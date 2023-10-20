Thanks for the feedback!

Thank you for taking the time to give us feedback. Feel free to reach out and Schedule a Meeting if you’d like to talk further.

Broadband Breakfast is the leading media company focused on Better Broadband, Better Lives.

We report on broadband policy and internet technology in Washington, the states, and communities across America.

Our events – particularly Broadband Breakfast Live Online every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET – bring experts and practitioners together to explain and advance the benefits provided by broadband.

Our premium product, Broadband Breakfast Club, helps broadband infrastructure and financial services professionals find people and resources to build the fiber, small cells, towers and data centers supporting the 21st century information economy.

Broadband Breakfast also hosts the annual Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, which champions a robust 21st century information economy.

Other events:

Contact us:

To learn more about sponsorship packages, please email sales@breakfast.media and request a copy of our Media Kit.

To apply for a job at Breakfast Media LLC, please visit our Jobs page.

To submit an Expert Opinion commentary, please email commentary@breakfast.media. We request between 500-800 words, and a high-res photo of the author. See examples in our Expert Opinion section.

To be considered as a panelist for future Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, please email events@breakfast.media.

Please send press releases to press@breakfast.media.

To notify us of broadband-related events, please email calendar@breakfast.media.

Broadband Breakfast is located at 1750 K Street NW, Suite 1200, Washington, D.C., 20006.

Drew Clark, CEO

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. As Editor and Publisher, he brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. You can find him on LinkedIn.

An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, Clark founded Broadband Census as a way to crowdsource broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. Then, the Broadband Breakfast Club helped drive debate around broadband investments under the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. Clark was appointed Executive Director of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, the state broadband initiative, under Gov. Pat Quinn in 2010. There, he led a combined federal and state effort of fiber-optic and wireless infrastructure investments, including broadband mapping, economic development and digital literacy training. He has also served as President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.

The articles and posts on Broadband Breakfast and affiliated social media are not legal advice or legal services, do not constitute the creation of an attorney-client privilege and represent the views of their respective authors.