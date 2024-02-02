#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on February 14, 2024 – Live from National Digital Inclusion Alliance’s Net Inclusion in Philadelphia!
Tune in for a special 2-hour livestream from Net Inclusion 2024 in Philadelphia
Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Live from National Digital Inclusion Alliance’s Net Inclusion in Philadelphia!
Tune into this exclusive Broadband Breakfast Live Online to catch a glimpse of Net Inclusion 2024 happening directly in the heart of Philadelphia. In this week’s episode, enjoy a two-hour free live stream from the National Digital Inclusion Alliance’s conference, featuring the Lightning Round and Lunch Plenary: Maximizing Federal Funding and Keeping it Flowing. Follow Broadband Breakfast as we bring you the most recent updates on digital inclusion and equity right from the front lines.
Panelists
- Laurel Leverrier, Assistant Administrator, RUS Telecommunications Programs
- Angela Thi Bennett, Digital Equity Director, NTIA
- Amy Huffman, Policy Director, National Digital Inclusion Alliance
Broadband Breakfast on February 21, 2024 – Social Media and the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court ruling on state social media laws could shape broader tech regulation.
Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – Social Media and the Supreme Court
Two cases that could set precedents for social media regulation are heading to the Supreme Court after lower courts issued divergent rulings. These center around Florida and Texas laws that bar platforms from suppressing users’ posts based on their opinions. With the high court poised to decide whether such statutes infringe on companies’ First Amendment rights, broader debates are simmering about overhauling long-standing legal shields for online networking sites. What exactly is at stake here? What ripple effects might these cases have on oversight and accountability across the social media landscape?
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024–Preparing for 20th Anniversary of the Pulver Order
The Pulver Order opened up competition in internet voice services by freeing it from traditional telecom regulations.
Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – Preparing for 20th Anniversary of the Pulver Order
Join us as we prepare for the 20th anniversary of the Pulver Order, which paved the way for the deregulatory treatment of internet-based voice communications. This landmark ruling was a huge win for internet freedom, tearing down barriers that had bogged down innovation in VoIP technology. Tune into this special Live Online event to get the inside scoop straight from the horse’s mouth as VoIP pioneer Jeff Pulver and other esteemed panelists reflect on the impact this crucial turning point. How far have we come in 20 years? What issues remain as voice technology evolves?
Panelists
- Jeff Pulver, VoIP Pioneer
- Glenn Richards, Partner, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Glenn Richards is Pillsbury’s Communications Practice Group Leader. Based in Washington, DC, he is a recognized authority on IP communications regulations and telecommunications policies and issues. Glenn represents VoIP and cloud communications service providers; satellite, wireless, long-distance and competitive local exchange carriers; broadcasters; equipment manufacturers; trade associations and others in transactional matters and before the FCC and state public utilities commissions. A partner in the firm’s Global Sourcing practice, Glenn also negotiates global telecommunications service contracts for large corporations.
Jeff Pulver is a tech industry icon, a pioneer in the field of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), and a leading advocate for internet freedom. In the late 1990s, Pulver saw the potential for VoIP to revolutionize the way we communicate and founded the company Vonage, one of the first VoIP service providers. As VoIP began to gain traction, Pulver faced resistance from traditional telephone companies and regulators. In 2003, he took on the establishment and petitioned the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). In 2004 the FCC issued the “Pulver Order” which ensured that VoIP services would not be subject to traditional telephone regulation. This decision paved the way for the widespread adoption of VoIP and transformed the way we communicate.
Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
Broadband Breakfast on March 13, 2024 – Quantum Computing and Broadband
Quantum computing could be a harbinger of change for future broadband networks
Wednesday, March 13, 2024 – Quantum Computing and Broadband
The application of quantum physics to traditional internet connections holds great promise for enhancing speed, efficiency, and security in future networks. As quantum processors venture out of physics labs and into data centers, hear how they could work in tandem with advancing broadband infrastructure to transmit vast datasets across future internet backbones. Tune in for a dynamic discussion on how quantum mechanics can transform computing, the internet and global communications.
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Jessica Rosenworcel Pushes Congress on Affordable Connectivity Program
Greater Spectrum Sharing Will Be Necessary, Says FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez
Indiana, Tennessee, Washington, and W.V. Receive BEAD Volume 1 Approval
State Broadband Offices Struggle to Involve Local Stakeholders in BEAD Challenges
Rosenworcel Proposes Making AI-Generated Robocalls Illegal
‘Alarming Amount of Vulnerable Gear’: FCC Data Show 6,300 Sites with Insecure Equipment
Senators Grill Tech CEOs Over Child Sexual Exploitation, Section 230
BITAG Wants States to Consider Non-Fiber for BEAD
House Republicans Issue Resolution to Block Digital Discrimination Rules
Luke Hogg: The FCC is Behind the Times on Satellite Internet
Movement to Restore R&D Tax Credit Prompts Broadband Interest
Chamber of Commerce Asks Fifth Circuit to Vacate Digital Discrimination Rules
Illinois, Indiana and Georgia Announce Plans for BEAD Challenges
INCOMPAS Drives City Preparedness for Broadband Funding with BroadLAND Initiatives
Consolidated Fears Losing RDOF Funding Over Bank’s Low Rating
Carl Guardino: The Time is Now for 100% Broadband Access in the U.S.
Washington State Looking to Start BEAD Challenge Process in April
NTIA to Release AI Accountability Report ‘This Winter’
FCC Chief Says More Than 20 Percent of Affordable Connectivity Signups are New
Universal Service Administrative Company Updates Connect America Fund Map
Broadband Measurement Summit Announced for March 7
FCC Rules Face Litigation Risk in 2024, Note Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy
Broadband Breakfast on January 31, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges
Broadband Breakfast on January 10, 2024 – Live from Las Vegas at CES 2024
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
Broadband Breakfast on January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
