Broadband Breakfast on September 10, 2025 - The Future of Corrections Connectivity

In a world reshaped by technology, a stark digital divide persists behind prison walls. While most of society connects, learns, and works online, incarcerated individuals remain cut off from the tools essential for rehabilitation and successful reentry. This disconnect not only limits personal growth but also strains families and creates barriers to safer facilities.

At the same time, new policies are reshaping communications, while corrections agencies continue to grapple with staffing shortages, contraband, and security risks. This timely panel will bring together leaders from corrections and policy to explore how safe and secure technology can bridge the digital divide. How do we balance innovation with public safety, address affordability for families and government agencies, and ensure compliance with evolving regulations? How can access to education, workforce readiness programs, and digital communication tools reduce contraband, enhance safety, and foster a smoother path to reentry? By equipping incarcerated individuals with the skills and digital tools needed for success, technology can strengthen facilities, ease burdens on staff, support families, and create safer, more resilient communities.

Panelists

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.