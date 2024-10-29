AT&T Offers $10,000 Reward for Nabbing Copper Thieves

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2024 - AT&T is offering a hefty reward to anyone who comes forward with information about the theft of its copper cabling and leads to an arrest and conviction.

A spike in copper cable thefts in recent months has left AT&T customers in South Dallas, Texas, without phone and internet service on more than a few occasions.

AT&T said it was collaborating with local officials and the police in the Dallas area. The company offered residents a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection with copper cable thefts.

AT&T is also offering the same reward for detailed information about the attempted sale of stolen copper wire in the Dallas area.

“Theft and vandalism of critical communications infrastructure are serious matters that affect public safety and the community at large,” said Michael Peterson, assistant vice president of external affairs at AT&T Texas.

Copper thieves often damage critical infrastructure during the commission of their crimes, leaving residents without essential services that could be vital during an emergency .

Copper theft is often driven by the high resale value of the metal. The estimated loss due to cable theft in the U.S. is between $1.5 billion and $2 billion annually.