FCC Immediately Bans AI-Generated Robocalls
The ruling comes ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
WASHINGTON, February 8, 2024 – The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday banned the use of artificial intelligence to clone human voices for generating robocalls.
The ruling extends the restrictions of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act to include current AI technologies capable of generating human voices under the category of “artificial or prerecorded voice.” Unless the recipient of the call has given prior consent to be contacted, these technologies are now subject to regulation by the commission.
Thursday’s action, which comes ahead of the 2024 presidential election, follows a warning from the FCC to the suspected creators of a robocall scheme, which employed a deepfake of President Joe Biden‘s voice to dissuade New Hampshire voters from participating in the state’s Republican primary on January 23.
The agency identified two Texas-based companies as the alleged culprits and issued a cease-and-desist order to one of them, Lingo Telecom, on Tuesday, stating that its network traffic could face blockage if it fails to cease the use of its network by illegal robocallers.
With the ruling, state attorneys general across the country can go after the bad actors behind these unwarranted robocalls and seek damages under the law.
In fact, 26 state attorneys general wrote to the FCC supporting this approach, and the commission now has an understanding with 48 state AGs who have agreed to work with it to combat robocalls, FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel confirmed in a statement.
This measure holds heightened significance as it coincides with an election year, underscoring need to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.
“The whole of government is rightly focused on whether and how to regulate AI,” FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said in a statement.
Biden issued an executive order aimed at seizing the promise and managing the risks of AI. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-New York, has convened nine bipartisan AI insight forums. Legislators have introduced bills addressing the use of AI in dozens of contexts, including election integrity.
In fact, a bipartisan group of senators have introduced legislation that would ban the use of AI to generate content falsely depicting federal candidates to influence an election, and comprehensive robocall legislation announced just days ago would double the statutory penalty for calls using AI to impersonate an individual or entity with the intent to defraud.
The FCC launched an inquiry in November into how it can use AI to help with pattern recognition so that it can turn the technology into a force for good that can recognize illegal robocalls.
The ruling announced on Thursday follows a proposal by Rosenworcel to ban AI-generated robocalls featuring cloned voices of celebrities and recipients’ family members, which was presented a week prior. While the decision was made public on Thursday, it was unanimously approved just two days after Rosenworcel put forth the proposal.
Broadband's Impact
FCC to Vote on Emergency Alerts, Space Stations, Robocalls and Microphones
The commission is set to consider robocall rules, emergency alerts.
WASHINGTON, January 26, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission released on Thursday a tentative agenda for its February 15 open meeting.
Commissioners are set to vote on four items, including seeking comment on multilingual emergency alert rules, a proposed licensing scheme for in-space manufacturing, more robocall restrictions, and updated wireless microphone rules. Also slated for review are a proposed enforcement action and an adjudicatory matter.
Multilingual emergency alerts
The draft notice of proposed rulemaking would propose creating template alert scripts and audio files in the 13 most commonly spoken languages in the country, which could be distributed when the Emergency Alert System is activated.
The templates would be produced by the commission, and the NPRM would seek comment on the feasibility of implementing the template system via a software patch.
Also up for comment would be including American Sign Language in the EAS system and whether to allow EAS participants to issue template alerts in languages other than the language of their programming content.
In-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing
Another draft NPRM would propose licensing ISAM space stations under the commission’s existing framework, as well as subjecting them to its standard orbital debris mitigation and spectrum application policies.
The NRPM would exempt ISAM stations from some licensing procedures because “ISAM space stations seem more capable of spectrum sharing,” according to the draft.
The FCC has previously granted some licenses to this kind of spacecraft on a case-by-case basis.
Robocalls and robotexts
The draft report and order would “codify” past guidance saying consumers can revoke consent under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by any reasonable means and that companies can send one text message confirming a consumer’s opt-out request without violating the TCPA, provided the text does not contain marketing information.
The order would also require robocallers and robotexters to honor such requests within 10 business days of receiving them.
Also included in the draft is a further NPRM seeking comment on whether the TCPA applies to robocalls and robotexts from wireless carriers to their subscribers, and on whether to allow customers to opt out of such messages.
Wireless microphones
The draft report and order would allow the use of wireless multi-channel audio system, or WMAS, technology in several licensed and unlicensed spectrum bands.
The technology uses a wider bandwidth than current FCC rules allow for, according to the draft, but is in use in Europe and allows for more efficient spectrum use.
Licensed bands that would be slated for WMAS microphone use include “frequencies already available for Part 74 licensed wireless microphones in the TV bands (VHF and UHF), the 653-657 MH segment of the 600 MHz duplex gap, and in the 941.5-944 MHz, 944-952 MHz, 952.850-956.250 MHz, 956.45-959.85 MHz, 1435-1525 MHz, 6875-6900 MHz and 7100-7125 MHz bands.”
Unlicensed bands would include “frequencies already available for Part 15 unlicensed wireless microphones in the UHF and VHF TV bands and in the 657-663 MHz segment of the 600 MHz duplex gap.”
FCC Adopts Rules on 911 Routing, Disaster Reporting at January Meeting
The agency also clarified space debris mitigation rules and moved to fine pirate radio stations.
WASHINGTON, January 25, 2024 – The Federal Communications Commission moved to improve 911 call routing, mandate disaster reporting, and clarify space debris rules at its Thursday open meeting.
The agency also proposed fines against unauthorized radio operators in the Miami area.
While some FCC initiatives have passed along partisan lines since Democrats took a majority on the commission in September 2023, all measures were adopted unanimously on Thursday.
Location-based 911 routing
The commission approved rules requiring mobile providers to use location-based routing for calls and texts to 911. Nationwide providers will have six months from the effective date of the rules to implement the practice, while smaller providers will have two years.
Location-based routing means 911 calls are directed to the 911 call center nearest to the caller’s location, rather than the call center nearest to the first tower that handles call traffic. That system can sometimes result in calls being directed to the wrong call center – the National Emergency Number Association has said in comments to the agency that it estimates 23 million 911 calls are delayed each year by legacy routing systems.
One nationwide provider, AT&T, has already implemented location-based routing across its networks.
“Today’s report and order simply sets a deadline for the remaining nationwide providers, who have already begun deploying location-based 911 routing on portions of their networks, to keep going and to get it done,” said FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez.
Disaster reporting
The agency also adopted rules requiring VoIP, cable, wireless, and wireline providers to report to the agency on the status of their infrastructure during disasters.
The FCC activates its Disaster Information Reporting System in certain areas where a natural disaster has or is likely to occur. DIRS has collected daily network status information from providers in affected areas on a voluntary basis, but providers will no longer have the ability to opt out of DIRS reporting.
Where and when DIRS is active, providers will be exempt from an existing mandatory reporting program, the Network Outage Reporting System. Providers are required to file NORS reports when outages meet certain conditions, but since natural disasters have the potential to cause outages that would normally require NORS reporting, the commission will mandate DIRS reporting for the duration of the activation.
Providers will also have to submit a final summary report when the commission deactivates DIRS.
The public draft of the order circulated earlier this month says the agency plans on giving providers until November 30, 2024 to comply, but the date could be moved up if the Office of Management and Budget completes a review sooner.
In approving the order, the FCC is also seeking comment on whether to expand the DIRS reporting requirements to providers of other services, like TV, radio, satellite, and broadband.
Other matters
The commission moved to provide clarification on its orbital debris mitigation policies, which it overhauled in 2020. It’s a response to several satellite companies filing a petition for reconsideration on parts of the order’s reporting requirements.
The agency did not change or strike down its existing rules, but offered guidance and clarification on certain parts.
Additionally, the FCC proposed more than $3.5 million in fines against unlicensed radio stations in the Miami area. The 2020 PIRATE Act allows the agency to fine entities using the AM or FM radio bands without a license up to $2.3 million. The operators will have an opportunity to respond before the agency formally issues its proposed fines.
CES 2024: FCC Commissioners Talk Net Neutrality, Spectrum, Favorite Gadgets
Commissioners Brendan Carr and Anna Gomez spoke at the event’s ‘Conversation with a Commissioner’ panel.
LAS VEGAS, January 10, 2024 – Federal Communications Commissioners Brendan Carr and Anna Gomez talked net neutrality, spectrum policy, and their favorite pieces of tech at CES on Wednesday.
Carr serves as the FCC’s senior Republican, first confirmed as a commissioner in 2017. Gomez was confirmed in September 2023, ending years of an even split and giving Democrats a 3-2 majority.
Net neutrality
Carr has been an outspoken critic of the Commission’s effort to reinstate net neutrality rules. After approving the measure along party lines, the FCC moved forward with a proposal to do so in October and is accepting comments on the plan until January 17.
The move would classify broadband as a telecommunications service under Title II of the Communications Act of 1934, opening internet providers up to more regulatory oversight from the Commission.
Carr took a similar tack on Wednesday, calling Title II a “backwards looking regime that made sense in the 1930s,” but expressed some support for less expansive, “common sense” legislation on the issue.
“This idea that we should, as a consumer, not see blocking, throttling, anti-competitive discrimination, these core sets of bright line ‘net neutrality’ rules, are ones I think are broadly agreed upon,” he said.
Gomez defended more comprehensive regulation, saying broadband is “central to everybody’s lives, and it really is important, I think, to have guardrails on the service to make sure that all consumers are benefiting from a competitive, innovative product.”
“We don’t have a national framework to ensure that, instead we have a patchwork of state laws,” she said.
Spectrum
Gomez said she would “really love to see the FCC’s spectrum auction authority re-upped, so to speak.”
The Commission’s ability to auction off bands of electromagnetic spectrum for commercial use expired for the first time in March 2023. Commissioners have pushed lawmakers in Congress to reinstate it, but efforts have stalled. A stopgap measure passed in December giving the FCC the ability to issue spectrum licenses that had been purchased before the authority expired, but the path for blanket authority remains unclear.
“I don’t think people appreciate how long it takes to actually get a spectrum auction done. There’s so much pre-work that has to be done, and we can’t do any of that” without the authority, she said.
Carr agreed, both that Congress should reinstate the Commission’s auction authority and that the process of getting spectrum out the door often takes years of time and effort.
He also criticized the White House’s National Spectrum Strategy, a plan for studying nearly 2,800 MHz of spectrum for potential repurposing and improving the nation’s spectrum pipeline, saying the U.S. needs to move faster on making spectrum available to remain competitive.
“Under the last administration we freed up something like 6,000 MHz of spectrum just for licensed use, in addition to thousands of megahertz for unlicensed as well. The National Spectrum Strategy that the administration just put out says that we’re going to study, not free up, but study 2,800,” he said.
Favorite gadgets
Asked about her favorite piece of tech from the CES floor so far, Gomez said “I like the little Samsung robot.” The company unveiled on Monday a small ball-shaped robot called Ballie with a built-in projector.
Carr said his favorite technology that uses unlicensed spectrum is his Bluetooth headset.
“I’m almost exclusively on that thing,” he said.
