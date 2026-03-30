Broadband Breakfast on April 22, 2026 – Public Safety and Mission-Critical Broadband

This panel will examine how policymakers, network operators, and public safety officials are navigating the evolving role of broadband in emergency response.

Broadband is increasingly becoming the backbone of modern public safety operations. From natural disasters to everyday 911 calls, first responders depend not only on fast, reliable networks, but also on precise, real-time location data, especially indoors, where GPS often fails. This panel will examine how policymakers, network operators, and public safety officials are navigating the evolving role of broadband in emergency response.

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Panelists

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.