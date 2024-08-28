Sign in Subscribe
Broadband Breakfast on September 11, 2024 - The Rise of Data Centers

Data centers are leaving an increasingly visible footprint on our environment

In the sprawling landscape of our digital age, data centers have emerged as the powerhouses fueling our online lives. With the nation currently witnessing an unprecedented investment in internet backbone, the data center industry is booming like never before. But this growth brings challenges: How can these digital warehouses keep pace with skyrocketing demand? What innovations are needed to support the next wave of technological advancement? As data centers become more integral to our economy, how will they reshape our cities and power grids?

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
