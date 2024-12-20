Sign in Subscribe
Broadband Breakfast on January 15, 2025 - Is TikTok Toast?

Join us for a timely discussion about the future of the platform that changed how America creates, consumes, and shares content.

With a potential nationwide ban set for January 19, TikTok's future hangs in the balance. At the heart of the battle: a bipartisan law requiring the platform to break ties with its Chinese ownership, and TikTok's counter-argument that such a ban would violate the First Amendment. As millions of Americans face the prospect of losing access to one of their favorite apps, our panel explores the high-stakes questions: Can TikTok survive this latest challenge? Will a forced sale save the platform? And what happens to the vast ecosystem of creators and businesses if the app goes dark? Join us for a timely discussion about the future of the platform that changed how America creates, consumes, and shares content.

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Live TikTok SCOTUS First Amendment

