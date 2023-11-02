Can’t make it to the whole Connect20 Summit? Join us on Tuesday, November 14 for an evening reception sponsored by Comcast to celebrate digital navigators and their role in connecting the 20% of Americans who don’t subscribe to home broadband.
Join us for an evening of networking, engaging discussions, and celebration. Drinks and light refreshments will be provided.
Please register here and reach out to events@network-on.org with any questions!
The sponsors seek to comply with the House and Senate gift rules, the federal executive branch gift rules and the Presidential Executive Order on Ethics (and related Ethics Pledge) for appointees, as well as applicable state and local gift rules, in connection with this event. If you have any questions, are required by applicable rules to pay any part of the costs of attending this event, or would prefer to pay the fair market value for this event (even if not required to do so), please contact Lauren Gaydos at events@network-on.org.
Keynote speakers will discuss the importance of digital navigators and digital equity practitioners’ work to close the digital divide. Speakers to be announced soon!
Representatives from several agencies to get an update on efforts within the government to expand broadband access and adoption and close the digital divide. After a brief discussion, we’ll open the floor for questions.
Speakers:
As policymakers consider digital inclusion solutions, understanding the barriers to the problem is important. Cost is a key factor for not subscribing to broadband, but other barriers like digital skills, trust, language, location and access to a device play a major role. So how do we connect those Americans who are hardest to reach? This panel will explore why digital navigation services so important and the tools that digital navigators can use to connect community members to broadband, digital skills and devices.
Speakers:
With so much public funding available, how can local organizations work with their states and beyond to help secure public funding on all levels? And not to mention the private funding that is available through different ISPs. This panel will explore public and private funding as well as the public/private partnerships that digital equity organizations can pursue.
Speakers:
Digital adoption doesn’t go very far if users lack the ability to meaningfully engage with the online world. How can digital navigators and practitioners incorporate digital skills training into their services? Panelists will discuss what skills are most needed and what’s working in communities to get people online.
Speakers:
Navigation services are key to getting Americans online, and the data proves it. This panel will explore the empirical evidence and studies backing up the power of digital navigators.
Speakers:
Network:On is a campaign dedicated to closing the digital adoption gap, bringing America’s Excellent Internet to everyone. Launched in 2022 as a public education campaign, we’re working with community organizations and partners nationwide to spotlight the stories of those who work on the frontlines daily, going door by door to connect and empower their communities. Visit network-on.org to learn more.
National Digital Inclusion Alliance advances digital equity by supporting community programs and equipping policymakers to act. NDIA combines grassroots community engagement with technical knowledge, research, and coalition building to advocate on behalf of people working in their communities for digital equity.
Broadband Breakfast is the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. The company’s annual Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit champions a robust 21st century information economy.
Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business and Sky; produce, distribute and stream leading entertainment, sports and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences.