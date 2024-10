WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2024 – A proposed federal mandate to unlock phones after 60 days, even if still under contract, could level the playing field for low-income and Black communities who depend on smartphones as their main gateway to the internet, according to an minority advocate.

The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and its Black Women’s Roundtable on Tuesday strongly endorsed FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel's proposal to establish uniform, industry-wide rules for unlocking mobile devices.

The FCC’s proposal would require wireless carriers to unlock phones within 60 days of activation, even if the phone isn’t fully paid off, as long as no fraud was involved.