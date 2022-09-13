Visit Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment page for an up-to-date listing about Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington

Digital Infrastructure Investment 2022 took place at the Broadband Communities Summit, and online, on Monday, May 2, 2022. Watch the replay of the event below.

About Digital Infrastructure Investment

This pathbreaking event brings the broadband infrastructure and financial services communities together to focus on the digital infrastructure and investment asset profile, including fiber, small cells, towers and data center assets required to support a 21st Century information economy.

Articles from DII 2022:

The annual Digital Infrastructure Investment conference unites infrastructure investment fund managers, institutional investors, private equity and venture capitalists with senior broadband leaders and brings clarity to the next business model for advanced digital infrastructure.

Digital Infrastructure Investment 2022 is sponsored by BroadbandNow, Pinpoint Capital Advisors, SiFi Networks, UTOPIA Fiber, Positron Access and the California Emerging Technology Fund. (See below.)

See information about previous Digital Infrastructure Investment events

Agenda for Digital Infrastructure Investment 2022

Photos and Bios of Digital Infrastructure Investment 2022 Speakers

Sponsored Presentations

Andrew Semenak has more than 20 years experience in telecommunications investment banking. He is the founding partner of Pinpoint Capital Advisors and has advised on numerous domestic and international capital raisings and mergers and acquisition transactions. Andrew was previously a senior investment banker with Macquarie and Rothschild.

Shawn Parker is a native Texan, with experience spanning industries from being an executive at Coca-Cola in New York and Los Angeles, to addressing public policy in the energy industry with one of the nation’s largest electric providers. He joined Alcatel Lucent/Nokia’s Community Broadband Team in 2014, and has been helping to bridge the digital divide for municipalities across North America every since. Today, Shawn is Vice President of Business Development and Government Affairs for SiFi Networks where he champions ubiquitous, open access broadband networks across the United States.

Topic 1: Private Financing

David Barron is the CEO of Next Level Networks, a Silicon Valley company that has pioneered a disruptive approach to funding, building and operating ultra-high-speed fiber broadband networks. Next Level Networks works with HOAs, building owners, real estate developers and cooperatives to design, install and operate FTTP networks as a turnkey solution to deliver multi-gigabit service as a community amenity or opt-in service. Barron has been leading emerging technology and product commercialization efforts for more than three decades in the telecommunications, computer and media industries for companies such as Apple, AT&T (formerly SBC Communications), Disney, Microsoft and Motorola. Barron was most recently Head of Corporate & Business Development at CableLabs, where he created and managed partnerships with startups, investment/VC firms and universities to identify innovative technologies and funnel them into CableLabs’ R&D efforts and cable company operations worldwide. He earned a J.D from Chicago-Kent College of Law, an MBA from the Illinois Institute of Technology and a B.S. in Marketing and Computer Science from Ithaca College.

Noah Tulsky is a Partner at Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners (SIP), where he focuses on SIP’s CoFi platform, which works to advance shared broadband solutions, and 5G strategy. SIP owns, operates, and invests in innovative technology to transform infrastructure systems, advancing scalable solutions to society’s biggest challenges. Previously, Noah worked at Goldman Sachs, where he invested across the power & energy, transportation, and telecommunications & data sectors on behalf of the firm’s infrastructure funds.

Shrihari Pandit is the President and CEO of Stealth Communications, the NYC-based ISP he co-founded in 1995. Stealth, having built its own fiber-optic network throughout the city, provides high-bandwidth connectivity services to a broad roster of customers in business, education and government. Prior to Stealth, Mr. Pandit was a network-security consultant to various software and telecom companies, including MCI, Sprint and Sun Microsystems. He also served as an independent consultant to several U.S. agencies, including NASA and the National Infrastructure Protection Center, now part of the Department of Homeland Security.

Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, is a telecom attorney at Drew Clark PLLC. He has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. He has also worked with cities on structuring Public-Private Partnerships for better broadband access for their communities. As a journalist, Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband, and – building off his work at Broadband Breakfast – was appointed Executive Director of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois under Gov. Pat Quinn. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.

Sponsored Presentation

Pierre Trudeau is President and Chief Technology Officer at Positron Access. Prior to joining Positron in 2013 to lead the development of Positron’s GAM, Pierre founded Colubris Networks, a leader in advanced Wi-Fi solutions for wireless ISPs, carriers and enterprises in March 2000. Colubris was acquired by Hewlett-Packard in 2008. Pierre holds multiple networking related patents, and has an M.Sc and B.Sc degree in Computer science from Sherbrooke University in Quebec. Watch his Broadband Breakfast interview.

Topic 2: Public Financing

Tom Coverick serves as the managing director for Keybanc Capital Markets, working with their public sector division. Tom has extensive experience in municipal broadband and public finance in the Midwest, Southwest, and Northeast. Tom has worked for broadband initiatives such as UTOPIA Fiber, the Utah Infrastructure Agency, and MINet.

Matt Schmit serves as the Director of the Illinois Office of Broadband. In this capacity, he is responsible for facilitating the deployment of the Connect Illinois broadband infrastructure grant program. He also served as a state senator for Minnesota between 2013 and 2016.

Roger Timmerman has been serving as UTOPIA Fiber’s Executive Director since 2016 and has been a technology management professional in telecommunications and information technology for over 15 years. Roger has been designing and building networks throughout his career in various roles including Vice President of Engineering for Vivint Wireless, CTO for UTOPIA Fiber, Network Engineer for iProvo, and Network Product Manager for Brigham Young University. Roger earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Information Technology from Brigham Young University.

Sunne Wright McPeak is President and CEO of California Emerging Technology Fund, a statewide non-profit foundation with 15 years of experience addressing broadband issues to close the Digital Divide in California.

Reporter Ben Kahn is a graduate of University of Baltimore and the National Journalism Center. His work has appeared in Broadband Breakfast, Washington Jewish Week, and The Center Square, among other publications. He primarily covers Big Tech and spectrum policy.

About the Broadband Communities Summit:

The Broadband Communities Summit is ​the ​leading ​conference ​on ​broadband ​technologies ​for ​communities. It will take place in Houston, Texas, from May 2 – May 5, 2022.

The Summit ​attracts ​broadband ​system ​operators, ​network ​builders ​and ​deployers ​of ​all ​kinds. ​Many ​of ​the ​country’s ​major ​property ​owners ​and ​real ​estate ​developers ​attend ​the ​Summit ​each ​year, ​along ​with ​independent ​telcos ​and ​cable ​companies, ​municipal ​and ​state ​officials, ​community ​leaders ​and ​economic ​development ​professionals. ​

For more information on the Summit, visit Broadband Communities, as well as 2022 Travel & Hotel Information.

This year, Broadband Breakfast is offering free admission to the online portion of Digital Infrastructure Investment 2022. Or register in person to attend the Broadband Communities Summit.

Digital Infrastructure Investment 2022 Sponsors:

Gold Sponsors

BroadbandNow is a data aggregation company helping millions of consumers find and compare local internet options. BroadbandNow’s database of providers, the largest in the U.S., delivers the highest-value guides consisting of comprehensive plans, prices and ratings for thousands of internet service providers.

Pinpoint Capital Advisors is a boutique corporate finance advisory firm specialized in the wireless tower, fiber and data center sectors. They are a leader in advising small and middle market companies on equity and debt capital raising, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures.

Silver Sponsors

SiFi Networks funds, builds and owns FiberCity™ networks for use by Internet Service Providers, 4G/5G carriers and other service providers wishing to deliver ubiquitous high-speed broadband services to business and residential properties as well as connectivity for city-wide Internet of Things applications.



Created by a group of Utah cities, the Utah Telecommunication Open Infrastructure Agency (UTOPIA Fiber) is a community-owned fiber optic network that uses the Open Access model to promote competition by giving customers the freedom to choose which telecommunication services they want.

Positron Access specializes in carrier-grade telecommunications products that increase bandwidth delivered and the distance covered within both core access networks and residential buildings using existing wiring infrastructure. These include line powered digital subscriber line amplifiers/extenders that double the customer serving areas and increase the bandwidth, G.hn Gigabit Access Mulitplexors (GAM) that provide managed non-blocking symmetrical gigabit bandwidth to subscribers in multiple-dwelling units/multi-tenant units over copper pairs or coaxial cables; and bonded copper solutions for mobile backhaul, core transport, access and edge aggregation.

The California Emerging Technology Fund (CETF) has been on a mission over the last decade to forge partnerships and foster public policy to close the Digital Divide. This work has been strategically-focused, results-oriented, and people-centered. CETF is a leading proponent of the Digital Equity Bill of Rights.

