of providers, internal plans and network management systems.
The state is holding a webinar on February 1 to prepare eligible challengers. Non-ISP challengers will need a Tier E license from CostQuest, the company that manages the FCC’s broadband map data.
Washington is also planning to make modifications to the model challenge process set out by the NTIA. It is looking to accept as evidence speed tests that meet certain methodological standards. Those tests would have to be conducted on three separate days.
Also in the state’s draft plan are the optional area and MDU, or multiple dwelling unit, challenges laid out by the NTIA. Under these rules, if six locations in a census block group or 10 percent of the units in an apartment building challenge the same provider’s technology or coverage, the provider must provide evidence that they serve the entire block group or building as reported in government data. If the provider does not, the entire area or building can be marked as un- or underserved.
Those provisions proved popular, with at least 40 states signaling intent to use them in their draft plans.
Broadband Updates
Colorado to Begin BEAD Challenge Process Next Week
The NTIA approved the state’s plan on Wednesday, the state said.
WASHINGTON, January 5, 2024 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Wednesday approved Colorado’s plan for accepting challenges to government broadband data, said the state. The state also said it will begin accepting challenges on Wednesday, January 10.
The Infrastructure Act’s $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program makes money available to states and territories to expand broadband infrastructure, of which Colorado was allocated $826 million. States finished submitting their initial proposals for implementing the program on December 27, and the NTIA is now in the process of reviewing those proposals.
They come in two volumes. Volume 1 details how states plan to accept and process challenges to government data on broadband availability. The Federal Communications Commission’s map, updated through its own challenge process, was used to determine relative need and make state-level allocations, but states are required to field challenges on a local level to get a more accurate picture of which homes and businesses lack adequate internet access.
Other leading states have received approval of Volume 1
Virginia, Kansas, Delaware, and Montana have also had Volume 1 approved, while Louisiana remains the only state to receive approval on both volumes. Volume 2 outlines plans for scoring applications and awarding grants under the program.
With its Volume 1 approved, Colorado is free to kick off its challenge process. The state will start accepting challenges next week on Wednesday, January 10. Like almost every other state, Colorado will be adopting the model challenge process created by the NTIA.
Challenges can allege that current data on things like the internet speed, technology type, latency, and data caps available at a location is inaccurate. They can only be submitted by nonprofits, municipal governments, and internet service providers, meaning eligible challengers must source evidence of these inaccuracies from their communities or, in the case of providers, internal plans and network management systems.
Optional modification to the model challenge process
Colorado is making optional modifications outlined in the model process. It will designate any area served only by DSL – digital subscriber line – technology as “underserved,” and thus eligible for BEAD-funded projects, regardless of what speed the provider advertises. The option was included in the model to phase out copper telephone wires in favor of more future-proof broadband technologies like fiber-optic cable. At least 30 other states are planning to do so.
The state’s draft Volume 1, posted for public comment in October, included plans to preemptively mark some census block groups and low-income MDUs, or multiple dwelling units like apartment buildings, as underserved if speed test data showed enough of their residents receiving speeds below BEAD’s 100 * 20 Megabits per second (Mbps) threshold.
But the state said in a statement that those plans were removed, in part to get NTIA approval. The state is planning to publish the approved version of its Volume 1 “in the coming days.”
The state could still be able to make similar designations based on the challenges it receives, though. Colorado’s draft plan included the optional area and MDU challenges laid out by the NTIA. Under these rules, if six locations in a census block group or 10 percent of the units in an apartment building challenge the same provider’s technology or coverage, the provider must provide evidence that they serve the entire block group or building as reported in government data. If the provider does not, the entire area or building can be marked as un- or underserved.
Those provisions also proved popular, with at least 40 states signaling intent to use them in their draft plans.
Broadband Updates
NTIA Approves Delaware Initial Proposal, Volume 1
The state will begin accepting challenges to government broadband data ‘within the next few weeks.’
WASHINGTON, January 4, 2024 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has approved Volume 1 of Delaware’s proposal for implementing the agency’s flagship broadband program.
“We’re pleased that NTIA has approved Volume 1 of Delaware’s BEAD proposal and excited to continue moving forward with these efforts,” said Roddy Flynn, Delaware Broadband Office executive director. “Making high-speed internet accessible for all Delawareans has been a top priority for Gov. John Carney. We are proud to be one of the fastest moving states, and with the support of the federal investment from BEAD we are on track to become the first to be fully-connected.”
The Infrastructure Act’s $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program makes money available to states and territories to expand broadband infrastructure, of which Delaware was allocated $107 million. States finished submitting their initial proposals for implementing the program on December 27, and the NTIA is now in the process of reviewing those proposals.
Two-step process for each state
They come in two volumes. Volume 1 details how states plan to accept and process challenges to government data on broadband availability. The Federal Communications Commission’s map, updated through its own challenge process, was used to determine relative need and make state-level allocations, but states are required under BEAD rules to field challenges on a local level to get a more accurate picture of which homes and businesses lack adequate internet access.
Virginia, Kansas, and Montana have also had Volume 1 approved, while Louisiana remains the only state to receive approval on both volumes. Volume 2 outlines plans for scoring applications and awarding grants under the program.
With its Volume 1 given the go-ahead, Delaware is free to kick off its challenge process, which the state’s broadband office said in an email it plans to do “within the next few weeks.” Like almost every other state, Delaware will be adopting the model challenge process created by the NTIA.
Challenges can allege that current data on things like the internet speed, technology type, latency, and data caps available at a location is inaccurate. They can only be submitted by nonprofits, municipal governments, and internet service providers, meaning eligible challengers must source evidence of these inaccuracies from their communities or, in the case of providers, internal plans and network management systems.
Delaware is making optional modifications outlined in the model process. It will designate any area served only by DSL – digital subscriber line – technology as “underserved,” and thus eligible for BEAD-funded projects, regardless of what speed the provider advertises. The option was included in the model to phase out copper telephone wires in favor of more future-proof broadband technologies like fiber-optic cable.
In a change from the public draft posted last year, the state’s NTIA-approved plan shows it will also be using the optional area and MDU, or multiple dwelling unit, challenges. Under these rules, if six locations in a census block group or 10 percent of the units in an apartment building challenge the same provider’s technology or coverage, the provider must provide evidence that they serve the entire block group or building as reported in government data.
Broadband Updates
All 56 States and Territories Submit BEAD Initial Proposals
The NTIA confirmed it received all plans for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program by the December 27 deadline.
WASHINGTON, December 28, 2023 – All 56 states and territories have submitted their initial proposals for implementing the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
A National Telecommunications and Information Administration spokesperson told Broadband Breakfast in an email on Thursday it received all proposals by the December 27 filing deadline.
Those proposals come in two volumes, which states and territories could submit separately or together. The first volume details how the entities plan to accept and adjudicate challenges to government broadband coverage data, an effort to get an as accurate as possible picture of which homes and businesses lack adequate internet access. The second volume outlines how states and territories are looking to fund new infrastructure with their BEAD allocations.
The December 27 deadline went into effect when the NTIA formally made those allocations on June 30 – recipients were given 180 days after that notice to submit initial proposals under BEAD rules.
Now, the timeline will depend on NTIA approval of the submitted plans. Once volume one is approved, states and territories can begin their challenge processes. Most are slated to adjudicate challenges within 90 days, but the agency allows for up to 120. After receiving approval on volume two, entities will have exactly one year to review grant applications and make tentative awards, which will be submitted to the NTIA in a final proposal.
Once that final proposal gets the go-ahead, projects can start breaking ground in earnest.
Some early bird states were able to get the process started already. Louisiana got its volume one approved in September and is slated to wrap up its challenge process in the coming weeks. The state was also the first to have its volume two approved on December 15, giving it one year from that date to award grants for new broadband infrastructure.
Virginia and Kansas also received approval on their volume ones and their challenge processes are underway.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
President Biden Touts Broadband Expansion Efforts in Wisconsin Visit
Affordable Connectivity Cutoff Notices Spark Effort to Save Program and Preserve Access
FCC Adopts Rules on 911 Routing, Disaster Reporting at January Meeting
Comments on E-Rate Modernization Call for Wired Connectivity Solutions
Washington State Looking to Start BEAD Challenge Process in April
Senators: New Agency Needed to Oversee Big Tech and AI
Emily Drabinski: Will Congress Keep Its Broadband Promise?
Chamber of Commerce Asks Fifth Circuit to Vacate Digital Discrimination Rules
Pennsylvania Broadband Authority Sees No Conflict in State Preemption Law and BEAD Rules
FCC Chief Says More Than 20 Percent of Affordable Connectivity Signups are New
NTIA to Release AI Accountability Report ‘This Winter’
CPF Allocates $228 Million to Launch Open Access Grant Program in New York
Movement to Restore R&D Tax Credit Prompts Broadband Interest
FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program Shutdown Silent on Broadband Labels
Provider Says FCC Should Freeze Affordable Connectivity Program Transfers
CES 2024: NTIA to Release Spectrum Strategy Implementation Plan in March
CES 2024: Senators Talk Priorities on AI, Broadband Connectivity
FCC Issues Timeline for ACP Wind Down
Ted Hearn: A Supreme Court Case About Fish Could Harpoon The FCC
CES 2024: NTIA and House Commerce Weigh in on Spectrum Policy
Bruce Kushnick: Look Overseas, America’s Prices for Broadband are Out of Control
Broadband Infrastructure Program From 2021 Offers Early Signs of NTIA Public-Private Success
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Quantum Computing and Broadband
CES 2024: Industry Wants Federal Data Privacy Law
Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024–Preparing for 20th Anniversary of the Pulver Order
Broadband Measurement Summit Announced for March 7
FCC Rules Face Litigation Risk in 2024, Note Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy
Broadband Breakfast on January 31, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges
Broadband Breakfast on January 10, 2024 – Live from Las Vegas at CES 2024
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
Broadband Breakfast on January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Experts Still Disagree on FCC’s New Digital Discrimination Rules
Broadband Breakfast on December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
Trending
-
Robocall2 weeks ago
CES 2024: FCC and AT&T Say Collaboration is Key in Combatting Spam
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
Draft BEAD Plans Looking to Mark Some Fixed Wireless ‘Underserved’
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
NTIA Endorses FCC’s Proposed Increase of Broadband Speed Benchmark
-
Funding4 weeks ago
In Year-End Message, FCC Chairwoman Urges Affordable Connectivity Funding
-
12 Days of Broadband3 weeks ago
12 Days of Broadband: Net Neutrality Is the Issue That Never Dies
-
Broadband Updates4 weeks ago
All 56 States and Territories Submit BEAD Initial Proposals
-
12 Days of Broadband4 weeks ago
12 Days: FCC Issued Rules Against Digital Discrimination
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on January 31, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges