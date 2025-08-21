Broadband Breakfast on October 29, 2025 - Libraries, Schools, and Telehealth: How Anchor Institutions Bridge Gaps

Anchor institutions—libraries, schools and healthcare facilities—serve as critical digital equity hubs in communities where reliable broadband access remains limited. These crucial community spaces often secure high-capacity fiber connections through federal programs like E-rate, then extend those benefits to surrounding communities through public Wi-Fi, digital literacy training, and essential online services. During the pandemic, these institutions proved indispensable as emergency access points for unemployment benefits, remote learning, and telemedicine appointments. America’s anchor institutions are still helping people get connected, highlighting their potential to help close the digital divide.

Panel 1: How IXPs and Smart Infrastructure Can Strengthen Critical Infrastructure

Internet Exchange Points serve as critical nodes that strengthen national infrastructure resilience by reducing latency through localized traffic exchange, eliminating the need for data to traverse long-distance networks, and creating more robust, distributed communication pathways that are less vulnerable to single points of failure. Some states don’t harbor a single IXP within their territory, contributing to the possibility that a single outage could take an entire state network offline. More IXPs in more locations across the United States can allow states to remain connected, even in the case of disaster or attack.

Panel 2: What Sources of Energy Are Needed for Resilient Infrastructure?

Energy supply is emerging as a vital need in ensuring Resilient Critical Infrastructure. Data centers currently consume 4% of U.S. energy output, and that share could triple in the next decade. Are current energy sources sufficient to meet the growing energy needs of data centers? What role will natural gas and small modular reactors play in this process? Is there a distinction between the energy needs of IXPs, multi-tenant data centers, and hyperscalers? How are behind-the-meter solutions adding (or aiding) America’s resilience on its electric grid?

Panel 3: Critical Resilience in an Age of Heightened Geopolitical Tensions

Building critical resilience in today's geopolitically volatile environment requires organizations and nations to develop comprehensive preparedness strategies that address both traditional threats like natural disasters and emerging challenges including cyberwarfare, electromagnetic pulse and other infrastructure vulnerabilities. Effective resilience must integrate robust backup systems for essential services, diversified supply chains, and layered security. How can our nation maintain a network of resilient critical infrastructure?

About the Resilient Critical Infrastructure Summit

The Resilient Critical Infrastructure Investment Summit will explore how public and private sector leaders prepare to respond. Discussions will range from ensuring universal last-mile BEAD implementation, middle mile interconnections to internet exchange points and data centers, threats to the internet backbone connections and interstate electricity transmission lines, plus securing the nation’s energy infrastructure. This event will provide practical insights and strategic guidance for building high-performance and resilient digital infrastructure networks.