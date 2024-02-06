People
Broadband People: Three New Chiefs at FCC Bureaus
Three new leaders at the Federal Communications Commission’s Consumer and Governmental Affairs, Public Safety and Homeland Security and Media Bureau.
February 5, 2024 – Federal Communications Commission Chief Jessica Rosenworcel appointed new head leaders for three bureaus within the agency last Wednesday, as well as other key staff members.
Alejandro Roark is joining as chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau.
Roark brings experience from his previous role as executive director for HTTP, where he established the Digital Inclusion Summit, a national gathering focused on promoting technology access and adoption among multicultural tech policy leaders and digital advocates.
Before joining HTTP, Mr. Roark played a key role in advancing digital equity and consumer education initiatives for LULAC National, contributing to the establishment of events such as LULAC’s Tech Luncheon and the regional Latino Tech Summit.
Debra Jordan has been appointed as the chief of the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau. Since December 2015, she has held the position of deputy chief within the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau. She represented the FCC in various interagency committees and task forces, focusing on cybersecurity, supply chain risk management, and national security.
Prior to her FCC role, Jordan worked as a civilian in the Defense Department, where she managed critical information and communications systems. During her tenure at DoD, she served as the command information officer for the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, leading the development of a cybersecurity roadmap for critical utilities and facilities infrastructure in the Navy.
Holly Saurer, who has served as the Rosenworcel’s legal advisor for media in the past year, will now return to the Media Bureau serving as chief. She held various positions within the bureau, including deputy bureau chief, associate bureau chief, senior legal advisor, and attorney-advisor.
She has also acted as a media advisor for Commissioner Mignon Clyburn and served as an international and consumer affairs legal advisor for former Chairman Tom Wheeler. Before joining the Commission, she worked at the Washington offices of Drinker Biddle & Reath and Miller & Van Eaton.
Loyaan Egal will lead the commission’s Enforcement Bureau as acting chief. Most recently, Egal served as deputy chief in the Foreign Investment Review Section of the U.S. Department of Justice’s national security division. He directly supervised FIRS’s representation of the attorney general as the chair of the “Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the United States Telecommunications Services Sector,” also known as “Team Telecom,” pursuant to Executive Order 13913. Egal has prior experience in the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, where he established and led the Universal Service Fund Strike Force (now referred to as the Fraud Division), marking the FCC’s inaugural white-collar fraud unit.
Additionally, Michele Ellison will serve as general counsel. Over the last year, Ellison has served with distinction as the agency’s chief legal officer and advised on some of the thorniest legal and policy issues before the commission. Ellison previously served as deputy general counsel, a position she held for most of her 25-year tenure at the FCC. In that capacity, she managed the multi-billion-dollar transactions, bankruptcy, and fraud portfolio, setting numerous legal precedents and preserving the integrity of the auctions and universal service programs through a period of unprecedented challenge.
Ellison also led the Enforcement Bureau, recovering hundreds of millions for federal programs and the U.S. Treasury. In addition, she has the distinction of being the first woman of color to hold positions as the agency’s chief of staff, chief of the Enforcement Bureau, and with Wednesday’s announcement, general counsel.
Additional staff appointments
The FCC’s Enforcement Bureau announced additional staff appointments on Monday. Alice Suh Jou has joined the agency as assistant bureau chief and Jolina Cuaresma has joined the agency as senior policy counsel. Both will actively participate in the bureau’s Privacy and Data Protection Task Force, which was announced in June 2023 by Chairwoman Rosenworcel.
Suh Jou joins the Enforcement Bureau from the U.S. Department of Justice’s national security division where she previously served as an acting deputy chief for telecom-related
foreign investment in the Foreign Investment Review Section and as a trial attorney in the civil division.
Cuaresma joins the Enforcement Bureau after having served as the head of law and tech
policy at Common Sense Media, where she worked with government agencies and congressional committees on legislative proposals relating to privacy, competition, and AI.
These officials join additional hires to the Enforcement Bureau’s front office leadership team this year, including Deputy Bureau Chief Peter S. Hyun and Assistant Bureau Chief Hunter Deeley.
Key personnel appointed at Benton Institute
The Benton Institute for Broadband & Society, also introduced new appointments to the organization’s board and staff, last Monday.
Juan Sepulveda has joined the Benton Institute’s board of directors. Sepulveda is currently a distinguished professor of practice in political science at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, where he teaches urban education, politics, community building, and leadership. Previously, he served as senior vice president of station service and system leadership at PBS where he collaborated with more than 160 PBS stations across the country to strengthen their connections to their local communities and to each other as a national public media network.
Sepulveda joined PBS after work at the Democratic National Committee as a senior advisor for Hispanic affairs and executive director of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics in the Obama Administration. He is the author of “The Life and Times of Willie Velasquez: Su Voto Es Su Voz (Your Vote is Your Voice).”
Revati Prasad is the new vice president of programs at the Benton Institute. Working with the executive director and executive editor, Prasad will define and implement Benton’s strategic vision and oversee the day-to-day management of Benton’s programmatic work. Prasad’s doctoral work examined efforts to “connect the unconnected” in rural India. As a 2022 American Council for Learned Societies leading edge fellow at the Institute for Local Self Reliance, Prasad concentrated on tribal broadband research and technical assistance. Prasad’s work has been published in a number of leading academic journals and she has received awards from the International Communication Association.
Drew Garner recently joined the Benton Institute as the director of policy engagement. He helps lead Benton’s work on the Affordable Connectivity Program, and he serves as deputy director for the Broadband State Education Project, which gives state and regional coalitions a powerful voice in state broadband investments. Previously, Garner worked as the state broadband policy advisor for Common Sense Media, and as a broadband legislative fellow for Senator Tina Smith.
Zoë Walker joined the Benton Institute in 2023 as a writing associate. She works on the headlines newsletter and she is passionate about digital equity and inclusion.
Broadband People: FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez Appoints Key Staff
Deena Shetler is chief of staff, Edyael Casaperalta will cover wireless, and Hayley Steffen will cover wireline.
WASHINGTON, January 27, 2024 – On Thursday, Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Anna Gomez announced the appointment of the following:
Serving as Chief of Staff to Gomez, Deena Shetler began as an attorney in the FCC’s Common Carrier Bureau in 1996. Shetler’s career has spanned several key roles within the FCC and stints at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the Department of Justice Antitrust Division.
Edyael Casaperalta will serve as legal advisor for wireless, public safety and consumer protection. Prior to joining the FCC, Edyael served as senior policy advisor in the Rural Utilities Service in the Department of Agriculture, where she worked on policies to fund broadband infrastructure projects in rural areas and Tribal lands.
Hayley Steffen is legal advisor for wireline and space. Harsha Mudaliar has taken on the position of policy advisor, specializing in media and technology matters. Anna Holland now serves as the executive assistant within Commissioner Gomez’s office. Read their full bios here.
Free State Foundation brings on Michael O’Rielly
The Free State Foundation announced that former FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly is joining FSF as an adjunct senior fellow. FSF will be hosting O’Rielly’s soon-to-be launched video podcast, “TMT With Mike O’Rielly.”
Public Knowledge developments
Public Knowledge strengthened its team with key appointments. Stephen Bennett, serving as director of development and external affairs, brings previous experience as a senior research fellow and director of the Institute for Palestine Studies-USA to champion the organization’s issues with potential donors.
Joining as broadband policy director, Alisa Valentin, will focus on ensuring access to affordable, reliable, and open broadband. Prior to joining Public Knowledge, she served as the senior director of technology and telecommunications policy at the National Urban League and previously worked as the special advisor to FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks.
Nat Purser, as a government affairs policy advocate, and Lauren Harriman, as a fellow, will advance Public Knowledge’s technology policy advocacy efforts across various sectors. Purser previously worked on competition, content moderation, and net neutrality policy at the Michigan legislature.
Lobbyist moves in Washington
Lindsay Stern‘s promotion to attorney and policy manager at INCOMPAS showcases her role in shaping the industry’s landscape through dedicated policy work on broadband competition, universal service, and digital discrimination. Her active engagement on the FCC’s Consumer Advisory Committee and membership in FCBA-The Tech Bar solidified her position.
The Computer & Communications Industry Association welcomed Brian McMillan as its vice president of federal affairs. McMillan’s experience as chief counsel and legislative director to Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California, showcases an understanding of the legislative landscape affecting the digital sector. CCIA’s focus on promoting open markets, open systems, and open networks aligned with McMillan’s expertise, positioning him as an asset in dealing with emerging technologies.
Industry appointments
In the data center and IT sector, EkkoSense appointed Steve Lewis as the vice president of U.S. sales. Lewis’s two decades of experience in data center and IT channel sales signaled EkkoSense’s commitment to scale operations across global markets. The growth of EkkoSense’s operations across the U.S., Europe, and Australia/New Zealand underscores the company’s trajectory in the rapidly evolving IT landscape.
ARG, a trusted technology advisor, embarked on key leadership changes, with Mike Shonholz stepping into the role of CEO, and James Larsen assuming the position of president. The pair outline a vision that focuses on helping clients procure the best technology, strategic acquisitions, and investing in capable enterprise consulting resources.
Simultaneously, Schurz Communications, Inc. welcomed Diego Anderson as the new executive vice president of broadband. Anderson’s experience in the fiber broadband sector position him to lead Schurz’s broadband portfolio across regional companies.
Broadband People: Rusty Williams Is New CEO of Utilities Technology Council
The announcement of Williams’ appointment comes nearly 8 months after departure of the prior CEO.
WASHINGTON, January 5, 2024 – The Utilities Technology Council on Thursday announced Jimmy R. (Rusty) Williams as its new president and CEO.
Williams, a certified professional engineer in Alabama, has had a seven-year tenure at LightRiver Technologies, where he was vice president of sales. Williams spent almost four years as director of business development at AFL Telecommunications.
His background spans more than 25 years at Southern Company with diverse roles in telecommunications and information technology management.
“After a rigorous three-month process, which involved interviewing and evaluating dozens of applicants from across the country based on strategically aligned criteria, I’m convinced that the right person will lead UTC into its next 75 years,” said UTC Board Chair Kirt Mayson.
Williams takes over UTC’s leadership from Sheryl Osiene-Riggs, who departed the association in May. In her three years heading the organization, Osiene-Riggs focused on cybersecurity, workforce development, and financial fortification, the association said at the time.
Ron Beck served as interim president and CEO from May to December 2023.
UTC also announced Kelly Moran as the new senior director of conferences and events. Moran, with more than two decades of event planning experience, including managing UTC’s Telecom & Technology conference, joins UTC to amplify the organization’s event innovation and educational initiatives.
Other industry personnel announcements
Great Plains Communications announced the appointment of Joseph Pellegrini as its President and Chief Operating Officer.
Pellegrini’s experience in telecommunications leadership positions includes Everstream Solutions and Crown Castle. He will be working to enhance GPC’s customer experience, operational efficiency, and digital transformation efforts.
The Broadband Communications Association of Pennsylvania announced the passing of cable pioneer Jay L. Sedwick, and acknowledged his contributions to the cable industry and his role in leading Armstrong in becoming one of the largest, family-owned cable systems in the United States.
BCAP President Todd Eachus praised Sedwick’s engineering prowess and commitment to community service.
America’s Communications Association Connects Select Grant Spellmeyer as New CEO
Spellmeyer previously worked at U.S. Cellular and ACA Connects member company TDS Telecommunications Corp.
WASHINGTON, May 17, 2022 – America’s Communications Association Connects announced Tuesday the selection of Grant Spellmeyer as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Spellmeyer will succeed Matt Polka, who intends to step down in July.
Patricia Jo Boyers, chairman of the trade group that represents smaller and mid-sized cable operators announced the board of directors’ selection.
Spellmeyer is a telecommunications policy veteran and has extensive experience in wireline and wireless industries. He joins ACAC from his previous position as vice president of government affairs at U.S. Cellular Corporation.
“I look forward to working with ACAC’s experienced staff, ACAC members, and federal and state policy makers to strengthen the position of independent companies in the communications marketplace,” Spellmeyer said in a press release. “One overarching goal is to ensure ACAC members continue to succeed in providing consumers with a variety of competitive services – regardless of company size or geography – today and in the future.”
Boyers said “Spellmeyer is highly respected for his knowledge and thought leadership. He understands the challenges ACAC members face every day, and he has the expertise to advocate on our behalf to influence positive change.”
“The committee was united in choosing Spellmeyer as the new leader owing to his solid grounding in the issues and service-first mindset necessary to succeed in the job,” said ACAC.
Polka, a 25-year industry veteran, on May 2 announced his intention to step down.
Spellmeyer’s primary duties at U.S. Cellular legislative and regulatory efforts for 21 states, and he joined U.S. Cellular in 2006 from ACA Connects member company TDS Telecommunications Corp. He had been director of legal affairs at the high-speed internet company providing service to more than 1,100 rural and suburban communities across the U.S., with 1.2 million total connections.
Spellmeyer holds a J.D. from the University of Wisconsin Law School and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.
Beginning June 1, he will officially be introduced to ACAC members at the Independent Show at Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on July 24-27, 2022.
