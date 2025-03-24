Kids and Social Media: The Business of Keeping Young Users Safe

As social media platforms compete for younger audiences, questions about their responsibility to protect kids online are gaining attention. From privacy policies and data collection to content moderation and advertising practices, the business decisions of tech companies have a significant impact on young users. How are platforms balancing growth and profitability with the need for safer experiences? What role can regulation and industry standards play in shaping a more responsible digital marketplace?

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.