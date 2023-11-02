We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to connect the 20% of Americans who don’t subscribe to home broadband—and digital navigators are the key.

Join Network:On and the National Digital Inclusion Alliance on Wednesday, November 15th for a Lunch and Learn at the Rayburn House Office Building to hear directly from digital navigators on the front lines of the digital divide and learn more about their work.

As Congress grapples with how to close the digital adoption gap, digital navigators are a tried and true solution – trusted community messengers whose efforts lead to real progress, resulting in millions of Americans signing up for the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Speakers:

Kristi Zappie-Ferradino, NDIA

Bruce Clark, Center for Digital Equity and Queens University Charlotte

Walter Prescher, Easter Seals of Greater Houston

Please register below and reach out to events@network-on.org with any questions! Lunch will be provided.