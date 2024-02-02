Broadband Updates
Indiana, Tennessee, Washington, and W.V. Receive BEAD Volume 1 Approval
The four states are now free to start ground-truthing government broadband data.
WASHINGTON, February 2, 2024 – Four more states received the go-ahead on Volume 1 of their Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment proposals: Indiana, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia.
That brings the total to 10 states able to start accepting challenges to government broadband coverage data in advance of awarding grants under the $42.5 billion program. Several are already in the midst of doing so, and Louisiana has finished its challenge process.
New Mexico, whose Volume 1 has yet to be approved, also announced tentative plans to begin its challenge process on February 26, provided the NTIA clears the state’s plan.
Challenges can allege that current data on things like the internet speed, technology type, latency, and data caps available at a location are inaccurate. They can only be submitted by nonprofits, municipal governments, and internet service providers, meaning eligible challengers must source evidence of these inaccuracies from their communities or, in the case of providers, internal plans and network management systems.
Some state broadband heads have been having difficulty shoring up participation from local governments and nonprofits to submit challenges on behalf of consumers.
Indiana – allocated $868 million
Indiana received approval from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the agency managing BEAD, on January 31. The state is set to begin its challenge process on March 4.
Indiana’s broadband office is expecting to wrap up its ground-truthing efforts in late may. The process includes 30 days each for challenges to be submitted, providers to rebut them, and the state to make a final determination.
The state is making some optional modifications to the template challenge procedure set up by the NTIA. In an effort to phase out old infrastructure, it will presumptively mark homes and businesses receiving internet via DSL as eligible for BEAD. At least 30 other states are also planning to do so.
Indiana is also choosing to accept speed tests as evidence, provided they meet certain methodological standards.
Also in the approved Volume 1 are area and multiple dwelling unit, or MDU, challenge rules. Under these provisions, if six locations in a census block group or 10 percent of the units in an apartment building challenge the same provider’s technology or coverage, the provider must provide evidence that they serve the entire block group or building as reported in government data. If the provider does not, the entire area or building can be marked as BEAD-eligible.
Those rules also proved popular, with at least 40 states signaling intent to use them.
Tennessee – allocated $813 million
Tennessee is opting for 25 day windows, rather than the default 30, according to a copy of the state’s approved plan provided by email. With its Volume 1 greenlit, the state is planning to start its challenge window in “early February,” and finish making adjudications around “early April.”
The state is not adopting the DSL modification, but will be taking up area and MDU challenge rules.
Washington – allocated $1.2 billion
Washington State is looking to get its process started on April 8, officials said last week.
The state’s approved Volume 1 confirms as much. The document also confirms the state will be implementing the optional modifications it had outlined in its draft proposal.
Washington will be taking up the DSL modification, as well as the area and MDU challenge rules. It will also accept sufficiently rigorous speed tests as challenge evidence.
West Virginia – allocated $1.2 billion
The NTIA approved West Virginia’s Volume 1 on January 29. Having published a list of eligible locations, the state was free to hit the ground running and open its challenge window the same day.
That window will close on February 28, and be followed by 30 day rebuttal and adjudication windows, putting the state’s challenge process end date in late April.
West Virginia will be implementing the DSL modification and the area and MDU challenge rules. The state will also accept speed tests, but those challenges will not trigger the area or MDU challenges.
Broadband Updates
Washington State Looking to Start BEAD Challenge Process in April
The state is still waiting on a green light from the NTIA, but expects approval “very soon.”
WASHINGTON, January 25, 2024 – Washington State is planning to start accepting challenges to connectivity data for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program on April 8, the state’s broadband office said on Wednesday.
The exact date could change, as the state is still waiting for approval from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration on its proposal for administering the challenge process. But Tracey Blackburn, an NTIA federal program officer, said she expects that approval to come “very soon,” with minimal edits from the agency.
The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s BEAD program makes $42.5 billion available to states and territories to expand broadband infrastructure, of which Washington was allocated $1.2 billion.
The Federal Communications Commission’s map, updated through its own challenge process, was used to determine relative need and make state-level allocations, but states are required to field challenges on a local level to get a more accurate picture of which homes and businesses lack adequate internet access.
Washington’s process is tentatively slated to wrap up on July 27, with 30 days each for challenge submission, provider rebuttals, and final determinations by the broadband office.
Challenges can allege that current data on things like the internet speed, technology type, latency, and data caps available at a location are inaccurate. They can only be submitted by nonprofits, municipal governments, and internet service providers, meaning eligible challengers must source evidence of these inaccuracies from their communities or, in the case of providers, internal plans and network management systems.
The state is holding a webinar on February 1 to prepare eligible challengers. Non-ISP challengers will need a Tier E license from CostQuest, the company that manages the FCC’s broadband map data.
Washington is also planning to make modifications to the model challenge process set out by the NTIA. It is looking to accept as evidence speed tests that meet certain methodological standards. Those tests would have to be conducted on three separate days.
Also in the state’s draft plan are the optional area and MDU, or multiple dwelling unit, challenges laid out by the NTIA. Under these rules, if six locations in a census block group or 10 percent of the units in an apartment building challenge the same provider’s technology or coverage, the provider must provide evidence that they serve the entire block group or building as reported in government data. If the provider does not, the entire area or building can be marked as un- or underserved.
Those provisions proved popular, with at least 40 states signaling intent to use them in their draft plans.
Broadband Updates
Colorado to Begin BEAD Challenge Process Next Week
The NTIA approved the state’s plan on Wednesday, the state said.
WASHINGTON, January 5, 2024 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Wednesday approved Colorado’s plan for accepting challenges to government broadband data, said the state. The state also said it will begin accepting challenges on Wednesday, January 10.
The Infrastructure Act’s $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program makes money available to states and territories to expand broadband infrastructure, of which Colorado was allocated $826 million. States finished submitting their initial proposals for implementing the program on December 27, and the NTIA is now in the process of reviewing those proposals.
They come in two volumes. Volume 1 details how states plan to accept and process challenges to government data on broadband availability. The Federal Communications Commission’s map, updated through its own challenge process, was used to determine relative need and make state-level allocations, but states are required to field challenges on a local level to get a more accurate picture of which homes and businesses lack adequate internet access.
Other leading states have received approval of Volume 1
Virginia, Kansas, Delaware, and Montana have also had Volume 1 approved, while Louisiana remains the only state to receive approval on both volumes. Volume 2 outlines plans for scoring applications and awarding grants under the program.
With its Volume 1 approved, Colorado is free to kick off its challenge process. The state will start accepting challenges next week on Wednesday, January 10. Like almost every other state, Colorado will be adopting the model challenge process created by the NTIA.
Challenges can allege that current data on things like the internet speed, technology type, latency, and data caps available at a location is inaccurate. They can only be submitted by nonprofits, municipal governments, and internet service providers, meaning eligible challengers must source evidence of these inaccuracies from their communities or, in the case of providers, internal plans and network management systems.
Optional modification to the model challenge process
Colorado is making optional modifications outlined in the model process. It will designate any area served only by DSL – digital subscriber line – technology as “underserved,” and thus eligible for BEAD-funded projects, regardless of what speed the provider advertises. The option was included in the model to phase out copper telephone wires in favor of more future-proof broadband technologies like fiber-optic cable. At least 30 other states are planning to do so.
The state’s draft Volume 1, posted for public comment in October, included plans to preemptively mark some census block groups and low-income MDUs, or multiple dwelling units like apartment buildings, as underserved if speed test data showed enough of their residents receiving speeds below BEAD’s 100 * 20 Megabits per second (Mbps) threshold.
But the state said in a statement that those plans were removed, in part to get NTIA approval. The state is planning to publish the approved version of its Volume 1 “in the coming days.”
The state could still be able to make similar designations based on the challenges it receives, though. Colorado’s draft plan included the optional area and MDU challenges laid out by the NTIA. Under these rules, if six locations in a census block group or 10 percent of the units in an apartment building challenge the same provider’s technology or coverage, the provider must provide evidence that they serve the entire block group or building as reported in government data. If the provider does not, the entire area or building can be marked as un- or underserved.
Those provisions also proved popular, with at least 40 states signaling intent to use them in their draft plans.
Broadband Updates
NTIA Approves Delaware Initial Proposal, Volume 1
The state will begin accepting challenges to government broadband data ‘within the next few weeks.’
WASHINGTON, January 4, 2024 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has approved Volume 1 of Delaware’s proposal for implementing the agency’s flagship broadband program.
“We’re pleased that NTIA has approved Volume 1 of Delaware’s BEAD proposal and excited to continue moving forward with these efforts,” said Roddy Flynn, Delaware Broadband Office executive director. “Making high-speed internet accessible for all Delawareans has been a top priority for Gov. John Carney. We are proud to be one of the fastest moving states, and with the support of the federal investment from BEAD we are on track to become the first to be fully-connected.”
The Infrastructure Act’s $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program makes money available to states and territories to expand broadband infrastructure, of which Delaware was allocated $107 million. States finished submitting their initial proposals for implementing the program on December 27, and the NTIA is now in the process of reviewing those proposals.
Two-step process for each state
They come in two volumes. Volume 1 details how states plan to accept and process challenges to government data on broadband availability. The Federal Communications Commission’s map, updated through its own challenge process, was used to determine relative need and make state-level allocations, but states are required under BEAD rules to field challenges on a local level to get a more accurate picture of which homes and businesses lack adequate internet access.
Virginia, Kansas, and Montana have also had Volume 1 approved, while Louisiana remains the only state to receive approval on both volumes. Volume 2 outlines plans for scoring applications and awarding grants under the program.
With its Volume 1 given the go-ahead, Delaware is free to kick off its challenge process, which the state’s broadband office said in an email it plans to do “within the next few weeks.” Like almost every other state, Delaware will be adopting the model challenge process created by the NTIA.
Challenges can allege that current data on things like the internet speed, technology type, latency, and data caps available at a location is inaccurate. They can only be submitted by nonprofits, municipal governments, and internet service providers, meaning eligible challengers must source evidence of these inaccuracies from their communities or, in the case of providers, internal plans and network management systems.
Delaware is making optional modifications outlined in the model process. It will designate any area served only by DSL – digital subscriber line – technology as “underserved,” and thus eligible for BEAD-funded projects, regardless of what speed the provider advertises. The option was included in the model to phase out copper telephone wires in favor of more future-proof broadband technologies like fiber-optic cable.
In a change from the public draft posted last year, the state’s NTIA-approved plan shows it will also be using the optional area and MDU, or multiple dwelling unit, challenges. Under these rules, if six locations in a census block group or 10 percent of the units in an apartment building challenge the same provider’s technology or coverage, the provider must provide evidence that they serve the entire block group or building as reported in government data.
