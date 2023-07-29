Community
Artificial Intelligence1 day ago
Congress Should Not Create AI-Specific Regulation, Say Techies
Infrastructure1 day ago
A Deep Dive into Allocations Under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program
FCC1 day ago
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
Wireless2 days ago
T-Mobile Earnings Call Highlights Growth Goals in Spectrum and Fiber
Congress2 days ago
House Committee Passes Three Bills to Reauthorize NTIA and Research Trans-Atlantic Cable and AI
Social Media2 days ago
Senate Commerce Committee Passes Two Bills To Protect Children Online
Satellite2 days ago
Amazon Spars With AT&T and Verizon at FCC Over Project Kuiper Spectrum
Funding2 days ago
Second Round of Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program to Provide $980M
Broadband Roundup2 days ago
Letter of Credit Coalition, FCC Proposes Higher Speed Threshold, Domestic Semiconductor Bill
Autonomous Vehicles2 days ago
Lawmakers and Industry Groups Urge Congress Action on Autonomous Vehicles
Artificial Intelligence3 days ago
Former FCC Commissioners Disagree on Future of AI Regulation
Funding3 days ago
Defining Community Anchor Institutions to Be Focal Point for BEAD Deployment: Observers
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
Cybersecurity Standards, More Funding for Rip and Replace, AT&T Stocks Hit Decade Low
Environment1 week ago
AT&T to Halt Removal of Lead-Clad Cables in Lake Tahoe, Denies Contamination Claims in WSJ Report
Community Broadband2 weeks ago
After BEAD Allocation, Gigi Sohn Advocates Municipal Broadband to Close Coverage Gaps
Funding2 weeks ago
Vermont’s Unique Communications Union Districts Support BEAD Outlays
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
Funding Affordable Connectivity Program, 5th Circuit Social Media Stay, OpenAI and FTC, Tribal Ready Hires NTIA Coordinator
Artificial Intelligence1 week ago
Increase US Competitiveness with China Through AI and Spectrum, Experts Urge
Artificial Intelligence1 week ago
Seven Tech Companies at White House Commit to Prevent AI Risks
Expert Opinion2 weeks ago
Jeff Miller: Fixed Wireless Access Provides Opportunity for Lower-Cost Broadband
Broadband Roundup1 week ago
Proposed Merger Guidelines, Viasat Satellite Trouble, Fiber Association Partnership
Broadband's Impact2 weeks ago
House Republicans Grill FTC Head for Alleged ‘Harassment’ of Twitter
Spectrum1 week ago
National Spectrum Strategy to be Complete by End of Year: NTIA Head
Funding3 days ago
AT&T Expects Fixed-Wireless, Itself To Be Competitive in BEAD Applications
FCC1 day ago
#broadbandlive4 days ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
#broadbandlive5 days ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning
#broadbandlive5 days ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Fiber Connect
#broadbandlive5 days ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect
Free Speech1 week ago
UK’s Online Safety Bill Likely to Impact American User Experience
#broadbandlive2 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – The UK’s Online Safety Bill
Funding2 weeks ago
Virginia Set to Submit Initial Proposal for Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Broadband Nutrition Labels: Have They Improved?
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Observers Reacting to the BEAD Funding Decisions
Funding3 weeks ago
Analysts Reiterate Belief BEAD Will Connect All Locations in U.S.
Innovation3 weeks ago