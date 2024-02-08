Broadband's Impact
California Legislation Would Codify FCC’s New Digital Discrimination Rules
California spearheads fight against digital discrimination from city councils to state legislation.
WASHINGTON, February 8, 2024 – Legislation introduced Wednesday would make California the first state in the nation to codify the Federal Communication Commission’s newly adopted definition of digital discrimination into state law.
“Despite significant public investments aimed at bridging the digital gap, communities of color with low income continue to be disproportionately disconnected, left on the unfavorable side of the digital divide,” said Assemblymember Mia Bonta, D-Oakland, who introduced AB 2239 in the state legislature, in a press release.
She added it is imperative to dismantle policies and practices exacerbating this enduring inequality, even if unintentional.
The legislation comes on the heels of a resolution by 60 House Republicans aimed at thwarting the FCC’s new digital discrimination regulations at the federal level, introduced just a week prior.
The FCC was required by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to adopt rules preventing gaps in broadband access based on race, income, and other characteristics.
The FCC’s new rules adopt a “disparate impact” standard for identifying digital discrimination, meaning broadband providers could be in violation even if they are not intentionally withholding adequate internet from a protected group.
These federal rules, adopted by a 3-2 split vote in November, are set to take effect in March. The rules were adopted following a multi-year rulemaking process during which the FCC received and engaged extensive formal input from digital equity advocates, industry stakeholders, and others.
The recently introduced legislation coincides with the unanimous approval by the Los Angeles City Council of the nation’s first city-level digital discrimination policy. Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson who authored the motion noted, “this work is in response to the California Community Foundation and Digital Equity LA Coalition report titled ‘Slower and More Expensive;’” in an email announcing the motion’s passage.
That report revealed that internet service providers “systematically offer worse service – slower, delivered over older technology – to low-income communities at the same price that they offered fast, reliable service to higher-income communities.”
Broadband's Impact
How Philly Crafted a Comcast Franchise Agreement in the City’s Favor
The renewed cable franchise agreement of 2015 included an important expansion of Comcast’s Internet Essentials program.
WASHINGTON, February 6, 2024 – The way that a coalition of local internet advocates in Philadelphia pressured the city council to leverage renewal of its Comcast cable franchise agreement to secure a deal that expanded free and affordable internet access resources a decade ago may provide lessons for other cities dealing with broadband infrastructure.
As the impending renewal of the 2015 franchise agreement approached, a group called the Movement Alliance Project attempted to address a number of issues city residents experienced with Comcast.
The city’s franchise agreement with Comcast included victories for the coalition, such as the expansion of free internet and video services to over 200 public institutions, heightened customer service improvements, enhanced protection for cable and internet workers, and the introduction of new local job opportunities, among other benefits to the city.
The renewed cable franchise agreement included an expansion of Comcast’s Internet Essentials program for city residents. This program, which provides low-cost internet access, a computer, and a Wi-Fi router, became accessible to every low-income family with schoolchildren, all eligible seniors, and an additional 1,200 qualifying citizens in Philadelphia.
Under the renegotiated contract, Comcast also committed for the first time to end the “90-day freeze out” policy. This policy had previously required individuals hoping to benefit from the Internet Essentials program to first go without Comcast services for three months, in order to qualify. That policy was soon expanded by Comcast nationwide.
Other provisions in the renewed franchise agreement included:
- Comcast will donate $500,000 dollars as seed money for a digital literacy fund that will allow the city to raise other funds in its attempt to allow everyone to have access to the internet.
- Comcast will pay prevailing and living wages for all its employees and subcontractors.
- Comcast will hire 150 to 200 new customer service workers in Philadelphia.
- Comcast increased its funding for public educational and government channels from 8 million to 21.3 million.
- Comcast will continue to collect and turn over to the city the 5% percent franchise fee that allows the city to fund basic services.
- Comcast has agreed to pilot any new programs in Philadelphia first, ensuring Philadelphians have access to the newest programs.
A cable television franchise agreement is a contractual arrangement between a cable television provider and a local government, which grants the cable company the right to use the city’s public roadways and other property to provide cable television services to residents within a specific geographic area.
In return for the privilege of using public rights-of-way in a franchise agreement, the cable company typically agrees to certain conditions, such as providing a certain level of service quality, offering public access channels, contributing to local programming, and paying franchise fees (typically 5 percent of yearly gross cable revenue) to the local government.
Local advocacy groups spur accountability in Philadelphia’s renewed franchise agreement
The CAP Comcast campaign was initiated by the Movement Alliance Project in 2014.
As the renewal of the 15-year renegotiation approached, MAP coordinated with local organizations to engage city council members, attend meetings, and participate in hearings.
Recognizing the dissatisfaction among Philadelphians with Comcast’s cable internet service—marked by issues of reliability, affordability, and quality—the local internet coalition, led by MAP, advocated for the release of a third-party survey on Comcast’s performance.
According to reports, the city disclosed findings marked by prolonged service outages, lowest overall satisfaction rates among multiple surveyed areas, five times the regulatory-mandated number of busy signals when attempting to contact customer service, and an average monthly charge of $154.86, significantly higher than in comparable Comcast markets, as reported by The Guardian.
Additionally, it was uncovered that Comcast’s growth had been fueled by tax abatements granted by both the city and state, further underscoring the need to hold the company accountable to its promises under the franchise agreement with Philadelphia.
In their advocacy efforts, Philadelphians helped create a model that cities and communities across the country can adopt and implement in their own franchise agreements.
Despite successful efforts, both Hannah Sassaman, former policy director for MAP, and Jackie Williams, director of operations for LA21, say that looking back, they would have done things differently knowing what they know now, recounted Next City.
“Making sure that city offices are funded as a part of the deal or having a permanent digital inclusion effort to make sure the city is empowered and tasked with observing the community-based elements of the agreement, we didn’t do that,” Sassaman said.
“I wish we had really focused on how we could help small businesses get internet access,” added Williams, whose organization greatly aided in the CAP Comcast effort. “We talked about it a little bit, but the concern was more with the digital divide” on the individual and community levels instead of the business dimension.
Clarification: Because of an editing error, this article about changes to internet service in Philadelphia brought on by the renewal of Comcast’s 2015 franchise agreement did not highlight the time frame of the franchise renewal. The story has been modified.
Digital Inclusion
Dish Wireless Seeks FCC Help With Affordable Connectivity Transition
The company needs to be designed as an Eligible Telecommunications Carrier to promote the Lifeline option, it said.
WASHINGTON, February 3, 2024 – Dish Wireless has plans to help low-income households in danger of losing their monthly federal internet stipend, but the company says it needs prompt assistance from the Federal Communications Commission to be of much help.
The Affordable Connectivity Program comes with a $30 a monthly discount on Internet bills, but the program is likely going to run out of funding in April, impacting more than 22 million enrolled households, according to the FCC.
Dish Wireless wants to be able to inform ACP enrollees that through the company they can access a $9.25 monthly discount on their internet bills under the FCC’s Lifeline Program if ACP money dries up.
New Street Research – which does not believe the ACP will be extended – estimates that Dish Wireless has about 764,000 customers enrolled in the ACP.
Dish Wireless, in a January 31 filing with the FCC, said it can’t promote the Lifeline option in many states because the FCC has not acted on its petition to be designated an Eligible Telecommunications Carrier. Only ETCs may participate in the Lifeline Program.
Although Dish Wireless has ETC status in 25 states, it is asking the FCC to add Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina, the District of Columbia, and Tribal areas to the list. The FCC has authority in these “Federal States” because each state “has disclaimed jurisdiction over ETC designations for commercial mobile radio service (CMRS) providers,” Dish Wireless explained in an FCC filing one year ago.
Dish made its case on the ETC issue in a discussion two days ago with senior aides to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
“With the impending end of ACP, Dish stressed to the [FCC] that it is imperative for the FCC to swiftly approve DISH’s ETC status in the Federal States in order to help keep vulnerable households from losing their connectivity should the ACP end,” Dish said in an FCC filing about the meeting.
By offering the Lifeline option, Dish Wireless said it can soften the impact of losing ACP support. Dish Wireless did not explain how the Lifeline Program – which has a small budget – would handle the influx of beneficiaries coming over from the ACP.
“Without a Lifeline offering available, DISH would be unable to offer ACP subscribers a viable alternative to the ACP service. These customers would face substantial rate shock if the only option from DISH is to continue with the ACP service but without the ACP subsidy previously given,” Dish Wireless said.
The FCC’s Lifeline Program, started in 1984, is administered by the Universal Service Administrative Company. The Lifeline Program receives less than 10% of the $9 billion allocated for the Universal Service Fund. The preponderance of the funding goes to telecom companies in high-cost areas and to schools and libraries across the country for Internet access.
Ted Hearn is the Editor of Policyband, a new website dedicated to comprehensive coverage of the broadband communications market. This piece was published on Policyband on February 3, 2024, and is reprinted with permission.
Digital Inclusion
House Republicans Issue Resolution to Block Digital Discrimination Rules
The mostly ceremonial move drew industry support.
WASHINGTON, January 31, 2024 – More than 60 House Republicans introduced on Wednesday a resolution to block the Federal Communications Commission’s digital discrimination rules.
Filed under the Congressional Review Act, such resolutions are a mechanism for Congress to nullify rules adopted by federal agencies. Wednesday’s attempt stands little chance of becoming law, as it would ultimately require President Joe Biden’s signature and the administration pushed the FCC to adopt comprehensive policies during the rulemaking process.
The commission was required by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to adopt rules preventing gaps in broadband access based on race, income, and other characteristics. Those rules, adopted in November and set to take effect in March, take a “disparate impact” standard for identifying digital discrimination, meaning broadband providers could be in violation even if they are not intentionally withholding adequate internet from a protected group.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has said the rules will take “genuine barriers of technical and economic feasibility” into account, as mandated by the infrastructure law, but Republicans and industry groups have not been convinced.
“Yet again, the Biden administration is attempting to push its ideology through heavy-handed government controls,” Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Georgia, one of the resolution’s lead sponsors, said in a statement. “This time, the Federal Communications Commission plans to enact widespread regulations on every aspect of our internet’s functionality.”
The resolution has the support of multiple trade associations who lobbied the commission against the rules, including USTelecom, CTIA, and ACA Connects. That also includes the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which officially filed on Wednesday a lawsuit it signaled last week, asking Fifth Circuit judges to vacate the FCC rules.
The FCC’s Democratic commissioners have defended the rules as appropriate to the broad statutory mandate of ensuring equitable broadband access.
“If we were to adopt rules that only covered discriminatory intent, we would fall short of fully meeting our legal obligation to facilitate equal access to broadband,” Rosenworcel said when announcing the rules.
Public interest groups like Public Knowledge and the NDIA also support the digital discrimination rules as a measure to bridge the digital divide – the gap between communities with access to high-speed internet and those without it.
The Los Angeles City Council adopted a regulation preventing broadband pricing discrimination on January 25, directing the city attorney to create a process for submitting digital discrimination complaints to the FCC.
