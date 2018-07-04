This pathbreaking event brings the broadband infrastructure and financial services communities together to focus on the digital infrastructure and investment asset profile, including fiber, small cells, towers and data center assets required to support a 21st Century information economy.

The annual Digital Infrastructure Investment conference will unite infrastructure investment fund managers, institutional investors, private equity and venture capitalists with senior broadband leaders and bring clarity to the next business model for advanced digital infrastructure.

Digital Infrastructure Investment is a physical/virtual mini-conference at the Broadband Communities Summit. The event will take place on August 10, 2020, from 1 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET.

Digital Infrastructure Investment Agenda

1:00 pm ET

Welcome and Introduction to Mini-Conference

Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

1:10 pm ET

Explanatory and Framing Keynote: What is Digital Infrastructure Investment?

Benoît Felten, Chief Research Officer, Diffraction Analysis

1:30 p.m. ET

Interactive discussion designed to bring our digital and physical audience together

1:40 p.m. ET

Topic 1: Last Mile Digital Infrastructure

Ownership models are evolving. Who will play the lead role in constructing? What entities, including cities, will own digital assets? Who will manage the networks?

2:30 p.m. ET

Industry Keynote Address: The Vision for Digital Infrastructure Investment

Greg Mesch, CEO, CityFibre

2:50 p.m. ET - BREAK

3:00 p.m. ET

Topic 2: Infrastructure Investment Funds

Infrastructure financing is available for broadband. Will it dwindle or accelerate with the coronavirus pandemic? What is the experience of institutional investors?

3:50 p.m. ET

Sponsored Presentation

4:00 p.m. ET

Interactive interlude

4:20 p.m. ET

Topic 3: Federal Funds and Opportunity Zones

The FCC is making $20.4 billion available for rural broadband. The U.S. Treasury's Opportunity Zones help urban projects. Can these funds make a difference?

5:10 p.m. ET

Sponsored Presentation

5:15 p.m. ET

Topic 4: Shared Infrastructure and Small Cell Deployments

Cellular towers were once proprietary, before carriers partnered with infrastructure owners. Will shared infrastructure also take over small cells and 5G?

6:05 p.m. ET

Sponsored Presentation

6:10 p.m. ET

Interactive Wrap-up and Conclusion no later than 7 p.m. ET

Broadband Breakfast Live Online 'preview' sessions

Broadband Breakfast is hosting four Live Online preview events for Digital Infrastructure Investment.

Wednesday, June 3: Last-Mile Digital Infrastructure Isak Finér , Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President, North America, COS Systems Darrell Gentry , CEO, Next Level Networks Roger Timmerman , CEO, UTOPIA Fiber Monica Webb, Director of Market Development and Government Affairs, Ting Internet Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Wednesday, June 10: Infrastructure Investment Funds Greg Mesch , Founder and CEO of CityFibre Matteo Andreoletti , Head of Infrastructure Equity, Europe and North America, Smart City Infrastructure Fund Chris Perlitz , Managing Director, Municipal Capital Markets Group, Inc. Jase Wilson , Founder and Vice President of Growth at Ready.net Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Wednesday, June 17: Federal Funds and Opportunity Zones Blair Levin , former executive director of the National Broadband Plan Graham Richard , former mayor of Fort Wayne, Indiana Carol Mattey , former Deputy Chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Wednesday, June 24: Shared Infrastructure and Small Cell Deployments Amandus Derr , Crown Castle Dean Bubley , Disruptive Analysis Oliver Pilco , View Capital Advisors, LLC Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast



