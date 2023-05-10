In a late April Senate appropriations committee hearing, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the department and its telecom agency, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, are aiming to get money from its $1 billion Enabling Middle Mile Infrastructure grant program out of the door by the end of June — in line with its goal of spring for release.

“We are working so hard to get the middle mile money out by the end of June — that would be my goal,” Raimondo said.

The program is among several historic funds that emerged from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, and it aims to expand the transport route that connects the internet backbone to the last mile, which in turn plugs into homes and businesses.

The NTIA said late last year it received 235 applications worth more than $5.5 billion for the program, whose application deadline was September 30, 2022.

The NTIA is on the cusp of announcing the award winners, alongside the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, to the states by June 30, 2023.

A total of $980 million — the agency shaves off two percent for administrative costs — is available for the infrastructure that is anticipated to provide a critical component to help facilitate the larger BEAD funding.

As such, Broadband Breakfast May’s report includes a refresher on the rules of the program, the criteria on which projects will be evaluated, the Buy America waiver and some thoughts from trade associations as the NTIA gears up to announce winners.

Why middle mile infrastructure?

The traffic transport points connecting to the last mile — which, in turn, directly connects homes and businesses to the internet — are a critical component of the network. The middle mile can take various forms, including cables slung over towers and burrowed under water, and may be provided by various entities, including internet service providers, electric utilities that own towers and poles on which telecom equipment can ride, or large technology companies such as Meta and Google.

The less middle mile infrastructure available, the more expensive it is to connect homes and businesses to the internet.

As such, the NTIA has committed, as it has in the past, to spending billions to ensure that middle mile infrastructure is expanded to reduce the cost of connecting unserved and underserved areas to the “internet backbone.”

With the latest middle mile funding, the NTIA also aims to fund networks that build alternative network connection paths so that a single cable that is cut down, for example, does not compromise the network.

Application evaluation criteria

The NTIA will evaluate applications based on a points system: 60 points for project purpose and benefits and 40 points for project sustainability.

Under the project purpose and benefits section, the NTIA will assess on a 20-point scale the extent to which a project’s build facilitates high-speed internet to underserved areas and improves affordability in currently served markets, which includes reducing the cost for other providers to ride on the network to provide last mile service.

On a 10-point scale, it will evaluate whether the project will offer non-discriminatory interconnection access to other providers indefinitely, subject to capacity constraints, on reasonable rates and terms negotiated on a commercial basis to facilitate the ability to connect to the public internet and for the exchange of traffic.

On separate 10-point scales, it is also evaluating whether the project commits to opening the funded middle mile infrastructure for other providers to provide services; whether the project will provide carrier-neutral interconnection facilities, improves resiliency by providing parallel infrastructure so there is not a single point of failure, or facilitates direct access to anchor institutions such as libraries, schools and hospitals; and whether the project will be able to be completed within a two-year period.

Sustainability will be evaluated on the applicant’s organizational capability to complete the project (5 points), the reasonableness of the project budget (10 points), the project’s ability to financially sustain itself beyond the award period (10 points) and the applicant’s commitment to contribute more than 30 percent of the total cost of the project — 5 points for non-federal share between 30 and 40 percent, 10 points for non-federal share between 41 and 50 percent, and 15 points for more than 50 percent of non-federal share.

The NTIA will multiply these points for meeting certain favorable criteria, including the applicant’s ability to show that the project will likely reduce customer prices via, for example, declining middle mile costs that are likely to be passed on to Americans; the ability to show how the project can reduce the time the network communicates with the user’s device, also known as latency, in remote areas; and the ability to show the project’s benefits on high-poverty counties, previously unserved and tribal lands, anchor institutions and climate resilience, and how the project complies with the development of a high-skilled, equitable workforce.

One sticking point of the criteria for some is a requirement that applicants provide a letter of credit showing that a bank is willing to lend no less than 25 percent of the award amount. The NTIA’s middle mile director, fielding concerns about the letter of credit, said during a listening session that the requirement isn’t so much about protecting the money as about assessing the applicant’s risk profile.

Rules of the program

The NTIA is targeting a funding range of $5 million minimum and $100 million maximum and will not spend more than 70 percent of a project’s costs — the exception for the latter being grants held by tribal and native entities.

Applicants may pitch to the NTIA builds that feature non-cash contributions, which include third parties providing property, goods and services to aid in the likelihood and acceleration of project completion.

Winners of the middle mile grants have five years to complete the build with milestones along the way. The milestones require entities to complete 40 percent of the build by the end of the second year, 60 percent by the end of the third year, 80 percent of the end of the fourth year and 100 percent by the end of the fifth year. Entities that fail to accomplish that will see their money given to other eligible providers to build out the network.

The program prioritizes certain applications over others, requiring that they meet at least two of five criteria: an economically sustainable model, open access to the middle mile build so others can use it, in-kind contributions that allow for the acceleration of the project and demonstration that they will benefit the country’s national security interest of the Department of Defense.

The program also requires that anchor institutions within 1,000 feet of the middle mile infrastructure are provided access to facilities at speeds no less than 1 Gigabit per second download and 1 Gbps upload. Waivers to avoid this obligation on technical and financial grounds are available for this requirement.

Additionally, the program has a climate requirement, meaning projects must factor in such events as wildfires, extreme winds, flooding, and extreme heat and cold. Because there is concern about the future of the climate, projects must contemplate and anticipate how those builds will deal with those events. The Federal Communications Commission, for example, has had to initiate various rulings to deal with emergency situations caused by hurricanes and fires.

“Communities that lack broadband are also often the most vulnerable to extreme weather and climate events,” the NTIA said in its middle mile funding rules. “This combination often results in a lack of crucial communications infrastructure to respond during these emergencies. Building climate-resilient broadband infrastructure for such communities provides emergency response preparedness and thus greater climate resilience for the community itself.”

Eligible and ineligible uses of the Middle Mile Program

The program allows applicants to use the money toward certain uses but not others. Among other things, it allows for construction, improvement and acquisition of facilities and telecommunications equipment for middle mile; engineering design, permitting and work related to environmental, historical and cultural reviews; personnel costs, such as hiring project managers, accountants and lawyers; and pre-application expenses not to exceed $50,000.

Ineligible costs include spending federal money on equipment from companies covered by a national security blacklist, such as those from China; money going toward supporting or opposing union organizing; money used toward any other part of network infrastructure beside the middle mile; and money used to back a loan provided by a public or private lender.

Is current funding enough?

If the $1 billion alone is not enough to saturate the country with enough middle mile infrastructure to connect all Americans, then applicants have another opportunity after June 30 when the NTIA disburses its BEAD money to the states. That’s because the BEAD program allows applicants to use the funds toward that transport route.

The BEAD program works differently in that the applicants will need to apply to the states directly for funding, whereas applicants will apply to the NTIA for middle mile funds.

But it’s no less important. As experts have urged, stakeholders must understand that middle mile infrastructure is just as important as the last mile, where a lot of emphasis has been placed in the funding discourse.

Additionally, some states have contributed substantial resources from state coffers for additional spending. For example, California has fast-tracked the development of its Middle-Mile Broadband Initiative, an open access, state-owned high-capacity network. A law passed in July 2021 included $3.25 billion to develop the network. The 2022 budget package allocated an additional $550 million in future funding resources.

Industry associations have told Broadband Breakfast that the federal middle mile program and BEAD are important complements to each other.

Melissa Newman, vice president of government affairs at the Telecommunications Industry Association, which represents members including manufacturers and suppliers of equipment, said the trade group believes the complementary nature of both programs means the money available will be enough to build enough middle mile infrastructure sufficient to achieve universal connectivity.

Newman called this a “whole approach” to broadband deployment because the middle mile and the last mile function together.

The NTCA Rural Broadband Association similarly noted the programs will help address middle mile gaps.

“While the middle mile program budget may be relatively smaller in comparison to other broadband grant programs, NTCA believes that this program even in its current scope will be helpful both to address middle mile challenges where most pressing and to identify other areas still in need,” the trade association said.

“It is also worth noting that the upcoming BEAD program will enable applicants to include middle mile funding requests in support of proposals for last mile funding projects in unserved and underserved areas,” it added.

“We continue to hope that funds under the middle mile program and ultimately under the BEAD program will be targeted to where they are needed most to address connectivity gaps — we need to ensure that the once-in-a-generation investment represented by these collective programs will be used first and foremost to address such gaps and minimize the potential that any American will remain unconnected in the wake of these efforts.”

Still, at an NTIA listening session last year, some voiced concern that some existing middle mile infrastructure was not actually being leveraged to drive the last mile of connectivity.

The Buy America waiver

In April, the NTIA released its long-awaited final rule on exemptions to Build America, Buy America laws, which require that at least 55 percent of the cost of components in a project are made in the United States. The waiver is limited to middle mile funds provided by the NTIA between March 1, 2023, to March 1, 2024.

The waiver will include broadband routing equipment, switching equipment, microwave backhaul equipment such as transceivers and antennas, optical fiber transport equipment, undersea cable equipment, and telemetry routers and switches. The NTIA noted comments that said it could take a minimum of between 24 and 36 months to onshore such equipment.

The most notable change from the initial proposal in September 2022 to the final version is the removal of fiber cables, after industry and “subsequent market research” indicated to the Commerce agency that fiber cables are made in enough supply in the country not to warrant an exemption.

The agency will then review the waiver every six months from when the first award is given to assess whether it should modify the scope of the exemption, it said in the waiver document. The subjects of the waiver must also report foreign sources for their equipment.

In the final waiver, the NTIA said that observers should not view it as a precedent for other broadband programs because the evaluation in this case was particular to the “facts and circumstances” of the program. The agency noted that commenters on its initial proposal urged it to use the middle waiver as a base to apply the same exemptions to the BEAD program.

With the waiver out of the way, providers are eager to find out whether they have been selected for the program.

“[Fiber Broadband Association] has many members who have applied for middle mile grants, who are eager to deploy fiber and bring connectivity to all Americans,” Marissa Mitrovich, vice president of public policy at the trade association, told Broadband Breakfast. “They are anxiously awaiting to learn if they will be recipients of these grants.”