Brightspeed Fiber Awarded $5.6M from Indiana

June 13, 2024 – Fiber service provider Brightspeed was awarded $5.6 million from Indiana’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program to expand its fiber broadband network to Indiana residents and small businesses on Thursday.

The money is expected to fund the expansion of the company’s fiber network to provide internet access to more than 120,000 locations across the state. Indiana awarded Brightspeed five grants that will connect addresses in 10 counties.

“Our commitment to bridging the digital divide remains steadfast as we work to bring our fiber broadband network to communities in Indiana where residents previously had limited access to quality high-speed internet services,” said Michelle Brzycki, Brightspeed state and local government affairs manager in Indiana. “Now, thanks to this grant funding, we can further expand our planned network build to give Hoosiers a more reliable, faster option for internet connectivity.”

The Next Level Connections broadband grant program is Indiana’s $350 million investment toward broadband access and adoption. It is part of the $1 billion Next Level Connections infrastructure program, which is intended to accelerate the completion of major highway projects and expand access to rural broadband services.

Brightspeed will invest an additional $2 billion to deploy fiber optic technology to build more reliable networks that will connect more than three million homes and businesses in over 20 states.

"Broadband expansion isn't just about connecting homes, it's about connecting Hoosiers to a brighter future,” said Indiana’s Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “Reliable, high-speed internet unlocks opportunities for education, healthcare and jobs, improving the quality of life for all Indiana residents."