AOC Appointed to House Energy and Commerce Committee

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2025 – One of the most progressive House lawmakers will now have more say over telecommunications issues.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, has been appointed to the House Energy & Commerce Committee for the 119th Congress by Committee Ranking Member Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr., D-N.J.

It was unclear from the committee’s website whether AOC will join the Communications and Technology Subcommittee.

Ocasio-Cortez said in a press release following the announcement, “The Energy and Commerce Committee has the power to guarantee health care as a human right to all Americans, fight the global crisis of climate change, and make life easier for the working class.”

AOC has faced backlash regarding her approach to Big Tech. In 2019, AOC helped kill Amazon's plan to build a new regional headquarters in Queens near her district. Then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said AOC cost the city 25,000 new jobs.

The other Democrats appointed to the committee were: Reps. Jake Auchincloss, D-MA, Troy Carter, D-LA, Rob Menendez, D-NJ, Kevin Mullin, D-CA, Greg Landsman, D-OH, and Jennifer McClellan, D-VA.