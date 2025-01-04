Accelerating Broadband Deployment with a Shot Clock

As states like Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and Washington receive their BEAD funding and additional federal funds towards broadband expansion, creativity in implementation is ripe for the picking. The introduction of a "shot clock" law would be a promising step toward bridging the digital divide while advancing the region’s economic potential.

This policy proposes a simple yet impactful mechanism: If local governments fail to act on telecommunications facility siting applications within a reasonable period, the application is automatically approved.

For years, rural communities in the Mountain States region have faced a consistent challenge - lack of access to high-speed internet. Whether it's in remote areas of Wyoming, Idaho, Washington, or Montana, the slow pace of broadband expansion has hindered economic growth, educational opportunities, and healthcare access.

This "shot clock" requirement would create a clear embrace for this approach. It sets a hard deadline for local governments and agencies to review and approve wireless telecommunications siting applications, effectively eliminating bureaucratic delays that have historically slowed down infrastructure development.

By ensuring that applications are either approved or denied within a defined time frame, it fosters an environment where the private sector can move quickly to deploy the necessary infrastructure to provide high-speed internet to underserved areas. Additionally, by providing a clear and enforceable timeline, telecommunications companies will have the confidence to invest in broadband expansion projects without fear of prolonged delays or shifting local regulations.

This clarity benefits the companies, residents, and businesses that rely on these services to remain competitive in a digital economy. By eliminating unnecessary regulatory barriers, this policy enables market forces to work, allowing private companies to deploy broadband infrastructure where needed most. This will ultimately reduce costs for consumers and businesses, increase competition among internet service providers (ISPs), and improve service quality.

As broadband access becomes a critical enabler of economic growth, education, and healthcare, we must take steps to allow private businesses to drive the necessary investments to make this a reality. The benefits of broadband expansion go far beyond internet access. Studies have shown that areas with higher broadband penetration experience greater economic growth. Increased broadband access allows businesses to expand into new markets, promotes innovation, and enhances productivity.

The success of the shot clock approach in our region could serve as a blueprint for other states across the country. With substantial federal funds allocated for broadband expansion, policymakers have the opportunity to implement solutions that are both efficient and market-friendly. In the long term, the private sector, armed with clear rules and less regulatory interference, will be able to deliver the connectivity that the region needs to compete in the modern economy.

A shot clock requirement is a prime example of how a market-driven approach can create tangible benefits for consumers, businesses, and communities alike. As we move forward, we must continue to focus on solutions that promote economic freedom and innovation. The shot clock requirement is not just about faster internet; it’s about fostering an environment where businesses can grow, communities can thrive, and the free market can drive the development of the critical infrastructure our state and region needs.

Sebastian Griffin is the Marketing and Communications Coordinator at the Mountain States Policy Center in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. This Expert Opinion was originally published by the Mountain States Policy Center, and is reprinted with permission.

Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.