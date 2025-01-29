Broadband Breakfast to Host ‘Data Centers, Nuclear Power, and Broadband Summit’

The summit will provide key insights into the evolving relationship between power generation, data centers, and broadband infrastructure.

A one-day conference on March 27, 2025, exploring AI and Broadband Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2025 - America’s energy future is now in the spotlight as data centers push the nation’s power grid to its limits. With soaring electricity demands fueled by artificial intelligence and cloud computing, policymakers, utilities, and industry leaders are facing a defining challenge: How can the country meet skyrocketing energy needs while ensuring a stable and sustainable power supply?

The "Data Centers, Nuclear Power, and Broadband Summit" will explore the critical role of nuclear energy, grid modernization, and broadband infrastructure in shaping the next era of digital and energy policy.

Click on the image for the up-to-date page for the Data Center Summit

Taking place Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Washington, D.C., this summit will examine how federal energy priorities are shifting under the Trump Administration, which has signaled renewed support for traditional sources of power.

With data centers now rivaling entire cities in electricity consumption, how will the grid adapt - and what role will broadband infrastructure play in ensuring a seamless transition?

Key Topics & Panel Discussions:

🔹 Data Centers, AI, and Energy – The AI revolution is reshaping America's energy landscape. As tech giants pour hundreds of billions into expanding data center infrastructure, questions about energy and water consumption, sustainability, and grid capacity take center stage. How will the nation balance its AI ambitions with energy constraints? What mix of traditional and renewable energy will power AI?

🔹 Cutting Red Tape for Broadband and Energy Projects – The Trump Administration has brought a new urgency to streamlining infrastructure deployment. The White House is pushing to accelerate data center and energy projects through executive action , prompting states and federal agencies to rethink their approval processes. How quickly can broadband and energy projects be built?

🔹 Using IXPs to Improve Rural Connectivity – Internet Exchange Points represent a critical but often overlooked piece of America's digital infrastructure. With billions being invested in broadband expansion, strategically placed IXPs could significantly improve rural connectivity while reducing costs. How can smart infrastructure planning ensure that rural communities aren't left behind in the digital revolution?

Why Attend?

The "Data Centers, Nuclear Power, and Broadband Summit" is an essential gathering for energy experts, broadband leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders. This event will provide key insights into the evolving relationship between power generation, data center expansion, and broadband infrastructure. With the nation’s energy grid under increasing strain, the discussions will highlight solutions to keep America powered in the digital age.

Registration Details:

📅 Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025📍 Location: Washington, D.C.🎟 Early Bird Registration: $145

To secure your spot and learn more, visit https://broadbandbreakfast.com/dcs

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or press passes, please contact Marketing Director Quinn Nghiem at quinn@breakfast.media

