Funding
‘Alarming Amount of Vulnerable Gear’: FCC Data Show 6,300 Sites with Insecure Equipment
The FCC has approved reimbursements for more than 6,300 project sites across the country.
WASHINGTON, February 1, 2024 – House Communications and Technology Subcommittee ranking member Doris Matsui, D-California, released on Wednesday new state-level data from the Federal Communications Commission’s $1.9-billion rip and replace program, showing thousands of network sites that still use Chinese equipment.
The data show the FCC has so far approved reimbursements for removing insecure network equipment at more than 6,300 sites across the country. The agency has paid out $429 million of the $5 billion in approved applications.
“The data I requested from the FCC is crystal clear: there is an alarming amount of vulnerable gear in American telecommunications networks affecting nearly every single state in the country,” Matsui said in a statement.
Nevada had the most project sites with 657, followed by Colorado with 576 and New York with 494. Another 15 states have more than 100 approved rip and replace project sites.
The 2019 Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act directed the commission to reimburse providers for replacing network equipment from Huawei, ZTE, and other Chinese companies deemed to be national security risks. The $1.9 billion the program was allocated is roughly $3 billion short of requests made to the FCC.
President Joe Biden asked Congress for that extra cash in a domestic funding request, joining widespread calls from lawmakers, providers, and the FCC. A bill to top up the fund was introduced in the Senate last year, but has since stalled. Lawmakers have also proposed using money from spectrum auctions to pay for the program. The FCC’s authority to auction off and issue licenses for spectrum bands expired in March.
The gap in funding has made for slow going, especially for small providers. An FCC report to Congress last month said only five companies have completed their replacements, citing cost in addition to supply chain and labor issues.
“We’re providing 40 cents on the dollar to a lot of small and rural carriers,” the FCC chairwoman told lawmakers at an oversight hearing in November. “They need more funds to get the job done.”
Broadband's Impact
Broadband Industry Groups Push for Tax-Exempt Grants
Seven trade groups urged lawmakers to pass the Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act.
WASHINGTON, January 29, 2024 – Broadband industry groups pushed lawmakers on Thursday to include in any upcoming tax package a bill that would mark federal broadband grants as non-taxable.
Seven groups, including INCOMPAS, WISPA, and NTCA, wrote to Senate Finance Committee and House Ways and Means Committee leaders to specifically express support for the Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act, which would remove federal broadband grant money from the “gross income” figure used by the IRS to calculate taxes.
The bill, reintroduced in February 2023, would make tax free the $42.5 billion set to flow in coming years from the Infrastructure Act’s BEAD program.
With that program and others, “Congress has provided historic investment with the goal of achieving universal connectivity for all Americans,” the letter says. “Without this change in the tax code, a significant portion of funding intended for deploying broadband to unserved and underserved communities will revert to the government in the form of taxes.”
A broader 2024 tax package cleared the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday, which included other measures broadband groups have been interested in: the immediate expensing of research and development costs and the extension of a rule allowing companies to immediately expense equipment costs. The package would implement both through 2025.
Companies have been required to write off domestic R&D costs over five years since 2022 after Trump-era tax changes went into effect. The Telecom Industry Association said in a January 18 letter to House and Senate leaders that this makes it “more expensive for businesses to invest in the next generation of technologies” like 6G and open RAN.
NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield penned a separate letter on January 24 expressing support for extending the “100% bonus depreciation” measure, which allows the immediate expensing of eligible assets.
The extension would “help many small rural broadband providers justify and recover the costs of network investment in the most sparsely populated areas of the United States,” she wrote.
Bloomfield also said in the letter that the Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act “should likewise be seen as a critical component of any comprehensive tax legislation” and urged the Senate Finance Committee to push it forward.
Funding
Oklahoma Broadband Office Greenlights 142 Projects Worth $374 Million
The broadband programs were selected from a list curated by the Oklahoma Broadband Office.
January 25, 2024 – The Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board voted on Thursday to greenlight 142 broadband extension programs throughout 57 of the state’s 77 counties.
The board approved $374 million in grants for broadband programs, funded by the preexisting American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Thirty-one participating internet service providers will help supplement the effort by contributing $90 million in matching funds.
“Governor Stitt and the Legislature’s vision to make broadband service available statewide is clearly taking root,” said Jim Meek, chair of the Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board. “With hundreds of applications and over $5.1 billion in funding requests, I commend the board for its dedication and the broadband office staff for its expertise in bringing to fruition this historic first grant program to bridge the digital divide.”
The broadband programs were selected from a list curated by the Oklahoma Broadband Office. The board approved the projects in October and initiated a process to enforce that only homes and businesses without broadband service can participate. The initiatives must be completed by 2026.
The program will set out to serve 55,000 locations that currently do not have broadband internet. Eighty percent of the upcoming projects will utilize fiber.
“The board’s action is a giant step forward to improving quality of life and fostering digital growth throughout Oklahoma, but especially in rural areas,” said Mike Sanders, executive director of the broadband office.
“Access to reliable and affordable broadband will enable better educational and healthcare services, stimulate economic development, and empower Oklahomans to leverage the online technologies of the future, regardless of zip code.”
Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall argued that broadband expansion is critical in ensuring the state remains an attractive destination for employers.
In June 2019, the Oklahoma Broadband Office embarked on the“Let’s Get Digital: Oklahoma Broadband Tour,” to hear perspectives from Oklahomans on how to better improve wireless internet service. In 2022, the U.S. Treasury department awarded Oklahoma over $167 million to create the Oklahoma Broadband Infrastructure Grants Program.
Expert Opinion
Eric Bathras: The Lesson from BTOP is De-risking Vendor Supply Chains
Broadband infrastructure projects need to exemplify innovation in management of procurement processes.
In 2010, Maryland’s Department of Information Technology was awarded one of the largest NTIA grants nationwide, approximately $160M. As the prime recipient, DoIT was responsible for designing and constructing 1,300 fiber miles and connecting nearly 1,100 community anchor institutions. With an allocation of approximately $4.25B within the NTIA’s BTOP program, it became evident that the One Maryland Broadband Network would face immense competition for resources, contractors, and products.
As NTIA’s broadband allocation now exceeds ten times the size of BTOP, the lessons learned from OMBN become invaluable for de-risking vendor supply chains in today’s competitive environment.
Early Recognition and Strategic Approach: OMBN identified three critical path items early in the process: ensuring timely product supply on a large scale (such as conduit, handholes, and fiber), creating a frictionless competitive public solicitation environment and standardizing products and installations.
Initiated Early Engagement with Product Manufacturers: Proactively meeting with manufacturers, OMBN confirmed product availability and explored project pricing. By establishing clear expectations for the delivery of products and comparing it to the projected installation schedule, OMBN secured an initial subset of the required products. This facilitated a comprehensive assessment of procurement speed, aligning seamlessly with construction procurements and installations.
Implemented Product Standardization: Actively pursuing the standardization of fiber, conduit, and handhole sizes added significant value. This approach fostered predictability and consistency streamlining oversight, installation procedures, learning curves for new personnel, splicing activities, and logistics, contributing to a more cohesive and cost-effective project execution.
Instituted Shared Definitions: Implementing standardized naming and numbering conventions for installations distinguished segments as underground construction or applications for aerial installation. This shared approach held value by promoting a common language and understanding among internal and external project stakeholders. The standardized definitions contributed to enhanced communication, streamlined documentation, and a more efficient workflow. It facilitated smoother collaboration, reducing potential misunderstandings, and led to a more organized and effective project management process.
Streamlined and Simplified Procurements: Initiating RFQ solicitations formed deep construction contractor and product supplier pools. Prior to the start of the BTOP project, DoIT established a Cable & Wire Contract, resulting in a pool of approximately twenty pre-qualified contractors eligible to bid on construction and product supply RFPs. This diverse pool ranged from small, local businesses to national vendors.
For product supply solicitations, OMBN implemented just-in-time delivery specifications in subsequent RFPs for conduit, handholes, and fiber. Aligning with construction RFPs, the creation of a product vendor pool provided the OMBN the necessary depth, diversity, and flexibility between regional and national suppliers. By leveraging this approach, suppliers may be willing to take on upfront storage and logistics risks, enabling the release of products without the burden of a large storage space. Maintaining a diverse supplier pool will afford your organization greater redundancy in addressing supply chain bottlenecks when they arise.
To encourage competitive bidding and cost-effectiveness, installation RFPs were released in reasonable and manageable distances. This allowed local and regional contractors to compete effectively against national counterparts, eliminating burdensome bonding requirements. It also promoted competitive pricing, facilitating a mix of wins between smaller local companies and regional and national contractors, resulting in cost savings that could be reallocated across the project where there may be other budgetary constraints.
OMBN tailored underground construction and fiber installation RFPs for labor only, except for contractors being responsible for consumables such as ground rods, conduit end caps, and muletape. By shifting the risk associated with consumables away from the infrastructure owner, OMBN minimized unnecessary complications or material waste. Additionally, for underground segments, invoice or payment milestones were linked to successful conduit proofing, while for aerial segments, milestones were tied to the successful installation of fiber master reels. This approach facilitated predictable and prompt completion of work and invoicing, preventing unfinished segments or applications and discouraging contractors from delaying handhole completion and restoration.
Efficiently Managed the Supply Chain: OMBN was able to manage the entire product supply chain within a reasonable outdoor secured storage space to help mitigate risks and reduce costs. Ordering fiber, conduit and handholes by the truckload secured the greatest discount and provided predictability in the organization and management of the storage yard. This not only mitigated potential risks but also contributed to a streamlined and efficient supply chain, enabling better cost control and resource utilization throughout the project lifecycle.
Achieved Significant Cost Savings and Project Success: OMBN realized considerable financial savings, surpassing $5M in budgetary efficiency. This fiscal prudence allowed for funds to be allocated towards backbone and CAI expansion. The outcome was an exceptional project completion rate, exceeding 107% on fiber miles and 121% on connected CAIs within the rural counties. This surpassed the initial grant targets, demonstrating not only the project’s financial efficacy but its substantial impact on extending connectivity to un(der)served areas not originally anticipated.
These breakthrough procurement and logistics strategies exemplified innovation in the management of the procurement processes, the cultivation of strategic vendor engagement, and the implementation of efficient supply chain practices. OMBN’s overachievement underscores the significance of well thought out planning for large-scale, complex broadband infrastructure projects. In environments where competition for resources is as relevant and challenging as the completion of the work itself, these demonstrated approaches not only showcased ingenuity but also affirmed the spirit of partnership between the infrastructure owner, the project team members, construction contractors and product vendors.
Eric Bathras is the global broadband leader for AECOM. In 2010, he served as the program manager for OMBN responsible for the planning, design and implementation of the state’s NTIA/BTOP grant in the rural counties. He later went on to serve as the director of network operations for networkMaryland. Today, he has architected the Smartest Street in America, has been an invited speaker at the Wharton School of Business and National League of Cities and advises hyperscalers, public sector entities, broadband authorities and DOTs on best practices to plan and expand their local, regional and global fiber infrastructure. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
