The Broadband Communities Summit is the leading conference on broadband technologies for communities. It will take place in Houston, Texas, from September 27 – September 30, 2021.
The Summit attracts broadband system operators, network builders and deployers of all kinds. Many of the country’s major property owners and real estate developers attend the Summit each year, along with independent telcos and cable companies, municipal and state officials, community leaders and economic development professionals.
For more information on the Summit, visit Broadband Communities, as well as 2021 Travel & Hotel Information.
Broadband Breakfast Club Members receive discount pricing on both the Broadband Communities Summit and Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021.
Join the Broadband Breakfast Club and Register for BOTH the Broadband Communities Summit and the IN-PERSON Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021 for the Member’s Rate of $349. First month of Broadband Breakfast Club Membership included.
Broadband Breakfast Club Membership
As advertised in the Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, join us as a Founding Member of the Broadband Breakfast Club! At $49/month, this price will never be lower!
Each week, members of the Broadband Breakfast Club receive exclusive columns and features and gain access to a members-only webcasts and meetings. They receive discounts on events like the Broadband Communities Summit, invitations to in-person Broadband Breakfast Club events, and more. Subscribe now to the Broadband Breakfast Club Member – Founder’s Rate for $49/month. Cancel anytime.
In addition to all the benefits of Broadband Breakfast Club Membership, Business Members receive premium treatment, including the ability to submit press releases of business news. Subscribe to the Broadband Breakfast Business Member for $299/month. Cancel anytime.
