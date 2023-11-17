Although the online portion of Connect20 has concluded, feel free to join the waitlist to access the videos from the event!





We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to connect the 20% of Americans who don’t subscribe to home broadband—and digital navigators are the key.





Join Network:On, National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA), and Broadband Breakfast in partnership with Comcast for a hybrid event focused on the policies and tools necessary to close the digital adoption gap for good. The Connect20 Summit will explore how digital navigator programs have connected millions of households to the Internet through initiatives such as the Affordable Connectivity Program by breaking down barriers to connectivity including adoption, affordability, and access.





The Connect20 Summit will feature remarks from policymakers, expert panels, collaborative exercises, and opportunities to connect with key partners that are leading the way on digital adoption. Join the conversation online by using #Connect20 and following @NetworkOnUSA.