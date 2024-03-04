California Broadband Summit Videos from the Summit Now Available at no charge! Become a Breakfast Club Member

California is synonymous with innovation. Broadband internet access services can be dynamic and innovative, but they are also a basic infrastructure need. The California Broadband Summit aims to catalyze state stakeholders with actions to ensure better broadband for all Californians.

Panel 1: The California Broadband Moment

As billions flood into broadband development nationwide, California is riding high on this wave, netting $1.86B from the government’s flagship Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program. For the nation’s leading tech hub, how has this pivotal moment unfolded? How does this dovetail with the state’s ongoing initiatives aimed to drive innovation in the technology and telecom sectors?

Fireside Q&A: Connecting the Dots on Digital Equity

As California seeks to deploy broadband infrastructure, it's important not to separate fiber-optics and wireless towers from the ways that better broadband leads to better lives. In this fireside chat with Broadband Breakfast CEO Drew Clark, California's Deputy Director of Broadband and Digital Literacy Scott Adams will discuss how California is connecting the dots between broadband access, availability, affordability and adoption: They all must work together to achieve digital equity.

Panel 2: California’s Pathbreaking Middle Mile Program

In 2021, California unanimously passed SB 156, earmarking a $6 billion broadband investment to bridge the statewide digital divide. More than half of the funds had been funneled towards building open-access, state-owned middle mile networks with high capacity fiber. But with Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent proposed budget changes, how will California adapt? Is the state still positioned to capitalize on its new middle mile network? How will the stakeholders navigate a new pathway?

Panel 3: California’s Cost to Build

With one of the country's most extensive highway networks, California must also wrangle with the prickly issue of broadband rights-of-way, which often drive up the cost of deployment. This legal clearance for deploying and maintaining broadband infrastructure along public routes often muddies the waters around broadband expansion plans. Where does the state stand on this issue? Are there still any bottlenecks that need ironing out for seamless broadband flow across the state?

Panel 4: Net Neutrality and Privacy

While federal net neutrality rules hang in limbo, California has long upheld its own law regarding the equal treatment of data, as well as its state-leading law on internet privacy. With its sights on universal broadband access statewide, how does net neutrality factor into California’s game plan? What has California’s leadership role on net neutrality and privacy had on broadband for California?

Our world is rapidly being transformed by the widespread and growing availability of connectivity. And AT&T is leading the charge with our nationwide fast and reliable 5G coupled with our growing, multi-gig fiber home internet service. As much as we depend on broadband connectivity today, we think this is only the beginning. Connecting communities across California is in AT&T’s DNA. Ever since Alexander Graham Bell’s telephone more than 145 years ago, we’ve been a leader in connecting people and businesses.

Tarana is the creator of ngFWA (next-generation fixed wireless access) — an entirely new technology built from the ground up to deliver reliable residential broadband. G1, our ngFWA platform, overcomes previously insurmountable industry challenges for service providers in every market to deliver better broadband more efficiently.

CalBroadband is comprised of California’s leading experts in the development and deployment of broadband infrastructure. We leverage our member expertise to educate and advocate for transformative public policies that enable broadband service providers to continue their efforts to connect Californians. These efforts include expanding the availability of high-speed internet and broadband into unserved geographic areas and increasing adoption in existing service areas across the state.

The California Emerging Technology Fund (CETF) has been on a mission over the last decade to forge partnerships and foster public policy to close the Digital Divide. This work has been strategically-focused, results-oriented, and people-centered. CETF is a leading proponent of the Digital Equity Bill of Rights.

